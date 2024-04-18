Creamy (Vegan!) Mushroom Soup From Wil Yeung Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Wil Yeung, cookbook author and host of the Youtube channel Yeung Man Cooking,

has given us our new template for making lush, creamy soups that happen to be entirely vegan. The first Genius ingredient is cashew cream, aka equal parts water and raw cashews, which you can blend without soaking if you’re using a high-speed blender like a Vitamix.

And the second, maybe more surprising genius ingredient? A thinly sliced potato—and this is crucial—rinsed to get rid of any excess starch, so the soup has loads of body but won’t sneak off and go gluey as you blend.

See Also 30 Easy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes That Will Shine During Dinner

Here, Wil’s template takes the form of a creamy mushroom soup. As Wil writes on Yeung Man Cooking, “When I was a kid (or a real Yeung man), one of my favorite canned soups was Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup. I remember the earthy and salty flavor with a full-bodied creamy texture being so comforting.”

But to show how riffable Wil’s technique is, I came up with another creamy vegan soup recipe inspired by two specialties of Duarte’s, a 129-year-old tavern in the tiny California fishing village of Pescadero: their famous cream of artichoke and green chile soups, which they often serve swirled together. My version is called , also on Food52.

A few tips:

1. If you’re not using a high-speed blender, Wil recommends soaking the cashews overnight for maximum smoothness.

2. If you’re having any trouble blending the cashews, feel free to add a few tablespoons of water or the broth from the soup pot.

3. Unless you have a boxed stock you know to be delicious, you’re better off using plain water or a quick stock made from Better Than Bouillon.

Recipe adapted from Wil Yeung of Yeung Man Cooking.

—Genius Recipes