14 Muffin Tin Breakfast Recipes (2024)

We know we're supposed to eat breakfast every morning, but on the days when we're already scrambling (so, every day), we tend to push it off. What we really need is a breakfast that can rush out the door with us, and these bite-size meals prepped in a muffin tin fit the bill. Simple, healthy, and totally transportable, they'll make your mornings easier — and tastier.

Muffin tin breakfast recipes with fruit 6. Frozen yogurt granola berry bites These cool and crispy treats could stand as a dessert recipe or a snack recipe, so have at it. But since they're full of granola, yogurt, and berries, we think they've got breakfast written all over them — especially if you swap store-bought granola for homemade and regular yogurt for Greek. 7. Gluten-free mini French toast casserole cups French toast that you don't need a fork and knife for? Pretty much a dream come true. The recipe calls for Ezekiel bread, but go ahead and use any gluten-free toast you like, as long as it will hold in all of that eggy filling. See Also Cauliflower - The Dieter's Friend! Faux Mashed Potatoes - Cauliflower Mash Recipe To go for that real Sunday brunch feeling, top these cups with your favorite fresh fruit, maple syrup, and cinnamon, then wash it down with fresh OJ. 8. Apple banana quinoa breakfast cups For our creative home chefs out there, this is one of those glorious recipes that can be taken more as a guideline than specific instructions. It's perfect for customization based on your favorite fruit, spices, and other fun add-ins. But if that's not your thing, the original is pretty dang good as is. You really can't go wrong with apple and banana. 9. Baked oatmeal cup 4-ways Baked oatmeal cups are pretty much an adulting skill for life. Easy, nutritious, and portable, these vegan, gluten-free delights will also assure you never get bored. Good old reliable oats pair well with apples and cinnamon, chocolate, blueberry and almond, or peanut butter and banana, so you've got a cup for whatever vibe you're feeling. Pro tip: Store a big batch in the freezer, where they'll keep up to a whopping 3 months. You're welcome. 10. Paleo blueberry muffins with crumb top We can't talk about muffin tin breakfasts without mentioning the best kind of muffin in the universe: blueberry. Only this time, we're keeping it paleo, grain-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Is it even still a muffin, tho? We're glad you asked — yes, and a delicious one at that. Put on your apron for this one. It's a bit of work, but totally worth it.

Muffin tin breakfast ideas with chocolate 11. Banana and chocolate chip oatmeal cups Baked oatmeal is a wonderful thing, but we usually only see it in the casserole dish. This recipe transfers it over to muffin tins and we're kiiiinda obsessed. Each muffin is studded with chocolate chips to make breakfast feel just a bit more special, but the banana base keeps it healthy(ish). It's like banana bread meets a breakfast cookie meets a bowl of oatmeal. In a word, yum. 12. Coconut almond paleo breakfast muffins Sometimes the best things in life are free… of unnecessary, processed, overly sweet ingredients, that is. You probably have everything you need for this recipe in your pantry and fridge right now. Bananas and vanilla provide just the right amount of sweetness, nuts and shredded coconut add the texture, and eggs make it a wholesome, two-thumbs up kinda breakfast. Oh, and don't forget the (paleo) chocolate chips. 13. Make-ahead frozen oatmeal For anyone who loves trail mix, eat your heart out. This is basically the muffin version. Nuts and dried fruit, cacao nibs, chopped dates, whatever you fancy, it's always an option. These are frozen instead of baked, so you have a choice: Pop them in the microwave for a really quick bowl of oatmeal or eat them frozen for a refreshing meal on the go. 14. Paleo double chocolate pumpkin muffins These days, you don't need white flour and a boatload of refined sugar to make muffins all muffin-y. A bit of almond butter and coconut sugar paired with some eggs will get the job done — and done well. In terms of creative breakfast flavor combinations, we think this one takes the cake (err, muffin). Pumpkin and double chocolate might just be the best thing since peanut butter and jelly. Prepare to be amazed (and full).