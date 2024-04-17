Maple Oat Breakfast Bread Recipe on Food52 (2024)

NS November 24, 2020

I baked this today in my new Lodge Combo Cooker. This was an interesting loaf in terms of flavor and texture. I am trying not to stuff myself. I thought it would be quite sweet - it's not.

I mixed up the dough yesterday afternoon using 40 gms of sourdough starter in place of the the 1/2 tsp of yeast. My kitchen is pretty cold these days so I baked about 18 hours after mixing. The part that really annoyed me about this recipe was the lack of weight measurements. Thankfully I was adding flour in 1/2 cup increments and so held back the last 3/4 cup as the dough already looked like the one in the video. I have a low protein all purpose flour, so I used 1.5 C of bread flour. I also used 1.5 C white whole wheat flour for a more hearty flavor. I had planned to use 2 C all purpose but ended up using only 1 and 1/4 C of it.

Since this was much drier compared to my usual 75-80% hydration sourdough, I couldn't resist kneading right in the bowl just a bit. Kneaded a bit again before I went to bed. In the morning, while the oven heated, I formed the dough into a tight ball on the counter with a bench scraper. Loaded it into the pot seam side down and slashed the top in a windowpane pattern. Covered and baked at 450 deg for 30 minutes. It sprang beautifully! Then baked uncovered for 15 minutes. Although the crust was browned, it had give. So baked another 10 minutes at 425 deg, directly on the rack, by which time crust was deep brown and firm.

We had it for lunch with a lentil and roasted beet salad. Yum! I can't wait to see how the crumb is further in the interior of the loaf. Crumb is soft and springy. This will make excellent toast!

chwood November 26, 2020 I love that you figured out a way to use your starter; I can’t wait to try it! So fun to read how others are adding to the deliciousness of this tasty bread :).