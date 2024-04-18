120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (2024)

photo source: chelseasmessyapron.com
Easy Healthy Chicken Recipes
These simple, homemade, yet delicious healthy chicken recipes are great for lunch, dinner and leftovers!
The recipes are perfect for weight loss, meal prep, clean eating, low fat and low carb dieters.
The healthy chicken recipes are either baked, roasted, fried, cooked in the oven, BBQ, slow cooker, pressure cooker, crockpot, instant pot or grilled.
Some recipes are also prepared in a pan, skillet, casserole or an air fryer.
Meals are available for kids, families, one or two persons.
We feature Asian, Thai, Indian, Chinese, Italian, Greek, Cajun, Mexican recipes with some recipes that are creamy, stuffed, shredded or spicy.
From Gluten free, Paleo to Keto recipes, a few recipes include bone in using drumsticks, thighs, breasts, legs or the whole chicken.
Popular ingredients are:
- Honey
- Mushroom
- Lemon juice
- Green beans
- Curry
- Pasta
- Rice
- Ranch
- Garlic
- Pesto
- Orange
- Spinach
- Teriyaki
- Brown sugar
- Parmesan
Dietary Type For Recipes
- Low calorie
- Gluten free
- Low carb
- Dairy free
- Paleo
- Keto
Types Of Chicken Dishes For A Healthy Dinner Recipe
- Grilled chicken
- Baked chicken
- Roasted chicken
- BBQ chicken
- Air fried chicken
- Pan fried chicken
What Is The Healthiest Way To Eat Chicken
Thehealthiest way to cook chicken is to stir fry it with your favourite vegetables or bake it in the oven.
Is Grilled Chicken Healthier Than Baked Chicken
Baked can be just as healthy as grilled chicken.
How Do You Keep Chicken Breast Moist
- Use a marinade.
- Pound the chicken.
- Avoid over cooking.
- Cook only room temperature chicken.
- Cook at the right temperature.
Cook Chicken Breast Without Drying It Out
- Flatten thechicken breasts. and season it.
- Heat the pan and cookthechicken breasts over medium heat for 1 minute.
- Flip thechicken breasts then turn the heat down to low.
- Cover the pan andcook on low for 10 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and let sit for an additional 10 minutes.
- Once the 10 minutes are up remove the lid. Your chicken should be done.
How Long Does It Take To Bake Boneless Chicken At 350 °F
25 to 30 minutes.
How Do You Moisten Dry Chicken
Place sliced chicken into a shallow baking dish. Heat broth in a pot and pour it over the chicken slices. Place the dish in the oven to keep warm for no more than 15 minutes.
What Can You Soak Chicken In To Make It Tender
Soak chicken in buttermilk or yogurt overnight before frying results in fried chicken that is so tender.
Do I Cover a Chicken When Cooking It
Always cover a chicken stew. Baked chicken breasts can be covered to keep them moist. If you want crispy chicken, don’t cover it.
Best List Of 120 Chicken Recipes
Add these 120 quick and easy healthy chicken recipes to your list of favourites you can enjoy with your family!
43 Chicken Instant Pot Meals
Compiled list featured on: Change In Seconds with photo source: number-2-pencil.com
20 Chicken Salads
Compiled list featured on: Change In Seconds with photo source: carlsbadcravings.com
21 Chicken Drumsticks
Compiled list featured on:Change In Seconds with photo source: joyfulhealthyeats.com
Baked General Tso’s Chicken
Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings
Cilantro Lime Chicken
Read full details on: Chelsea Messy Apron
Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken Breast
Read full details on: Cafe Delites
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter
Healthy Chicken Noodle Soup
Read full details on: Cafe Delites
Baked Balsamic Chicken
Read full details on: Le Creme De La Crumb
Maple Glazed Chicken With Sweet Potatoes
Read full details on: BHG
SkinnySlow CookerKung Pao Chicken
Read full details on: The Recipe Critic
Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry
Read full details on: The Endless Meal
Healthy Kung Pao Chicken
Read full details on: Fit Foodie Finds
Baked Honey Garlic Chicken
Read full details on: Jo Cooks
One Pan Pesto Chicken And Veggies
Read full details on: Julia’s Album
One Pot Teriyaki Chicken Zoodles
Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter
Baked Paprika Parmesan Chicken
Read full details on: Sugar Apron
BBQ Chicken Kebabs
Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings
Honey Garlic Chicken Skillet
Read full details on: The Cooking Jar
Honey Sriracha Chicken
Read full details on: Le Creme De La Crumb
Honey Garlic Chicken
Read full details on: Just A Taste
Sweet And Sticky Chicken With Vegetables
Read full details on: Don’t Waste The Crumbs
Chicken Piccata
Read full details on: Jo Cooks
Spicy Thai Chicken and Veggie Noodles
Read full details on: Jo Cooks
Sweet Chicken Bacon Bites
Read full details on: Jo Cooks
BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper And Pineapple Skewers
Read full details on: Comfort Cooking
Indian Sticky Chicken
Read full details on: Simply Delicious
Healthy Sweet And Sour Chicken
Read full details on: Creme De La Crumb
Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore
Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter
Nigella’s Mughlai Chicken
Read full details on: Simply Delicious
California Chicken, Veggie, Avocado and Rice Bowls
Read full details on: Half Baked Harvest
Cashew Chicken Sheet Pan
Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter
Chicken Marsala And Mushroom Stew
Read full details on: Meals In Heels
Coconut Cashew Chicken
Read full details on:Carlsbad Cravings
Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken
Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings
Honey Lime Chicken Thighs
Read full details on: Julia;s Album
Chili Lime Chicken Tacos Wth Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings
Bruschetta Chicken
Read full details on: Lexi’s Clean Kitchen
Balsamic Glazed Caprese Chicken
Read full details on:Joyful Healthy Eats
Grilled BBQ Chicken, Zucchini And Corn Quinoa Salad
Read full details on: Closet Cooking
One Pan Balsamic Chicken And Veggies
Read full details on: Chelsea’s Messy Apron
More Chicken Recipes
Salad Recipes With Chicken
43 Instant Pot Chicken Recipes
21 Chicken Drumstick Recipes
Want Additional Recipes?
Access our complete list ofhealthy recipes!