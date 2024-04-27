KFC Famous Bowl Recipe (2024)

Get ready to experience the ultimate comfort food with our mouthwatering copycat recipe for the iconic KFC Famous Bowl! This delicious and satisfying dish brings together layers of tender crispy chicken, creamy mashed potatoes, sweet corn, savory gravy, and a sprinkle of shredded cheese. Each spoonful is an amazing blend of flavors everyone will love.

This dish is so easy to make at home. My homemade recipe captures all the delectable goodness of the fast-food favorite while giving you the option to bake or air fry your chicken.

What is the KFC Bowl

The KFC Famous Mashed Potato Bowl is a popular menu item offered by KFC. It is a hearty and flavorful combination of various ingredients served in a single bowl, making it a satisfying and convenient meal option.

The components of the KFC Famous Bowl include:

Mashed Potatoes: A bed of creamy mashed potatoes serves as the base of the bowl.

A bed of creamy mashed potatoes serves as the base of the bowl. Crispy Chicken: Bite-sized pieces of KFC’s signature crispy fried chicken tenders are layered on top of the mashed potatoes.

Bite-sized pieces of KFC’s signature crispy fried chicken tenders are layered on top of the mashed potatoes. Corn: Sweet corn kernels are added as an additional layer, providing a touch of sweetness and texture to the dish.

Sweet corn kernels are added as an additional layer, providing a touch of sweetness and texture to the dish. Gravy: The bowl is generously topped with KFC’s savory and rich gravy, which adds moisture and enhances the overall flavor.

The bowl is generously topped with KFC’s savory and rich gravy, which adds moisture and enhances the overall flavor. Shredded Cheese: To finish off the dish, a sprinkle of shredded cheese is added on top, melting and creating a delightful cheesy goodness.

What Type of Chicken to Use

The best chicken to use is actual chicken tenderloins. The restaruant recipe uses chicken tenders. Tenderloinsare far smaller than achicken breast, and much thinner too. Tenderloinsare half the size of a chicken breast. The chicken tenderloin is a strip of muscle distinct from but lying alongside the inner breast of the chicken closest to the bone.

Tenders are more tender than any other part of the chicken. This is because it’s a muscle that the chicken doesn’t use very often in comparison to its breast muscle.

You can also use boneless, skinless chicken breasts or chicken thighs.

Herbs and Spices

This is a copycat recipe so of course there’s a long list of spices you will need if you want to get the chicken to taste like KFC. If that isn’t important to you, feel free to use a store bought chicken rub or my Dry Rub for Chicken recipe blend.

KFC’s “Secret Recipe” of 11 herbs and spices has been a closely guarded trade secret that has been the cornerstone of the company’s success and iconic flavor for many decades. At some point, the listing of spices was leaked. It’s hard to know if it was an exact and accurate listing.

I have adapted it fit this recipe and it is pretty on point! Here is what you will need.

When you measure out the spices it will look like a lot….honestly it may look like it’s too much! It isn’t and I actually think that’s a core component of the “secret” part of the recipe. Once combined with the flour it will coat every bite of the chicken and provide immense flavor.

Double Breaded Chicken

If you want crispy breading, I recommend preparing the chicken with double breading. Dredging or adding breading to foods can be intimidating for some. If you don’t mind getting your hands a little sticky, you will do just fine!

Double breaded chicken refers to a cooking technique where chicken pieces are coated with breading or batter not just once but twice before cooking. This process creates an extra crispy and crunchy outer layer, making the chicken more flavorful and satisfying. I also use this technique in my Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders recipe.

This involves dipping the chicken pieces into the seasoned flour mixture, then buttermilk and egg, and then the seasoned flour mixture again, ensuring a thick and even coating.

The first layer of breading helps the second layer adhere better to the chicken, and as the chicken cooks, the double breading creates a golden and crispy crust that locks in the chicken’s juices, resulting in tender and moist meat.

This is a popular method for various fried chicken dishes and is often enjoyed in Southern and comfort food cuisines. The additional layer of breading adds an extra dimension of texture and flavor to the chicken, making it a delicious and satisfying treat for those who love crispy and crunchy fried chicken.

How to Get Creamy Mashed Potatoes

I love to use my Southern Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes recipe for these bowls. Buttermilk is used in the breading for the chicken, so using it to make the mashed potatoes works great, because then you don’t have to worry about wasting leftover buttermilk.

Russet potatoes are really starchy and they are fluffy. Yukon gold potatoes have smooth, waxy flesh, that is also moist. Red potatoes are similar to Yukon and are really creamy. If you want super smooth potatoes you can use Yukon gold or red potatoes.

If you want fluffy potatoes, go with russet.

The recipe below shows you how to make homemade gravy to drizzle over the potatoes. I love my Homemade Gravy recipe in this dish.

How to Make KFC Famous Bowls

Detailed measurements and full instructions can be found in the recipe card at the bottom of this post.

Combine the flour and all of the spices in a bowl large enough to dredge the chicken tenders. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and egg in a bowl large enough to dredge the chicken. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then the buttermilk and egg mixture, and again in the flour mixture. Bake or air fry. Pair with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and shredded cheese.

Why Buttermilk is Used

Buttermilk is used in the chicken breading and in the mashed potatoes.

Buttermilk is slightly acidic. It’s great for tenderizing chicken and it won’t toughen up the meat. It will help break down the protein of the chicken which will help produce chicken that is tender and loaded with flavor.

Because buttermilk has a thicker consistency than regular milk, and when added to mashed potatoes, it helps create a creamier and smoother texture.

How to Substitute Buttermilk

You can substitute/make your own buttermilk if you wish by combining milk and vinegar (or lemon). Get instructions onHow to Make a Buttermilk Substitutehere. You can also omit if you wish. The chicken won’t be as tender and the breading won’t turn out as thick.

Recipe Shortcuts and Ways to Save Time

This is a comfort food dish worth the additional time and effort, in my opinion. However, here are some ways you can save time and still prepare the dish to suit your taste.

Use your favorite chicken rub instead of the 11 herbs and spices. If you don’t care if the chicken tastes like KFC, use your favorite rub instead.

Use store-bought mashed potatoes.

Use store-bought gravy.

Optional Add Ins and Substitutions

Bacon

Broccoli

Sour Cream

Onions

Bell Peppers

Mushrooms

Green Onions

Hot Sauce

How to Store

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge tightly covered and sealed for 3-4 days.

How to Reheat

The best way to reheat the chicken is in the air fryer or oven at 350 degrees until crisp and warm.

You can use the microwave for the remaining ingredients or even for the chicken if you wish, but the chicken will soften.

Reheating can cause a slight loss of crispiness in the chicken, so it may not be as crispy as when freshly prepared.

