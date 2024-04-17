Maple Oat Breakfast Bread Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Christmas
by: fiveandspice
March15,2021
4.7
18 Ratings
- Makes 1 large loaf
Author Notes
A good slice of toast can totally make a breakfast, and this bread - which balances between sweet and savory - makes darn good toast. The recipe is slightly adapted from a King Arthur Flour recipe. —fiveandspice
Maple Oat BreakfastBread
Ingredients
- 5 cupsall-purpose flour (you can replace a couple cups with whole wheat if you wish)
- 1 1/2 cupsrolled oats
- 1/3 cupmaple syrup (preferably grade B)
- 1/4 cupmelted butter or olive oil
- 2 teaspoonssalt
- 1/2 teaspooninstant yeast
- 2 1/4 cupsroom temperature water
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and stir well (a couple minutes) to combine into a tacky, messy dough. (You can also use your hands to work everything together.)
- Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise at room temperature) until poofed and bubbly, 8 hours or overnight.
- Gently scrape the dough out onto a well floured surface and shape into a round loaf. Place the loaf on a well floured towel and allow to sit for an hour.
- In the meantime preheat your oven to 450F with a 10-inch (about 8-quart) Dutch oven or baking crock with lid in it. When the dough is ready and the oven is hot, turn the dough off of the towel into the hot Dutch oven and cover with the lid. Bake covered for 30 minutes, then remove the lid and continue to bake until the crust is deep brown, another 15-30 minutes.
- Remove the bread from the oven, turn it out of the pot and allow to cool completely before slicing.
Tags:
- Bread
- American
- Grains
- Christmas
- Thanksgiving
- Vegan
- Vegetarian
- Breakfast
Mimi February 22, 2024
would love the measurements in grams - thanks!
curpo February 5, 2024
The flavor of this bread is delicious! Easy to make. One issue I had though. I baked per the instructions, 30 minutes covered, and then about 20 minutes uncovered. The outside got a little burned in places but the interior of the bread is a bit under-baked. Not bad but not as I'd hoped. Any ideas how to fix that? Maybe I need to use 2 loaf pans instead of my dutch oven.
chwood February 6, 2024
I’ve experienced that and have had success turning the oven down (375) and leaving it in a bit longer, say 10ish minutes.
ellemmbee February 8, 2024
Just took a half recipe (full qty of yeast), overnight fermentation, out of the oven, baked in a ceramic baker for 30 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered. My trusty Thermopen registered 205, (and my nose) said it was done. Looks great. Will report on taste and interior qualities later.
jordyntheamaturecook June 28, 2023
I altered the yeast amount a little bit to be able to make this all in one night! Lovely! Very beginner friendly
Karen February 16, 2022
Amazing bread, simple and tasty. The easiest this my new favorite.
susan K. January 16, 2021
Bread baker beginner's question: If you let rise overnight, is that in the frig? Thanks! Can't wait to try!
chwood January 16, 2021
No actually you want it to set out on your counter, or I put mine in our side room where the house heater is :). You’ve inspired me to make this today, thank you 😊!
NS November 24, 2020
I baked this today in my new Lodge Combo Cooker. This was an interesting loaf in terms of flavor and texture. I am trying not to stuff myself. I thought it would be quite sweet - it's not.
I mixed up the dough yesterday afternoon using 40 gms of sourdough starter in place of the the 1/2 tsp of yeast. My kitchen is pretty cold these days so I baked about 18 hours after mixing. The part that really annoyed me about this recipe was the lack of weight measurements. Thankfully I was adding flour in 1/2 cup increments and so held back the last 3/4 cup as the dough already looked like the one in the video. I have a low protein all purpose flour, so I used 1.5 C of bread flour. I also used 1.5 C white whole wheat flour for a more hearty flavor. I had planned to use 2 C all purpose but ended up using only 1 and 1/4 C of it.
Since this was much drier compared to my usual 75-80% hydration sourdough, I couldn't resist kneading right in the bowl just a bit. Kneaded a bit again before I went to bed. In the morning, while the oven heated, I formed the dough into a tight ball on the counter with a bench scraper. Loaded it into the pot seam side down and slashed the top in a windowpane pattern. Covered and baked at 450 deg for 30 minutes. It sprang beautifully! Then baked uncovered for 15 minutes. Although the crust was browned, it had give. So baked another 10 minutes at 425 deg, directly on the rack, by which time crust was deep brown and firm.
We had it for lunch with a lentil and roasted beet salad. Yum! I can't wait to see how the crumb is further in the interior of the loaf. Crumb is soft and springy. This will make excellent toast!
chwood November 26, 2020
I love that you figured out a way to use your starter; I can’t wait to try it! So fun to read how others are adding to the deliciousness of this tasty bread :).
NS November 26, 2020
The interior crumb was a bit dense. I will probably use more starter next time and proof longer after shaping. More experimentation is in order..
epicharis September 23, 2020
It's been more than six years since I first found this recipe and I still make it all the time. It's so forgiving too; I've swapped sunflower oil for the butter, or sorghum for the maple, or used leftover homemade oat milk mush for the rolled oats, and it still comes out beautifully.
beckybeekay June 10, 2020
I will be making this tomorrow and just wanted to double-check. Only 1/2 teaspoon of yeast? That seems so little, no? I was considering halving the recipe since many say it is a very large loaf, but that only leaves me with 1/4 teaspoon yeast. Would that be ok? (I'll be using active dry yeast, not instant.)
chwood June 10, 2020
Hi Becky, I always thought 1/2 t. sounded like so little, but because of the long rise, it is enough. I have used more before and it still worked, so I bet keeping at 1/2 t. for half the recipe will still have the same effect. I will say that this bread is excellent to slice, freeze, and reheat, so if you have the freezer space you might give it a try :).
beckybeekay June 11, 2020
Thank you! I halved the recipe, but kept the 1/2 tsp yeast and it turned out perfectly. One of the best breads I've ever made.
chwood June 11, 2020
That’s wonderful!!
I agree, it’s such a simple rustic and delicious recipe :)!
Tatyana May 24, 2020
I noticed here it says 11/2 rolled oats. I'm guessing it's 1/2 cup instead, but thought to give a heads up. Thank you for the recipe !
chwood May 24, 2020
It’s actually 1 and 1/2 cups of oats. Sure wish the author would correct that after these last several years that this otherwise great recipe has been circulating :)! It seems to be one of the main questions people ask.
dstor May 25, 2020
Ahh, I interpreted it incorrectly as 1/2 cup — so this might explain why my dough seems *extra* sticky! Will be baking it in about an hour, so I'll see how it goes.
Tatyana May 25, 2020
Oh thank you so much for clearing this up !
HK April 6, 2020
This bread has become a family favourite! I follow the recipe exactly, and it works reliably. Somewhat dense, with a crunchy crust.
MONICA September 26, 2019
I did it, good and so tasty. Excellent! thanks for the recipe.
Phyllis C. September 15, 2019
I followed the recipe to the letter; however, it came out very dense - not, light and airy like your picture shows. Also, I thought it lacked the maple taste that I was hoping for. The one thing that I do like about this recipe is the crust is very crunchy. I will slice it thinner tomorrow and try toasting it (as one reviewer posted) and then see how it is.
camrynmc September 13, 2019
Can you post the measurements in grams?
CShores March 4, 2019
Thank you very much for your reply. Your comments helped. I was thinking that the 1/4 cup of water may have been the culprit. The bread tastes great. I'll make it again for sure. I would like to see other bakers' results. Again, thanks for your reply.
chwood March 4, 2019
My pleasure- so glad your bread worked out and tasted good ☺️!
CShores March 3, 2019
I just made your recipe. My dough was super wet, more like batter than dough. Surprisingly, after my working it carefully, I got it into the Dutch oven and the end result looks nice. I'm waiting for it to cool. Do you have a video to show what the dough should look like?
chwood March 4, 2019
Hi Cshores,
It’s a loose dough, but not runny. I may or may not use the 1/4 cup water in addition to the 2 cups, but it shouldn’t make a big difference. I do use all five cups of flours. Not related to your question but point of interest, I sometimes use honey instead of maple syrup and try different oils such as avacado or coconut. I am not the author, but I think it’s a great idea to video this entire recipe as there seems to be a lot of interest in it.
Oaklandpat February 2, 2019
If I were to substitute in active dry for the instant yeast, would the measurements change?
chwood February 2, 2019
I don’t see how it would change that much as it’s such a small amount and it does sit for quite a while. I have no doubt that I probably used dry active yeast at one time or another in this recipe. You just reminded me to make this again :))!
Oaklandpat February 3, 2019
Thanks chwood! I just mixed it up and will bake it off tomorrow.
Judi L. August 9, 2018
Just made this today, looks great. Will try it out tomorrow. Made it with 2 cups whole wheat flour and would have added some seeds for texture, but did not have any. I have no doubt it will be delicious. It looks delicious!
Renee K. March 5, 2018
So mine did not rise the way I expected. Now I think I only put in 4.5 cups of flour. Was distracted while putting it together. Going to go for it and see what happens. Ugh!
Renee K. April 17, 2018
It turned out great!
Kitspy August 21, 2017
I love it. I followed the recipe exactly (except I had active dry) and it turned out perfectly. It does make a huge loaf. We're going on vacation so I gave 2/3 of it away but I'm already plotting to make another when we get back so we can eat the whole thing!
aaCooks January 12, 2017
How do you adapt the recipe if using a sourdough starter (50% water to flour)? Thanks
NancyFromKona November 16, 2018
1 cup of starter is equivalent to 1/2 cup water and 1/2 flour so take the liquid in the recipe and subtract 1/2 cup, ditto for the flour. Source: King Arthur.