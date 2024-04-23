15 Gluten Free Vegan Healthy Holiday Dessert Recipes (V, GF, Dairy-Free, Paleo) (2024)

15 Gluten Free Vegan Healthy Holiday Dessert Recipes (V, GF): A festive collection of the best healthy holiday desserts to enjoy with friends and family! V, GF, Dairy-Free, Paleo.

Every year, the holidays roll around, and every year, it’s friggin hard to find healthy holiday desserts!! Amiright?

I used to feel this way every goshdarn year for like a decade (when I started giving two sheetcakes about eating anything healthy)… until I just decided to start writing these recipes myself. Yeah!! Just call me a dessert self-starter. 🙂

Obviously, eating all of these deeeeelicious desserts has gone to my head.

So this year, I thought it’d be fun, helpful, delicious, cool, but mainly really delicious, to share some of my favorite healthy holiday desserts… so far. I’d like to say“of all time,” but there are so many more recipes for me to write and to discover. Cue the abundantly attractive salivating noises.

Gather ‘round the (computer) table and let’s count all the ways we’re gonna be kitchen heroes this Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/after-dinner-dessert-period-when-folks-ironically-get-salty-while-they’re-looking-for-dessert! Woot woot!

Paleo Apple Pecan Coconut Crisp (Paleo, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

Paleo Apple Pecan Coconut Crisp (V, GF): a super crisp, nutty topping blanketing warm, apple cinnamon-spiced filling. One of my family’s absolute favorites. Seriously, the topping is SO crispy!!

Super Fudgy Paleo Maple Pecan Brownies (V, GF, Dairy-Free, One Bowl)

Super Fudgy Paleo Maple Pecan Brownies (V, GF): Supremely fudgy chocolate brownies topped with delightfully sweet maple pecans. Paleo, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free.

One Bowl Gluten Free Vegan Pumpkin Bread (V, GF, DF)

One Bowl Gluten Free Vegan Pumpkin Bread (V, GF, DF): an easy, one bowl recipe for perfectly rich and moist classic pumpkin bread. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free. Perfectly spiced, and not too sweet. Basically, fall perfection in edible loaf form. Finally, a healthy holiday dessert you can feel good about. 🙂

4 Ingredient Peppermint Chocolate Crunch Bars (Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free)

4 Ingredient Peppermint Chocolate Crunch Bars (V, GF, DF): a one bowl, 4-ingredient recipe for crispy, cool mint crunch bars perfect for the holidays! Super quick to make and perfect for gift-giving!

Vegan Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies (V, Gluten Free, Oat Flour)

Vegan Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies (V, GF, DF): an easy recipe for oat flour cranberry chocolate chip cookies made with whole ingredients.Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free. Soft, chewy, tart and deliciously satisfying. Finally, just the perfect holiday gluten free cookie recipe you’ve been looking for.

5 Ingredient Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Refined Sugar-Free, Protein-Packed)

5 Ingredient Ultimate No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter BarsRecipe (V, GF): The ULTIMATE Reese’s peanut butter cup inspired dessert bar: thick layers of chocolate and peanut butter topped with crunchy peanuts and velvety chocolate drizzle.TELL ME you don’t want to reach into the screen for this right now. This is THE recipe for peanut butter bars without graham crackers that you’ve been searching for!

Vegan Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino (V, Paleo, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free)

Vegan Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino (Paleo, V, GF, DF): an easy, whole ingredient recipe for minty, thick and chocolatey peppermint mocha frappes! Vegan, Paleo, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free.

One Bowl Gluten Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins (GF, Vegan, Dairy Free)

One Bowl Gluten Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins (V, GF, DF): a one bowl recipe for perfectly moist pumpkin chocolate chip muffins made with whole ingredients. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free.

Gluten Free Maple Pecan Pumpkin Muffins (GF, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

Gluten Free Maple Pecan Pumpkin Muffins (V, GF): an easy recipe for deliciously moist, pumpkin spice muffins topped with maple glazed pecans. Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, Healthy, Refined Sugar-Free.

4 Ingredient Oven-Roasted Paleo Candied Pecans (Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

4 Ingredient Oven-Roasted Paleo Candied Pecans(V, GF): learn how to make deliciously glazed candied pecans with this easy, lower sugar recipe. Paleo, Vegan, Christmas, Holiday Recipes, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free.

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Smoothie (Paleo, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free)

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Smoothie (V, GF, DF): a 6 ingredient recipe for creamy, thick pumpkin pie smoothies bursting with fall flavor. Vegan, Paleo, Gluten Free, Dairy Free.

5 Ingredient No Bake Chocolate Coconut Bars (Paleo, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

5 Ingredient No Bake Chocolate Coconut Bars(V, GF): A decadent ‘n easy dessert recipe for thick, indulgent coconut bars enrobed in a velvety layer of rich chocolate ganache. Made with simple, whole ingredients. Vegan, Gluten Free, Paleo, Dairy-Free.

Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Bread (V, GF, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Bread (V, GF): a one bowl recipe for perfectly moist ‘n decadent chocolate pumpkin bread made with warm spices and your favorite fall flavors. Gluten Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free.

Vegan Triple Chocolate Peppermint Cookies (V, Gluten Free, Oat Flour, Dairy-Free, Soft-Baked)

Vegan Triple Chocolate Peppermint Cookies (V, GF, DF): an easy recipe for decadent, soft-baked peppermint cookies bursting with chocolate.Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, Oat Flour.

3 Ingredient Chocolate Pecan Fudge (Easy, Paleo, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free)

3 Ingredient Chocolate Pecan Fudge (V, GF) a 5-minute recipe for thick, luxurious fudge generously packed with pecans. Paleo, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free.

And two extras (my current faves), just for fun:

Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes (V, GF, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar-Free)

Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcakes (V, GF): an easy recipe for deliciously moist chocolate cupcakes topped with silky smooth chocolate frosting. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free.

Easy Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies (Healthy, Vegan, GF, Dairy-Free)

Easy Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies (V, GF): an irresistible recipe for lightly crispy, perfectly chewy peanut butter oatmeal cookies. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free.

In case you wanted more healthy holiday dessert recipes:

