Cauliflower - The Dieter's Friend! Faux Mashed Potatoes - Cauliflower Mash Recipe (2024)

Faux Mashed Potatoes – Cauliflower Mash Recipe

Coloured Cauliflowers: Image The Daily Mail

I love cauliflower, but my husband (and dad) are not that bothered by this most healthy of vegetables. Cauliflowers are part of the Brassica family and it has been claimed as the world’s healthiest vegetable:

Nutrients inCauliflower

1.00 cup raw (107.00 grams)

Nutrient%Daily Value

vitamin C 85.9%

vitamin K 20.7%

folate 15.2%

choline 11.1%

vitamin B6 10%

potassium 9.1%

fibre 8.5%

manganese 8.5%

molybdenum 7.1%

vitamin B5 7.1%

tryptophan 6.2%

phosphorus 4.7%

protein 4.1%

magnesium 4%

vitamin B2 3.5%

vitamin B1 3.3%

vitamin B3 2.7%

iron 2.5%

Calories (26) 1%

Cauliflower

Setting aside its health benefits, I just love the taste, texture and versatility of the humble cauli, and one of my favourite meals is Cauliflower Cheese, as well as Cauliflower Cheese soup. I have also realised that when used as part of a low-calorie diet, such as the 5:2 Diet that I have been following for the last year, the cauliflower is an invaluable ally in my weight loss and recipe planning……as you can see from my most popular post for a fabulous low-calorie and paleo friendly pizza recipe here:Low-Calorie Cauliflower Crust Pizza: Gluten Free, Paleo and 5:2 Diet Pizza Recipe.

And, so it’s versatility endures with my latest 5:2 recipe today for Faux Mashed Potatoes – Cauliflower Mash. I showcased my cauliflower mash a few weeks ago when I shared a wonderful winter warmer, a recipe for, where I served it in place of the usual mashed potatoes……

……and today I am sharing the simple recipe for my mashed cauliflower, or faux mashed potatoes as it is sometimes called. Look out for more cauliflower recipes on Lavender and Lovage over the next few weeks, as I slide into Autumn and cook up more comfort food dishes……..new recipes that I have created over the last few weeks and will be sharing are: Cauliflower Quiche; Cottage Pie with Cauliflower Mash as well as two non-diet recipes forThree Cheese Cauliflower Gratinand Cauliflower Cheese Soup……

Back to some VIBRANT colourful cauliflowers now, I was fascinated by this article by David Derbyshire that appeared in The Daily Mail recently: The orange, purple and green cauliflowers that scientists claim could be healthier for you.David tells us that “…..While traditionalists may baulk at the unusual colours, it is not the first time that plant breeders have changed the appearance of vegetables…….Until the 17th century most carrots eaten Europe were white, yellow or purple. The orange pigment was added by Dutch plant breeders looking for a way to celebrate Holland’s royal family….and “….In America, where colour cauliflowers have been available for several years, they have been a big hit with foodies. The orange cauliflower has higher than normal levels of beta carotene, a form of vitamin A that encourages healthy skin….”You can read more about these unusually coloured caulis here:Cauli-ful: The green, orange and purple varieties of cauliflower.

Romanesco

I am also a big fan of the Romanesco, and have a wonderful recipe for it here:Fractal Fun! The Christmas Tree Vegetable ~ Romanesco with Parmesan Cheese and Pine Nuts…….Romanesco broccoli, or Roman cauliflower, is an edible flower of the species Brassica oleracea, and a variant form of cauliflower. Anyway, that’s enough fractal fun for today, my simple recipe forFaux Mashed Potatoes – Cauliflower Mash is shared below with some tasty additions for those who want something a little more than just mash! See you soon and keep popping back for more news, new recipes, reviews and also some new giveaways too, have a great day, Karen

Options:

Add finely diced garlic or garlic granules for an extra 5 calories for 1 teaspoon.

Add one cooked and finely diced onion for an extra 28 to 30 calories.

Add some chopped chives for an extra 2 to 3 calories for 2 to 3 tablespoons.

Add some finely diced spring (green/scallion) onions for an extra 4 calories for 2 tablespoons.

Add some grated Parmesan cheese for an extra 22 calories for 1 tablespoon.

Faux Mashed Potatoes – Cauliflower Mash

1 tablspoon low-fat cream cheese (35 calories)

salt and black or white pepper Note A tasty low-carb Faux Mashed Potato recipe for Cauliflower Mash with a little cream cheese for a creamy texture. This is perfect for anyone following a low calorie or low-carb diet and is a perfect substitute for spuds. For those on the 5:2 diet, each portion is only 32 to 35 calories! Serve with Directions Step 1 Steam or gently boil the cauliflower florets in a little water for 8 to 10 minutes or until tender. Drain well and replace the pan lid. Step 2 Add the cream cheese and mash with a potato masher until smooth. (You can also use a food processor for a more puréed texture) Step 3 Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve. Step 4 Options: Add finely diced garlic or garlic granules for an extra 5 calories for 1 teaspoon. Add one cooked and finely diced onion for an extra 28 to 30 calories. Add some chopped chives for an extra 2 to 3 calories for 2 to 3 tablespoons. Add some finely diced spring (green/scallion) onions for an extra 4 calories for 2 tablespoons. Add some grated Parmesan cheese for an extra 22 calories for 1 tablespoon.

As I used a locally grown cauliflower from my nearest farm shop for this recipe, I am entering it into Elizabeth’s Local Ingredient challenge.