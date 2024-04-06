Farmacy Kitchen's Raw Chocolate Tart Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

From Camilla Fayed's Farmacy Kitchen: "This tart is sweetened only with dates. Cacao is known as the food of the gods for good reason. It's packed with antioxidants, high in magnesium and protein and contains many vitamins and minerals. It's also an aphrodisiac and balances hormone swings. The hazelnuts are rich in good fats and support heart, brain, and skin health, making this a naturally mood-enhancing dessert." —Food52

Test Kitchen Notes

We made this tart in a round, 9-inch springform pan rather than the square one specified in the instructions, and it worked like a dream. (One we’ve had every night since, to be specific.) —The Editors