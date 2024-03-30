Beef Morcon Recipe with soy sauce, sweet pickles & hot dogs (2024)

by Joost NusselderUpdated: August 28, 2020

I love creating free content full of tips for my readers, you. I don't accept paid sponsorships, my opinion is my own, but if you find my recommendations helpful and you end up buying something you like through one of my links, I could earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Beef Morcon Recipe is a Filipino meat roll stuffed with sausage or hotdogs, carrots, pickles, cheese, and egg.

This is considered as a holiday dish and is usually served during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

At first glance, morcon and another meat-roll up the recipe, Embutido, look like they are the same; however, their differences lie in the meat-roll up.

In that, while Embutido uses mixed ground pork, morcon uses beef flank as the meat-roll up that will house the other ingredients.

In this Beef Morcon Recipe, we discover a dish that can be added to your repertoire of dishes to be cooked during the holiday season. This Beef Morcon Recipe is made up of beef flank steak, carrots, flour, hotdogs, pickled cucumber, cheese, and hardboiled eggs.

Check out our new cookbook Bitemybun's family recipes with complete meal planner and recipe guide. Try it out for free with Kindle Unlimited: Read for free

In this post we'll cover: 1 Beef Morcon Recipe Preparation Tips

2 Beef morcon recipe 2.1 Ingredients1x2x3x 2.2 Instructions 2.3 Nutrition



Beef Morcon Recipe Preparation Tips

Mixing lemon juice and soy sauce, marinate the beef for an hour. While the meat is marinating, slice the cucumber, carrot, cheese, and eggs into the strip.

Then once you are ready to cook it, reserve the marinade for later and put the flank on the table or the chicken counter and arrange the other ingredients on one side.

Roll up the meat and tie it with a cooking string.

On a separate pan, add oil and heat it. Put the morcon on flour and fry it on the pan until brown. Then, bring it off the pan and put it in the pot containing the marinade.

Let it simmer for two hours until the meat is soft.

After the two hours, you have a choice of serving it already together with rice and ketchup as a dip or frying it first.

Beef morcon recipe Joost Nusselder Beef Morcon Recipe is a Filipino meat roll stuffed with sausage or hotdogs, carrots, pickles, cheese, and egg. This is considered as a holiday dish and is usually served during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. No ratings yet Print RecipePin Recipe Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Filipino Servings 6 people Calories 420 kcal See Also Homemade Beaver Tail Recipe Ingredients 2 kg beef bottom round cut morcon-style (wide beef slices)

juice from1lemon

½ cup soy sauce

pepper, to taste

1 medium carrot peeled and sliced lengthwise into strips

2 hot dogs sliced lengthwise into strips

4 pcs sweet pickles sliced lengthwise

4 hardboiled eggs peeled and cut lengthwise into halves

½ cup flour

¼ cup oil

1 onion peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic peeled and minced

reserved marinade (from marinated beef)

1 cup tomato sauce

2 cups beef broth

1 bay leaf

salt and pepper, to taste ½

½ cup liver spread Instructions Arrange each beef slice between two parchment paper or cling wrap and with a meat mallet, pound to about ½-inch thick (or thinner).

Repeat with remaining beef slices. Trim sides of meat to shape it as close to a rectangle.

In a bowl, combine beef, lemon juice, soy sauce and pepper to taste.

Marinate for about 30 minutes.

Drain beef from marinade, squeezing any excess liquid and reserving marinade.

Lay beef on a flat work surface arranges strips of carrots, hot dogs, pickles, and eggs lengthwise over the meat.

Gently gather the end of beef upwards and roll neatly into a log, enclosing the filling.

With kitchen twine, tie beef roulades snugly at both ends and center to fully secure.

Lightly dredge with flour.

Heat oil in a wide, heavy-bottomed pan. Gently add the beef roll and lightly brown on all sides. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels.

Discard oil from skillet except for about 1 tablespoon.

Add onions and garlic and cook until browned.

Add reserved marinade and bring to a boil, scraping sides to deglaze a pan.

Add tomato sauce and beef broth.

Add bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bring to a boil. Gently add beef rolls in a single layer. Lower heat, cover and cook for about 45 minutes to 1 hour or until beef is tender.

Remove beef rolls from pan and allow to stand for about 3 to 5 minutes.

Slice into 1-inch thick rounds and arrange slices on serving platter. Keep warm.

Add liver spread into the sauce and stir until dissolved.

Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until sauce is thickened.

Pour sauce over morcon slices.

Serve Nutrition Calories: 420kcal Keyword Beef, Morcon Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

The best meat for this recipe is beef round (the rear leg of the cow).

Being a dish served during the holiday season, morcon is very much familiar to the Filipino taste buds, and with proper preparation and generous ingredients, this morcon recipe is going to be always a part of Filipino tradition.

Thank you and Mabuhay!

Also check out this budget-friendly Pork Sinigang sa Kamias Recipe

Check out our new cookbook Bitemybun's family recipes with complete meal planner and recipe guide. Try it out for free with Kindle Unlimited: Read for free