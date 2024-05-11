15 High Protein Low Carb Dinner Recipes (2024)

We're all about that protein!

Effortlessly slim down with these high protein low carb dinner recipes. These meals are packed with filling meats, veggies, and healthy fats, making them great options for anyone on a low-carb diet. You’ll find a variety of creamy, flavorful sauces made with clean ingredients. Many of these recipes are keto- and Paleo-friendly, and can easily be adapted to fit many other diets. Go ahead and indulge; these recipes are guilt-free!

Protein like turkey, pork, beef, and especially chicken can be incorporated in a variety of low carb dinners.

There’s something for everyone! If you try any of these delicious and nutritious recipes, be sure to let us know what you thought in the comment section. Let’s get to it!

1. One-Skillet Chicken and Broccoli Dinner

We’ll start our list off with a classic! Chicken and broccoli are a go-to for high protein low carb dinners. Not only does our recipe fit these parameters, but it’s also delicious and makes clean-up a breeze (thanks to the single skillet!)

Try it here:One-Skillet Chicken and Broccoli Dinner

2. Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Ragout

This creamy French stew is made with chicken and mushrooms cooked in a mix of shallots, white onions, and rich spices. Each serving has a measly 2 grams of carbohydrates but a filling 19 grams of protein.

Try it here: Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Ragout

3. Chicken Breast with Mushroom Cream Sauce

If you’re a fan of the chicken-mushroom combo, this is another great recipe. Each serving has an impressive 35 grams of protein and nearly zero carbs! Mushrooms, onion, and garlic accompany the sautéed chicken breast in a creamy sauce.

Try it here: Chicken Breast with Mushroom Cream Sauce

4. Butterflied Lemon Roast Chicken

This chicken recipe is all about the protein. With almost zero carbs, it’s a great dinner for anyone on a low-carb diet. The chicken is oven-roasted with citrusy lemon wedges, garlic, rosemary, and paprika. The resulting flavor is phenomenal!

Try it here: Butterflied Lemon Roast Chicken

5. Grilled Pork Chops with Asparagus and Pesto

From here on out, we’re stepping away from the chicken dinners, after all, variety is the spice of life. No one wants to eat chicken all day every day so let’s mix things up with some other sources of that wonderful protein whilst keeping the carbs to a minimum. If you’d prefer something other than chicken, check out these grilled pesto pork chops. Loaded with keto-friendly fats and proteins, this high protein low carb chicken dinner will not disappoint.

Try it here: Grilled Pork Chops with Asparagus and Pesto

6. Grilled Turkey Burgers with Cucumber Salad

If you’re looking for a tasty and healthy source of protein, consider turkey. Turkey is an excellent option for those who want to maintain a high protein low carb diet, as it’s low in fat.

Skip the high-carb bun and pair your turkey burger with a light yet flavorful salad. The refreshing cucumber is the perfect contrast to the juicy grilled turkey.

Try it here: Grilled Turkey Burgers with Cucumber Salad

7. Clean Eating Taco Salad

You’ve never had a salad like this! Packed with lean turkey, fresh tomatoes, thick guacamole, light salsa, and decadent cheese, this high protein low carb taco salad is a filling dinner that will leave you thoroughly satisfied.

Try it here: Clean Eating Taco Salad

8. Zucchini Noodle Carbonara

Zucchini noodles are a great idea because they are a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional pasta. They are low in calories and carbohydrates, making them a great option for those who are watching their weight or trying to eat a healthier diet. Zucchini noodles are also a good source of nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, which can help to improve your overall health. Plus, they are easy to prepare and can be used in a variety of dishes.

If you miss pasta in your low-carb diet, this high protein low carb dinner recipe might just be a life saver. Zoodles, or zucchini noodles, are a low-calorie, nutrient-rich alternative to spaghetti and fettuccine. This recipe combines noodles with ham and a creamy parmesan sauce.

Try it here: Zucchini Noodle Carbonara

9. Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps

Skip the carb-loaded tortilla and try these skinny lettuce wraps. The lean ground turkey stuffing is cooked in rich spices and topped with cherry tomatoes, avocado, and fresh salsa.

Lettuce wraps are a great option for those who are looking for a healthy and low-carb alternative to traditional sandwich wraps. They are also very versatile and can be filled with a variety of ingredients, from grilled chicken to tofu to vegetables. Lettuce wraps are a great way to add more vegetables to your diet and can be enjoyed as a light and refreshing meal or snack. Give this high protein low carb dinner recipe a try!

Try it here: Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps

10. Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon Stew

This beef bourguignon made in the slow cooker is an irresistible addition to your menu. The tender lean beef is stewed in olive oil, rosemary, thyme, pinot noir, and a colorful mix of veggies.

This is the perfect comfort food recipe to enjoy on a cold evening whilst still packing tonnes of protein and keeping the carbs low enough for you to not feel guilty.

Try it here: Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon Stew

11. Grilled Salmon Kebabs

These thick and juicy pieces of salmon are an excellent source of healthy fats and protein. One serving contains 24 grams of pure protein, and only 2 grams of carbs. This is the perfect recipe to shake up the usual high protein low carb chicken dinner recipes, especially for fish lovers who are in need of a bit of a health kick.

Try it here: Grilled Salmon Kebabs

12. Shrimp Skewers with Garlic-Lime Marinade

These skinny shrimp skewers are an ideal low-calorie, low-carb dinner. The tangy garlic-lime marinade fills the shrimp with flavor. Grill them to juicy perfection, and enjoy!

Pair these shrimp skewers with a tasty salad or some yummy vegetables for a well-rounded and complete meal that will please any fish lover.

Try it here: Shrimp Skewers with Garlic-Lime Marinade

13. One-Pot Coconut Curry Shrimp

This no-hassle keto-friendly dinner recipe featuresshrimp in a zesty coconut milk sauce served with onions and garlic. Only 13 grams of carbs and under 300 calories per serving!

Try it here: One-Pot Coconut Curry Shrimp

14. Savory Lemon White Fish Fillets

These fish fillets are a great way to break away from your typical dinner routine. Cook the white fish in olive oil and lemon, and season to taste. You can easily pair this dish with a simple salad or steamed veggies.

White fish, such as cod, haddock, and tilapia, is a good source of lean protein and contains less fat than salmon. It is also a good source of vitamins and minerals.

Try it here: Savory Lemon White Fish Fillets

15. Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

The final high protein low carb chicken dinner on this list brings it right back to the classic well-rounded protein, chicken. We love chicken, and we love the amount of protein it has, making it a perfect addition to any low-carb dinner. This sun-dried tomato chicken is a delicious and simple recipe, bringing some wonderful warm flavors to the table for you to enjoy.

With 19 grams of protein and only 13 carbs, you can’t go wrong with this high protein low carb chicken dinner recipe. So there’s really no excuse not to try it today!

Try it here: Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

In conclusion, there are plenty of high protein low carb dinners you can make at home. These meals are not only healthy but also delicious, so try them out and see which ones become your favorites. Don’t forget to check the exact measurements and ingredients for each recipe, and whether there are any vegetarian or vegan options included in the list. And lastly, it’s always good to know how long it takes to prepare each recipe, so you can plan your meals accordingly.

