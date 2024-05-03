15 Superfast Asian Inspired Recipes - Damn Delicious (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe

Quick and easy recipes that beat takeout in speed, taste AND budget. You can’t beat that! All made in 30 min or less!

#TGIF! Finally. It’s the weekend. Kind of.

Butters and I are diligently packing to move today (in the same city of course, although Los Angeles is massively huge!). We are without a fridge and oven for a few days but don’t worry – I have 15 of my personal best and favorites to tide you over until I’m back in the kitchen.

And these recipes aresuper speedy that will beat takeout in a flash! Not to mention your wallets too. You win all around, right?

1. Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Bowls – The teriyaki sauce is completely homemade and way better than store-bought. Don’t worry – the homemade version is easier to make than you think. [GET THE RECIPE.]

2. Easy Shrimp and Broccoli Stir Fry – The easiest stir fry you will ever make in just 20 min – it doesn’t get easier (or quicker) than that. 287.3 calories per serving.[GET THE RECIPE.]

3. Asian Honey Chicken – A take-out favorite with the most heavenly honey glaze drizzle. It’s epic, guys. [GET THE RECIPE.]

4. Asian Roasted Carrots and Broccoli – Packed with so much flavor with such a short ingredient list and just 5 min prep. A side dish that works for all your mains. [GET THE RECIPE.]

5. CPK’s Kung Pao Spaghetti – Tastes just like everyone’s favorite kung pao dish in pasta form. [GET THE RECIPE.]

6. Easy Thai Shrimp Soup – This comes together in minutes using common ingredients and is such a crowd-pleaser. Your family will be begging for this on a weekly basis.Promise. [GET THE RECIPE.]

7. Crab Rangoon Dip – Another take-out favorite made into the creamiest, cheesiest dip of all, served with homemade wonton chips. [GET THE RECIPE.]

8. Asian Steak Roll Ups – Make-ahead roll ups with tons of veggies and the best Asian marinade loaded with so much flavor. Can be grilled or pan seared. [GET THE RECIPE.]

9. Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken and Rice – Saucy chicken, rice and veggies come together so easily right in the crockpot. Sure to be a weeknight staple. [GET THE RECIPE.]

10. Asian Salmon in Foil – The best and easiest way to make salmon in foil – and you won’t believe how much flavor is packed right in. And guys. There’s no clean-up either. [GET THE RECIPE.]

11. Pork Ginger Potstickers – Super easy, freezer-friendly potstickers made completely from scratch. You’ll never want store-bought ever again. Sorry. [GET THE RECIPE.]

12. Slow Cooker Korean Beef – Amazingly tender, flavorful Korean beef easily made in the crockpot with just 10 min prep. Seriously. And it tastes just like KBBQ but way cheaper. [GET THE RECIPE.]

13. Easy Thai Chicken – So sticky, so tender and so moist. And the crushed peanut garnish just puts it over the top. [GET THE RECIPE.]

14. Teriyaki Salmon and Broccoli Bowls – Homemade teriyaki bowls with rice and veggies in minutes. Perfect for meal prep and portion control. [GET THE RECIPE.]

15. Asian Garlic Noodles – A no-fuss noodle stir-fry using pantry ingredients that you already have on hand. You can also add in as many veggies as you’d like for a clean-out-the-fridge meal. [GET THE RECIPE.]