120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (2024)

photo source: chelseasmessyapron.com

Easy Healthy Chicken Recipes

These simple, homemade, yet delicious healthy chicken recipes are great for lunch, dinner and leftovers!

The recipes are perfect for weight loss, meal prep, clean eating, low fat and low carb dieters.

The healthy chicken recipes are either baked, roasted, fried, cooked in the oven, BBQ, slow cooker, pressure cooker, crockpot, instant pot or grilled.

Some recipes are also prepared in a pan, skillet, casserole or an air fryer.

Meals are available for kids, families, one or two persons.

We feature Asian, Thai, Indian, Chinese, Italian, Greek, Cajun, Mexican recipes with some recipes that are creamy, stuffed, shredded or spicy.

From Gluten free, Paleo to Keto recipes, a few recipes include bone in using drumsticks, thighs, breasts, legs or the whole chicken.

Popular ingredients are:

  • Honey
  • Mushroom
  • Lemon juice
  • Green beans
  • Curry
  • Pasta
  • Rice
  • Ranch
  • Garlic
  • Pesto
  • Orange
  • Spinach
  • Teriyaki
  • Brown sugar
  • Parmesan

Dietary Type For Recipes

  • Low calorie
  • Gluten free
  • Low carb
  • Dairy free
  • Paleo
  • Keto

Types Of Chicken Dishes For A Healthy Dinner Recipe

  • Grilled chicken
  • Baked chicken
  • Roasted chicken
  • BBQ chicken
  • Air fried chicken
  • Pan fried chicken

What Is The Healthiest Way To Eat Chicken

Thehealthiest way to cook chicken is to stir fry it with your favourite vegetables or bake it in the oven.

Is Grilled Chicken Healthier Than Baked Chicken

Baked can be just as healthy as grilled chicken.

How Do You Keep Chicken Breast Moist

  • Use a marinade.
  • Pound the chicken.
  • Avoid over cooking.
  • Cook only room temperature chicken.
  • Cook at the right temperature.

Cook Chicken Breast Without Drying It Out

  1. Flatten thechicken breasts. and season it.
  2. Heat the pan and cookthechicken breasts over medium heat for 1 minute.
  3. Flip thechicken breasts then turn the heat down to low.
  4. Cover the pan andcook on low for 10 minutes.
  5. Turn off the heat and let sit for an additional 10 minutes.
  6. Once the 10 minutes are up remove the lid. Your chicken should be done.

How Long Does It Take To Bake Boneless Chicken At 350 °F

25 to 30 minutes.

How Do You Moisten Dry Chicken

Place sliced chicken into a shallow baking dish. Heat broth in a pot and pour it over the chicken slices. Place the dish in the oven to keep warm for no more than 15 minutes.

What Can You Soak Chicken In To Make It Tender

Soak chicken in buttermilk or yogurt overnight before frying results in fried chicken that is so tender.

Do I Cover a Chicken When Cooking It

Always cover a chicken stew. Baked chicken breasts can be covered to keep them moist. If you want crispy chicken, don’t cover it.

Best List Of 120 Chicken Recipes

Add these 120 quick and easy healthy chicken recipes to your list of favourites you can enjoy with your family!

43 Chicken Instant Pot Meals

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (1)

Compiled list featured on: Change In Seconds with photo source: number-2-pencil.com

20 Chicken Salads

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (2)

Compiled list featured on: Change In Seconds with photo source: carlsbadcravings.com

21 Chicken Drumsticks

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (3)

Compiled list featured on:Change In Seconds with photo source: joyfulhealthyeats.com

Baked General Tso’s Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (4)

Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings

Cilantro Lime Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (5)

Read full details on: Chelsea Messy Apron

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Chicken Breast

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (6)

Read full details on: Cafe Delites

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (7)

Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter

Healthy Chicken Noodle Soup

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (8)

Read full details on: Cafe Delites

Baked Balsamic Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (9)

Read full details on: Le Creme De La Crumb

Maple Glazed Chicken With Sweet Potatoes

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (10)

Read full details on: BHG

SkinnySlow CookerKung Pao Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (11)

Read full details on: The Recipe Critic

Crockpot Thai Chicken Curry

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (12)

Read full details on: The Endless Meal

Healthy Kung Pao Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (13)

Read full details on: Fit Foodie Finds

Baked Honey Garlic Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (14)

Read full details on: Jo Cooks

One Pan Pesto Chicken And Veggies

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (15)

Read full details on: Julia’s Album

One Pot Teriyaki Chicken Zoodles

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (16)

Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter

Baked Paprika Parmesan Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (17)

Read full details on: Sugar Apron

BBQ Chicken Kebabs

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (18)

Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings

Honey Garlic Chicken Skillet

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (19)

Read full details on: The Cooking Jar

Honey Sriracha Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (20)

Read full details on: Le Creme De La Crumb

Honey Garlic Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (21)

Read full details on: Just A Taste

Sweet And Sticky Chicken With Vegetables

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (22)

Read full details on: Don’t Waste The Crumbs

Chicken Piccata

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (23)

Read full details on: Jo Cooks

Spicy Thai Chicken and Veggie Noodles

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (24)

Read full details on: Jo Cooks

Sweet Chicken Bacon Bites

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (25)

Read full details on: Jo Cooks

BBQ Chicken, Bell Pepper And Pineapple Skewers

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (26)

Read full details on: Comfort Cooking

Indian Sticky Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (27)

Read full details on: Simply Delicious

Healthy Sweet And Sour Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (28)

Read full details on: Creme De La Crumb

Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (29)

Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter

Nigella’s Mughlai Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (30)

Read full details on: Simply Delicious

California Chicken, Veggie, Avocado and Rice Bowls

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (31)

Read full details on: Half Baked Harvest

Cashew Chicken Sheet Pan

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (32)

Read full details on: Life Made Sweeter

Chicken Marsala And Mushroom Stew

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (33)

Read full details on: Meals In Heels

Coconut Cashew Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (34)

Read full details on:Carlsbad Cravings

Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (35)

Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings

Honey Lime Chicken Thighs

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (36)

Read full details on: Julia;s Album

Chili Lime Chicken Tacos Wth Grilled Pineapple Salsa

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (37)

Read full details on: Carlsbad Cravings

Bruschetta Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (38)

Read full details on: Lexi’s Clean Kitchen

Balsamic Glazed Caprese Chicken

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (39)

Read full details on:Joyful Healthy Eats

Grilled BBQ Chicken, Zucchini And Corn Quinoa Salad

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (40)

Read full details on: Closet Cooking

One Pan Balsamic Chicken And Veggies

120 Healthy Chicken Recipes, The Most Popular & Incredibly Delicious (41)

Read full details on: Chelsea’s Messy Apron

More Chicken Recipes

Salad Recipes With Chicken

43 Instant Pot Chicken Recipes

21 Chicken Drumstick Recipes

Want Additional Recipes?

Access our complete list ofhealthy recipes!

