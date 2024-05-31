14 Muffin Tin Breakfast Recipes (2024)

We know we’re supposed to eat breakfast every morning, but on the days when we’re already scrambling (so, every day), we tend to push it off.
What we really need is a breakfast that can rush out the door with us, and these bite-size meals prepped in a muffin tin fit the bill. Simple, healthy, and totally transportable, they’ll make your mornings easier — and tastier.
1. Mini ham and cheese quinoa cups
Don’t be fooled by their size: With eggs, veggies, cheese, quinoa, and ham in each serving, these cups pack an impressive punch. You won’t feel like anything’s missing.
They’re like a smaller, healthier quiche. We like it.
2. Hash brown egg nests with avocado
Frozen hash browns bake into perfect “nests” for eggs, veggies, and cheese in these individual mini meals. The only thing that could make them better? Bacon and avocado, obviously.
Pro tip: Chill your avocado slices beforehand. That way, when you heat these up for snacking, you’ll have that awesome hot/cold combo. Better pack a couple of these bad boys, you’re gonna need ’em.
3. Vegetable egg and toast cups
With the hectic hustle and bustle of I-hate-everything mornings, sometimes you just need to stick to the basics where you can. This breakfast recipe is like that, but better.
Good ol’ whole-wheat bread forms the “cups” here, which are then filled with vegetables and eggs. It’s a reliable way to a squeeze in a classic breakfast. Plus, it’s suitable for all our vegetarian friends out there.
4. Egg muffins with maple sweet potato noodles, bacon, and almond butter
Okay, by the title of this recipe, we know you’re probably like, what the eff is happening in this recipe?
So were we… until we tried it. Now we can’t shut up about this unlikely — and totally amazing — concoction of flavors. It just works, bro. As if that wasn’t enough to sell you on them, they’re paleo and gluten-free, too.
5. Paleo egg cups
Even if you don’t follow a Paleo lifestyle, these five-ingredient, low carb cups are likely to appeal to you (because bacon).
Since they’re pressed into muffin cups, the meat crisps up to hold the eggs and asparagus in each protein-packed serving. The smell alone is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.
6. Frozen yogurt granola berry bites
These cool and crispy treats could stand as a dessert recipe or a snack recipe, so have at it.
But since they’re full of granola, yogurt, and berries, we think they’ve got breakfast written all over them — especially if you swap store-bought granola for homemade and regular yogurt for Greek.
7. Gluten-free mini French toast casserole cups
French toast that you don’t need a fork and knife for? Pretty much a dream come true. The recipe calls for Ezekiel bread, but go ahead and use any gluten-free toast you like, as long as it will hold in all of that eggy filling.
To go for that real Sunday brunch feeling, top these cups with your favorite fresh fruit, maple syrup, and cinnamon, then wash it down with fresh OJ.
8. Apple banana quinoa breakfast cups
For our creative home chefs out there, this is one of those glorious recipes that can be taken more as a guideline than specific instructions.
It’s perfect for customization based on your favorite fruit, spices, and other fun add-ins. But if that’s not your thing, the original is pretty dang good as is. You really can’t go wrong with apple and banana.
9. Baked oatmeal cup 4-ways
Baked oatmeal cups are pretty much an adulting skill for life. Easy, nutritious, and portable, these vegan, gluten-free delights will also assure you never get bored.
Good old reliable oats pair well with apples and cinnamon, chocolate, blueberry and almond, or peanut butter and banana, so you’ve got a cup for whatever vibe you’re feeling.
Pro tip: Store a big batch in the freezer, where they’ll keep up to a whopping 3 months. You’re welcome.
10. Paleo blueberry muffins with crumb top
We can’t talk about muffin tin breakfasts without mentioning the best kind of muffin in the universe: blueberry.
Only this time, we’re keeping it paleo, grain-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Is it even still a muffin, tho? We’re glad you asked — yes, and a delicious one at that. Put on your apron for this one. It’s a bit of work, but totally worth it.
11. Banana and chocolate chip oatmeal cups
Baked oatmeal is a wonderful thing, but we usually only see it in the casserole dish. This recipe transfers it over to muffin tins and we’re kiiiinda obsessed.
Each muffin is studded with chocolate chips to make breakfast feel just a bit more special, but the banana base keeps it healthy(ish). It’s like banana bread meets a breakfast cookie meets a bowl of oatmeal. In a word, yum.
12. Coconut almond paleo breakfast muffins
Sometimes the best things in life are free… of unnecessary, processed, overly sweet ingredients, that is. You probably have everything you need for this recipe in your pantry and fridge right now.
Bananas and vanilla provide just the right amount of sweetness, nuts and shredded coconut add the texture, and eggs make it a wholesome, two-thumbs up kinda breakfast. Oh, and don’t forget the (paleo) chocolate chips.
13. Make-ahead frozen oatmeal
For anyone who loves trail mix, eat your heart out. This is basically the muffin version. Nuts and dried fruit, cacao nibs, chopped dates, whatever you fancy, it’s always an option.
These are frozen instead of baked, so you have a choice: Pop them in the microwave for a really quick bowl of oatmeal or eat them frozen for a refreshing meal on the go.
14. Paleo double chocolate pumpkin muffins
These days, you don’t need white flour and a boatload of refined sugar to make muffins all muffin-y. A bit of almond butter and coconut sugar paired with some eggs will get the job done — and done well.
In terms of creative breakfast flavor combinations, we think this one takes the cake (err, muffin). Pumpkin and double chocolate might just be the best thing since peanut butter and jelly. Prepare to be amazed (and full).
On busy mornings when you’ve got, like, a minute to get out the door, a delicious breakfast can easily slip to the bottom of your priority list. If you grab anything at all, it’s dull AF. (Uh, not another granola bar. *groan*)
Honey, your muffin tin just became your new breakfast bestie. In 30 minutes or less, you’ll have all the flavors you’re looking for in one portable, pretty, little package. Finally, we’ve got breakfast in the bag — literally.