14 Cabbage Recipes You're Sure To Love - Tasting Table (2024)

When asked to name our favorite vegetable, we might be likely to cite ever-popular produce items such as potatoes, tomatoes, and carrots — some of the most-consumed veggies in the United States in 2021 (via Statista). Some of us would choose sweet bell peppers or dark green, leafy kale, but we might be less inclined to name cabbage — the hearty cruciferous vegetable that comes in a wide variety, from frilly Napa to basic ol' green.

But when you think about the range of culinary possibilities offered by cabbage, you might consider bumping it up to the top of your list. From adding sweetness and crunch to salads to bringing body and texture to soup to wrapping all kinds of fillings, cabbage is a dependable standby we can count on to round out many a meal. Here are 14 cabbage recipes that showcase the deliciousness and versatility of this often-taken-for-granted veggie.