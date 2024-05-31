Aioli Recipe with Mayo & Garlic - Low Carb, Keto, Gluten-Free, THM S (2024)

Jump to Recipe 5 from 7 votes

The best Aioli Recipe you will come across! This keto aioli recipe takes minutes to make and is excellent for dipping crisp veggies in, serving on meat, sandwiches, and more. Aioli with garlic is a flavor combination you will want to try!

A creamy, thick sauce that you can use for pretty much anything. It takes everyday food and breaths life right into it. If you have bought aioli before or tried in a restaurant, now is the time to make your own. Just a few basic pantry essentials and you are ready to serve up the best homemade aioli you have ever had.

How To Make Keto Aioli

I use store-bought mayonnaise as the base and then add flavors that transform the sauce. I know some recipes make homemade mayo as the base, and if you are up for that, go for it. I find reaching for a quality mayonnaise (not Miracle Whip) will still offer richness to the sauce.

Step One: First, you want to start out by mincing up your garlic really fine.

Step Two: Then add to a bowl along with your mayo, stone-ground mustard, lemon juice, and cayenne. Give a good whisk until well incorporated. Store in the fridge until you are ready to serve this.

Common Questions

Is Mayo Keto?

A lot of people wonder is mayo keto? The short answer is yes. You want to watch for added sugar and preservatives but mayo is primarily oil plus eggs so both of those ingredients are keto friendly.

Is Aioli just Mayonnaise

My keto aioli sauce has mayonnaise as the base of the sauce, but by adding in fresh lemon, garlic, and more it adds such flavor and depth to the mayo I think it makes it stand out from being called 'just mayo.'

How to Crush Garlic Without A Garlic Press

You want to make sure your garlic is excellent, so mince it super small. What I do is take the flat part of a knife and set it over the peeled garlic and smash it with my hand. Then once your garlic is smashed, start dicing it up, so it is minced. Then scrape the garlic into a bowl and mix with the rest of your ingredients.

Ways To Use Aioli Sauce

Create a homemade tartar sauce with this as the base

Dip chips or fresh veggies in the aioli

Spread onto sandwiches in replace of mayo or mustard

Top meats with it for mealtime

Season steamed or roasted vegetables with this sauce

Or eat however else sounds good.

There is no wrong way to eat this keto aioli. We use it for so many things in our kitchen; I just can't get enough of it. If you like garlic, stone mustard, and mayo, I think this recipe will fit your liking.

Can You Freeze Aioli

I hate to say it, but this aioli recipe will not freeze well. The sauce will separate as it thaws from being frozen, leaving you something that is less than appealing.

Best Way to Store Aioli Sauce

You will want to store the keto aioli sauce in the fridge until you are ready to serve. Any leftovers you may have, keep in the refrigerator until you are prepared. This sauce will last around three days in the fridge. Just give a good stir before using each time.

Can I Make Aioli with Mayo Ahead of Time

You can make it ahead of time. The farthest in advance I would make this is about one day. After that, you will be getting the altered flavor of the sauce as it sets and the garlic begins to grow pungent. So feel free to make 24 hours in advance, anything longer I would wait till it becomes closer to time you plan to serve.

If you are looking for ways to dress up your dishes, give this homemade garlic aioli a try. My whole family enjoys the rich and savory flavors of this keto sauce.

It is delicious on grilled chicken, roasted asparagus, salads, and more!

