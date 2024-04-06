Farmacy Kitchen's Raw Chocolate Tart Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Chill
by: Food52
September21,2018
3.4
8 Ratings
- Prep time 6 hours 15 minutes
- Serves 9
Author Notes
From Camilla Fayed's Farmacy Kitchen: "This tart is sweetened only with dates. Cacao is known as the food of the gods for good reason. It's packed with antioxidants, high in magnesium and protein and contains many vitamins and minerals. It's also an aphrodisiac and balances hormone swings. The hazelnuts are rich in good fats and support heart, brain, and skin health, making this a naturally mood-enhancing dessert." —Food52
Test Kitchen Notes
We made this tart in a round, 9-inch springform pan rather than the square one specified in the instructions, and it worked like a dream. (One we’ve had every night since, to be specific.) —The Editors
- Test Kitchen-Approved
What You'll Need
Farmacy Kitchen's Raw ChocolateTart
Ingredients
- For the date paste and hazelnut crust
- 3/4 poundMedjool dates, pitted (for the paste)
- 1/2 cupwater
- 2/3 cuphazelnuts
- 1/3 cupdesiccated (dried) coconut
- 3 tablespoonscacao powder
- 3 tablespoonscacao nibs
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 cupdates, pitted, plus extra if needed (for the crust)
- For the chocolate filling
- 1 2/3 cupscashew nuts, soaked overnight, then drained
- 10 1/2 ouncesdate paste (see above)
- 1 teaspoonvanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoonsalt
- 1 cupwater
- 1 1/4 cupscacao powder
- 1/2 cupcoconut oil
- Fruit Chia Jam, to serve (we like this formula)
Directions
- Start by preparing the date paste. Combine the dates and water in a food processor. Blend until very smooth, scraping down the sides of the processor to make sure the dates are well incorporated. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
- To make the crust, put all the ingredients except the dates into a food processor and blend until well combined. Add the dates little by little while blending; the mixture should hold together but be easy to break up. If it is too dry, add more dates. Press the mixture into a 7-inch square springform or loose-bottomed cake pan lined with nonstick parchment paper and put in the refrigerator while you make the filling.
- To make the filling, blend together all the ingredients except the cacao powder and coconut oil until smooth. Add the cacao powder and coconut oil and blend until well incorporated. Then pour it evenly onto the crust.
- Refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. If you are short of time you can also put the tart in the freezer so that it sets faster. It can also be stored in the freezer up to 1 month. Try eating it frozen too—it tastes great.
- Serve cut into 9 squares topped with Fruit Chia Jam.
16 Reviews
Sherri December 8, 2022
Is there nutritional information available?
rose June 29, 2019
Really sorry to say this but your directions are really off base. Why would you put directions for the paste, which goes in the "filling," under the "crust" directions???? I read and reread it. But ultimately I trusted that since the two types of dates in the filling crust section were actually for the crust! The parentheticals, indicating for crust and for filling, did not serve to clarify, they only caused me stress. I ended up running out to buy 101/2 more oz (actually 12oz) of dates. By the time I poured yet more dates into the crust I realized I was doomed but it was too late. Very, highly disappointed. This was quite the costly mistake. Please correct it so others don't make the same mistake.
lapinsks January 6, 2019
I love this recipe. You do have to go by feel a bit with the textures due to the variability of moisture in dates and some other ingredients. The fresher the ingredients (especially the nuts) the better, since the raw flavors are so pure.... Loved by my non-vegan and vegan friends and family alike!
LULULAND November 1, 2018
Sounds good. But, can I use almonds where nuts are called for? And is there a substitute for the dates? thanks
LULULAND November 2, 2018
Thank you.
BSWIV October 28, 2018
I made this for a friend's birthday and the party raved about it. This is one of the easiest, healthiest, and yummy desserts I've ever made. I highly recommend it and have already shared it with a bunch of people at the party! I'll admit I had never worked with Medjool dates before. I didn't realize you need to take the pits out first. Luckily I was able to fish everything out before I was too far along.
Where I had to adapt this recipe, I did it all in a food processor, no vitamix, and it worked great. I only had a 7" spring pan, so I used that. I did find that I was still trying to stretch the crust, so maybe double that if you use an 8" or 9".
Susan October 28, 2018
I made this yesterday and the texture was nothing like what you see in the video. There was not enough liquid in the filling to get that smooth consistency. It was more like a gritty paste (and I made it in a Vitamix, so the equipment wasn’t the issue). The flavor could also only be described as unpleasant. It turned out to be a big waste of some expensive ingredients.
daisybrain October 2, 2018
So if I'm understanding this correctly, the date paste is just the first amount of dates blended with the water. Crust is all of the other ingredients minus the first dates and water.
When you say cacao powder is that different from cocoa powder and what is desiccated coconut?
Sammer October 6, 2018
Yup the first two are the date paste and the rest for the ingredients. So theres a date paste and dates in the crust.
Cacao powder is different from cocoa powder as its the rawest form.
Desiccated coconut is pretty much shredded coconut meat- the white flesh inside a coconut.
armi October 1, 2018
Sounds delicious! I'm allergic to both hazelnut and cashew (I know, it's tragic). Would macadamia or almond be suitable subs in either case?
Ella Q. October 2, 2018
Hi there,
I haven't tested it with either—let me know how it goes if you try it!
Ella
David September 29, 2018
Why are dates listed twice? Some in the crust and some in the filling?
Beth100 September 27, 2018
This looks wonderful! Will it scale successfully? I’d like to make a smaller version for just the two of us.
Ella Q. September 29, 2018
Hi Beth,
We only tried it in the full size, but I'd guess it should be okay if you make a half recipe in a smaller dish--I'm curious to hear how it turns out!
Ella
Simon K. September 27, 2018
Hey team.
You might want to check the link to Farmacy Kitchen
Ella Q. September 29, 2018
Thanks Simon!