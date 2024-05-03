15 Superfast Asian Inspired Recipes - Damn Delicious (2024)

17 Comments »
Quick and easy recipes that beat takeout in speed, taste AND budget. You can’t beat that! All made in 30 min or less!
#TGIF! Finally. It’s the weekend. Kind of.
Butters and I are diligently packing to move today (in the same city of course, although Los Angeles is massively huge!). We are without a fridge and oven for a few days but don’t worry – I have 15 of my personal best and favorites to tide you over until I’m back in the kitchen.
And these recipes aresuper speedy that will beat takeout in a flash! Not to mention your wallets too. You win all around, right?
1. Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Bowls – The teriyaki sauce is completely homemade and way better than store-bought. Don’t worry – the homemade version is easier to make than you think. [GET THE RECIPE.]
2. Easy Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry – The easiest stir fry you will ever make in just 20 min – it doesn’t get easier (or quicker) than that. 287.3 calories per serving.[GET THE RECIPE.]
3. Asian Honey Chicken – A take-out favorite with the most heavenly honey glaze drizzle. It’s epic, guys. [GET THE RECIPE.]
4. Asian Roasted Carrots and Broccoli – Packed with so much flavor with such a short ingredient list and just 5 min prep. A side dish that works for all your mains. [GET THE RECIPE.]
5. CPK’s Kung Pao Spaghetti – Tastes just like everyone’s favorite kung pao dish in pasta form. [GET THE RECIPE.]
6. Easy Thai Shrimp Soup – This comes together in minutes using common ingredients and is such a crowd-pleaser. Your family will be begging for this on a weekly basis.Promise. [GET THE RECIPE.]
7. Crab Rangoon Dip – Another take-out favorite made into the creamiest, cheesiest dip of all, served with homemade wonton chips. [GET THE RECIPE.]
8. Asian Steak Roll Ups – Make-ahead roll ups with tons of veggies and the best Asian marinade loaded with so much flavor. Can be grilled or pan seared. [GET THE RECIPE.]
9. Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken and Rice – Saucy chicken, rice and veggies come together so easily right in the crockpot. Sure to be a weeknight staple. [GET THE RECIPE.]
10. Asian Salmon in Foil – The best and easiest way to make salmon in foil – and you won’t believe how much flavor is packed right in. And guys. There’s no clean-up either. [GET THE RECIPE.]
11. Pork Ginger Potstickers – Super easy, freezer-friendly potstickers made completely from scratch. You’ll never want store-bought ever again. Sorry. [GET THE RECIPE.]
12. Slow Cooker Korean Beef – Amazingly tender, flavorful Korean beef easily made in the crockpot with just 10 min prep. Seriously. And it tastes just like KBBQ but way cheaper. [GET THE RECIPE.]
13. Easy Thai Chicken – So sticky, so tender and so moist. And the crushed peanut garnish just puts it over the top. [GET THE RECIPE.]
14. Teriyaki Salmon and Broccoli Bowls – Homemade teriyaki bowls with rice and veggies in minutes. Perfect for meal prep and portion control. [GET THE RECIPE.]
15. Asian Garlic Noodles – A no-fuss noodle stir-fry using pantry ingredients that you already have on hand. You can also add in as many veggies as you’d like for a clean-out-the-fridge meal. [GET THE RECIPE.]
-
Selma Bartholomew — April 26, 2020 @ 5:22 AM Reply
I appreciate the simple and authentic recipes. I am in the final stages of Breast Cancer recovery and wanted to find some easy, healthy and tasty recipes. I have made several of your recipes and it makes me feel like an accomplished chef. I would love a shopping list to keep my cupboard stocked with the essential items you recommend. Once again, thank you for sharing your passion with myself and others.
Selma B.
NYC
-
brad harvey — March 22, 2020 @ 2:50 PM Reply
i own a restraunt love these recipes …thank you so much
-
Liliana Odette — September 26, 2019 @ 6:23 PM Reply
i love all of these they r delicious
-
Daylilydiva — July 17, 2017 @ 11:38 AM Reply
Thank you!
-
Pam Smith — July 16, 2017 @ 2:16 PM Reply
I have been to restaurants that serve a dipping sauce, with potstickers, that seems to be something more than soy sauce. Any ideas?
-
Chungah — July 16, 2017 @ 5:50 PM Reply
Unfortunately, I do not have any dipping sauce recipes at this time.
-
Pam — July 17, 2017 @ 6:27 AM Reply
Thanks for the response!!
I love all of your recipes.
-
Melanie — May 27, 2018 @ 11:25 AM Reply
That sauce is Ponzu Sauce. You can buy it at the grocery store in the Asian section, or you can also make it from scratch. There’s a bunch of recipes on line if you Google “ponzu sauce recipe”.
-
Claire — July 22, 2019 @ 3:47 PM Reply
Try 1/2 soy sauce, 1/2 rice vinegar!
-
datlilydiva — July 16, 2017 @ 12:40 PM Reply
I notice a lot of your recipes use sesame seeds. I never use up what I buy and they get rancid – could I store them in my freezer? Also can I store sesame oil in the freezer since it, too, goes rancid in the fridge.
Thank you so much for all the wonderful recipes and especially for the gorgeous photography!!
-
Chungah — July 16, 2017 @ 6:00 PM Reply
Sesame seeds and sesame oil should be stored at room temperature. They shouldn’t go rancid unless it’s been a really, really long time!
-
Linda Zook — February 19, 2018 @ 1:53 PM Reply
I KEEP MY SESAME SEEDS IN THE FREEZE THEM TAKE OUT THE AMOUNT I’M GOING TO USE AND LET THEM SIT AT ROOM TEMP.TO ALLOW THE OILS TO THAW AND TASTE FRESH
.
-
culinary with Ducivan — March 20, 2016 @ 8:45 PM Reply
in Vietnam, about our daily meal, We also have a dish having lots of nutrition, grilled duck sprinkled with sesame and eat accompany with rice. It looks like Teriyaki Salmon and Broccoli Bowls, It is also pretty easy to make it.
-
Holly Deffenbaugh — March 17, 2016 @ 8:40 AM Reply
There is nothing like a night in eating take-out. I have a local Chinese joint I like to order from. This article has me thinking that I might whip up my own take-out next time I am on the mood for some Asian flare. And it all looks easy to do.
-
Eileen — March 12, 2016 @ 12:50 PM Reply
OMG There are some great recipes can’t wait to try them Thank you
-
Kelly — March 11, 2016 @ 6:32 PM Reply
Oh my goodness, these look and sound amazing, yum!
xx Kelly
Sparkles and Shoes
-
Lucinda — March 11, 2016 @ 6:11 PM Reply
CPK Kung Poa Spagetti is one of my favorites. It’s very simple to make and I’ve done so many times!
