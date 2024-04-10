30 Easy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes That Will Shine During Dinner (2024)

There's no doubt that the turkey has an unfair advantage in the Thanksgiving popularity game. You bust out the big bird once a year, and the delicious side dishes tend to take a back seat… until now! There's no match for these 30 whimsical Thanksgiving side dish recipes that are sure to steal the dinnertime spotlight.
Complement your apple cider braised chicken thighs with a side of sausage & mushroom stuffed acorn squash! (via Brit + Co)
Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale and Cranberry Couscous
This appetizing salad will serve as an excellent Thanksgiving side dish that everyone will appreciate eating. (via Brit + Co)
Crock Pot Bacon Green Beans
Crockpot recipes are an easy way to prepare Thanksgiving side dishes when it's almost time to eat dinner. Don't be afraid to make these green beans with bits of bacon sprinkled throughout. (via Brit + Co)
Spinach Artichoke Muffins
Two of our favorite comfort foods combine to create a side dish perfect for a down-home Thanksgiving. Creamy spinach artichoke dip makes these corn muffins rich and moist. (via Brit + Co.)
Triple Threat Potatoes
Why choose between baked, mashed, or fried potatoes when you can have all three in one? (via Brit + Co)
No Yeast Dinner Rolls
You don't always have to use yeast to make soft and fluffy dinner rolls. This recipe works if you've exhausted your energy and want to make something quick. (Via Brit +Co)
Butternut Potato Puffs
We couldn't pass up this side based on it's adorable name alone! Just squeeze seasoned potato-butternut squash puree through a large, star-topped piping bag and bake 'til golden brown all over. (via BitterSweet)
Two-Bite Mac and Cheese Cups
Keep the kids from fighting over who gets more spoonfuls of mac and cheese by transforming the casserole into bite-sized cups! You can thank your muffin pan for this (and other) savory munchies. (via Fifteen Spatulas)
Pumpkin Dinner Rolls
This whimsical side dish is the number one spotlight stealer on our list, and you'll be happy to know it's so easy to make! Just slice your biscuit dough in eight segments, bake, and brush with melted butter for shine. Don't forget to finish with sliced pecan “stems." So cute! (via Beyond Kimchee)
Roasted Stuffed Onions
Not only do we recommend making these stuffing-stuffed onions, but we also dare you to say it three times fast without slipping up. ;) (via Smitten Kitchen)
Sangria Cranberry Sauce
You bet we're gonna give this sangria-spiked cranberry sauce a try at our Brit + Co Thanksgiving potluck. (via SheKnows)
Potato Rings with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
We imagine the whole “don't play with your food" rule was set before these awesome potato rings were made. Though, maybe reserve the potato ring toss from across the dining table for Friendsgiving. (via Spoon Fork Bacon)
Sweet Potato and Marshmallow Biscuits
We're nuts about this creative concoction. A layer of bubbling marshmallow oozes through the center of these sweet potato muffins, which is sure to satisfy any mid-meal sweet tooth. (via Smitten Kitchen)
Applesauce Mac & Cheese
Why leave applesauce all by its lonesome when you can have it buddy up with mac and cheese? While it may sound strange, apples and cheese totally go together, so be sure to give it a try! Mix in some chicken-apple sausage to amp up the apple flavor even more. (via Adventures in Cooking)
Sweet Potato Tots
We love this sweet twist on classic tater tots. We'll also go ahead and say we wouldn't be opposed to dipping them in gravy during Thanksgiving meal time. (via Your Vegan Mom)
Acorn Squash Fondue
Fondue is such a fun way to enjoy a meal with family and friends, especially when it's housed in a squash. (via Food52)
Roasted Root Vegetable Pizza
Leave it to Martha to find an amazing way to make roasted root veggies irresistibly appealing. If you serve pizza at Thanksgiving dinner, you win. (via Martha Stewart)
Whole Roasted Shallots
Shallots become sweet and caramelized after roasting in the oven. The addition of butter and tangy balsamic make this a worthy side dish. (via Salt & Lavender)
Mashed Sweet Potato and Kale Puffs
Combine multiple sides into one dish with this recipe. It's finger-food friendly, so you can dig in while using your fork to scoop up plenty of turkey. (via Basically Cooking)
Parmesan Risotto Stuffed Acorn Squash
Stuff acorn squash with Parmesan risotto to make this elegant side dish. It works well as a vegetarian entree too. (via Culinary Ginger)
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Sometimes a salad is just what you need to counteract the heavy holiday food on the table. This one is perfect for colder weather, made with a blend of shaved broccoli and Brussels sprouts. (via Salt n Pepper Here)
Sauerkraut Mashed Potato Casserole
Liven up a tray of mashed potato casserole with simple additions. Tangy sauerkraut and sweet apples bring dynamic flavor to each bite. (via Plated Cravings)
Hasselback Sweet Potatoes With Pumpkin Seed Pesto Butter
Hasselback sweet potatoes are ideal for soaking up big flavors. These are topped with pumpkin seed pesto butter, along with fragrant basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. (via Sip + Sanity)
Garlic Parmesan Carrot Fries
Skip the glazed carrots and opt for these crunchy carrot “fries" instead. A coating of cheese, garlic, and herbs helps them crisp up in the oven. (via Delightful Mom Food)
Roasted Garlic Mashed Cauliflower
Cauliflower doesn't get enough love in the kitchen. When pureed and mixed with soft roasted garlic and plenty of olive oil, it's like the sophisticated cousin of mashed potatoes. (via Evolving Table)
Sweet Potato and Chickpea Fall Salad
Salads aren't just for summer. This hearty version, made with sweet potatoes, chickpeas, and maple tahini dressing, deserves a place on the holiday table. (via Running to the Kitchen)
Parmesan Smashed Potatoes
For really crispy mashed potatoes, cook them twice. First until they're tender; then, smash them flat, sprinkle with cheese, and finish cooking. (via Domestic Gothess)
Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes with Caramelized Onions
Did someone request a cheesy side dish that's not mac and cheese? Make this scalloped potatoes with caramelized onions dish to satisfy their taste bud's desires. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Classic Deviled Eggs
Thanksgiving isn't complete without a platter of classic deviled eggs! (via Kathryn's Kitchen Blog)
Cajun Potato Salad
Tell your dad's famous potato salad to move over because there's an updated version in town that doesn't want to share the spotlight. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
