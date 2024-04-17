The lazy girl Super Easy Tiramisu Recipe (2024)

Spread the love

This super easy tiramisu recipe is my favorite lazy girl recipe ever! It is a no bake dessert that will not disappoint the crowds. It is made with mascarpone cheese and lady fingers dipped in coffee, perfect pick me up dessert.

Hi eveyrone!

I am so excited for today’s recipe… I am literally always asking people what they want to see next on the blog so when I do receive requests, I get extremely excited!

This recipe was requested by my good friend Nagam, here is her youtube channel. We filmed how to make this specific recipe and she will post it very soon! Stay tuned for the video 🙂

Alright so without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about this Lazy Girl Tiramisu Recipe!

What is tiramisu?

Tiramisu is an Italian dessert that’s rich and creamy in texture with hints of chocolate, espresso or even almond flavor! The word itself means “pick me up” or “cheer me up”, I heard that it’s called this because of the espresso in it. That caffeine will surely pick you up!

This Italian dessert consists of layers of sponge cake dipped in coffee and brandy or liqueur with powdered cocoa and mascarpone cheese. If you make the traditional Tiramisu recipe, you will end up having to spend a couple hour in the kitchen but with this lazy girl easy tiramisu recipe, you will be done in less than 20 minutes!

What’s so special about this easy tiramisu recipe?

Well.. Like I just said this tiramisu takes less than 20 minutes to make and taste just as good as the traditional tiramisu recipe. It does not require too many ingredients and can be made by anyone!

So don’t be intimidated by how it looks or the name of it because this recipe is for both beginner and experienced cooks and bakers.

Tools needed for this Tiramisu

To make this tiramisu recipe you will need:

A hand mixer or stand mixer. You could also use a whisk but I highly recommend using something electric. It will make your life a whole lot easier!

8×8 baking pan

A sieve to top the Tiramisu with the cocoa powder.

Ingredients to make easy tiramisu

Heavy cream – Use really cold heavy cream!

– Use really cold heavy cream! Mascarpone cheese – Make sure the mascarpone cheese is at room temperature.

– Make sure the mascarpone cheese is at room temperature. Granulated sugar – Just a little sugar goes a long way.

– Just a little sugar goes a long way. Vanilla extract – Use good quality vanilla.

– Use good quality vanilla. Strong espresso or regular coffee – Coffee or espresso will take this tiramisu to the next level.

– Coffee or espresso will take this tiramisu to the next level. Lady fingers – These can easily be purchased at the store or made at home.

– These can easily be purchased at the store or made at home. Cocoa powder– chocolate and coffee are the best combination in the world! Good quality cocoa powder is key!

What are lady fingers and where can I find them?

Lady finegrs are dry sweet sponge biscuits. They are somewhat shaped like a large finger and that’s probably where the name comes from. They are used in a multitude of desserts, one of them being the tiramisu!

I found my Lady fingers at my local grocery store in the cookie isle. If you don’t find them, you could purchase them online or just make them at home! Check out this recipe.

Tips to make THE BEST tiramisu recipe

Make sure that your heavy whipping cream is super cold. To make the perfect whipped cream you need to make sure that the heavy cream is as cold as possible. Extra points if you freeze the box and whisk you will be using to whip it in.

To make the perfect whipped cream you need to make sure that the heavy cream is as cold as possible. Extra points if you freeze the box and whisk you will be using to whip it in. Quickly dip the lady fingers in the coffee- When you dip the lady fingers in the coffee, only dip them for 5-8 seconds making sure that the coffee is at room temperature.

When you dip the lady fingers in the coffee, only dip them for 5-8 seconds making sure that the coffee is at room temperature. Make sure your mascarpone cheese is at room temperature! I made the mistake before of not letting my mascarpone get to room temperature before using it and I had lumps all over my tiramisu. It did not taste bad but it was not the most visually appealing thing.

How to make the easiest tiramisu dessert ever!?

Well, this is not the traditional tiramisu so that’s what make it so easy and quick. The traditional dessert requires you to separate the eggs, whipp the egg whites and make a custard with the egg yolks then fold in everything with the whipped cream and mascarpone cheese… That kinda sounds long doesn’t it?!

Well with my recipe you won’t need to do any of that, just get yourself some heavy cream, mascarpone, sugar and vanilla and you’re there!













Start by beating the mascarpone, whipping cream, sugar and vanilla together until stiff peaks form. This is the creamy base of the tiramisu. Dip the lady fingers in the room temperature coffee and line them on an 8×8 inch baking dish.

Top the lady fingers with half of the mascarpone mixture, smooth it out and add another layer of lady fingers dipped in coffee. Add the last layer of mascarpone cheese mixture. Dust with cocoa powder and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight and then enjoy!













Alcohol or no alcohol?

I personally did not use alcohol in my lazy girl tiramisu, but feel free to use alcohol if you have it on hand and you prefer it that way!

Here are some alcohol variations you can use for this recipe:

Kahlua

Dark rum

Brandy

Marsala wine

If you decide to make an alcoholic version, you can add 3 tablespoons of coffee flavored liqueur to the coffee before dipping the lady fingers.

Substitutions?

If you’re wondering what the substitutions for this recipe are, here you go!

Mascarpone cheese – Use 6oz softened cream cheese with 2 tablespoons of sour cream and 3 tablespoons of heavy cream.

– Use 6oz softened cream cheese with 2 tablespoons of sour cream and 3 tablespoons of heavy cream. Strong espresso- This one is an easy one, use regular black coffee instead of espresso and you will get something just as good!

Lazy girl tiramisu recipe step by

step video

How to store this easy tiramisu recipe?

When you make your tiramisu, it will need to be refrigerated regardless. You can let your dessert sit in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight. Keeping in mind that the longer it sits in the fridge the more flavorful the dessert will be.

This tiramisu will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Now, if you are thinking of freezing this tiramisu, it will be a little different. Make the tiramisu but don’t dust it with the cocoa powder. Cover it with plastic wrap and then top it with a layer of think foil. You can freeze it for up to 3 months this way.

To thaw it, pull it out of the freezer and leave it in the fridge overnight, remove the plastic wrap and dust it with cocoa powder a couple of hours before serving.

The lazy girl easy tiramisu recipe

If you tried this super easy tiramisu recipe and enjoyed it, don’t forget to give it a 5 star review! It would help us greatly 🙂

The lazy girl tiramisu Tiramisu is the perfect dessert for all coffee lovers! This tiramisu is the perfect recipe for when you don't feel like spending a couple hours in the kitchen. Inspired by the authentic Italian tiramisu recipes but with a twist, this is the perfect lazy girl recipe! 5 from 110 votes See Also Creamy Tuscan Chicken • best chicken thigh recipe!! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins chill 3 hours hrs Total Time 3 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine Italian Servings 9 servings Calories 367 Calories Equipment Hand or stand mixer

8×8 inch baking pan Ingredients 1 ½ cup heavy cream

8 ounce mascarpone cheese at room temperature!

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cup strong espresso at room temperature

1 package lady fingers

cocoa powder for dusting Instructions First start by adding the cream, sugar and vanilla to the stand mixer bowl. Whip until stiff peaks form. 1 ½ cup heavy cream, ⅓ cup granulated sugar, 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Add in the room temperature mascarpone cheese and mix it in with the cream. Don't over-mix, we want to mix it just until it is well incorporated. Set aside. 8 ounce mascarpone cheese

Pour the cooled down espresso in a shallow bowl. Dip in the lady fingers quickly and place them in a single layer at the bottom of the 8×8 baking pan. 1 ½ cup strong espresso, 1 package lady fingers

Smooth out half the mascarpone mixture over the top then repeat the process of dipping the lady fingers in the espresso and placing them over the mascarpone mixture in a single layer.

Top the lady fingers with the mascarpone mixture one more time, smooth it out over the top and dust the cocoa powder over the top of the tiramisu generously. cocoa powder

Place the tiramisu in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight.

Serve and enjoy your lazy girl tiramisu recipe! Nutrition Calories: 367CaloriesCarbohydrates: 24gProtein: 5gFat: 28gSaturated Fat: 17gCholesterol: 128mgSodium: 61mgPotassium: 55mgFiber: 1gSugar: 9gVitamin A: 1058IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 71mgIron: 1mg Keyword 10 minute tiramisu, eggless tiramisu, Italian tiramisu, tiramisu recipe Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Enjoy this amazing easy tiramisu recipe and let me know what you want to see next in the comments!





