17 Best Potato Starch Recipes (2024)

From fried chicken to fudgy brownies, these potato starch recipes are too good to miss.

They’re naturally gluten-free, too, so everyone can enjoy a bite.

WANT TO SAVE THIS RECIPE?

Like cornstarch, potato starch is perfect for thickening sauces and as a coating on fried foods.

It also retains a lot of moisture, so it’s great for when you need a tender and moist sponge or cookie.

Unfortunately, it won’t work well in recipes with lots of flour. But for crispy chicken wings, buttery cookies, and magical scrambled eggs, you can’t beat it.

Try these potato starch recipes and see for yourself!

15+ Easy Recipes With Potato Starch From Dinner to Dessert

If you’re intolerant to gluten but can’t resist desserts, potato starch needs to be a kitchen staple.

And you won’t believe how fudgy and decadent these brownies are!

Since brownies don’t typically contain a lot of flour anyway, this is the perfect recipe to swap in potato flour.

Give the classic chicken tenders a Japanese twist!

No visit to a Japanese restaurant is complete without at least one order of karaage. This deep-fried treat is just to die for.

These golden, bite-sized morsels are extra crispy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside.

They’re like chicken poppers on crack.

The secret to their phenomenally light and crispy coating? As you may have guessed, it’s potato starch.

Whether you’re Jewish or not, these Passover blintzes are a must-add to your breakfast rotation.

This Polish dish is basically crepes filled with cheese.

For this recipe, you’ll combine farmer’s and cottage cheese with butter to make a thick, spreadable filling.

You’ll also add a bit of sugar to contrast the savory mixture.

Traditional blintzes call for regular flour, but to make them Kosher, swap it with potato starch. Easy-peasy.

Gone are the days when gluten-free bread was dry, grainy, and overly crumbly! If you need proof, give these brioche buns a try.

They’re soft, buttery, and so pillowy, they’ll almost melt in your mouth.

You’ll start with a straightforward yeast dough – so if you plan on making it, be sure to plan ahead.

It takes a while to make a batch, but the finished product is definitely worth the wait.

To me, mapo is one of the best ways to cook eggplant.

In case you’re unfamiliar, mabo nasu is a Chinese-Japanese dish of tender eggplant slices and ground meat cooked in an umami-rich sauce.

While the eggplant and ground meat are both excellent, it’s the sauce that truly steals the show.

A combination of sake, chili bean paste, miso, and soy sauce, it’ll tickle your taste buds with its exotic flavors.

What makes these scrambled eggs magical? A slurry of potato starch and milk, that’s what.

If you like extra tender and creamy scrambled eggs, this recipe is just the ticket.

Adding this simple slurry is a surefire way to keep your eggs from turning firm and rubbery!

Even if you cook them on high heat, they’ll still be melt-in-your-mouth soft. Serve them with grated cheese on toast, and you’re all set.

Just because you’re vegan doesn’t mean your food will be no fun! Case and point: this sweet and crunchy vegan tofu dish.

Dubu-gangjeong is a Korean staple featuring tofu cubes cooked in a sweet, savory, and spicy sauce.

You’ll use potato starch to coat the tofu. After a quick spin in a hot pan, the tofu will be extra crispy!

Together, the crisp-creamy tofu and umami-rich sauce create a delectable dish you won’t soon forget.

Enjoy it over steamed white rice for a healthy, delicious vegan meal.

Give traditional gnocchi a touch of sweetness with sweet potatoes!

Aside from lending flavor and a beautiful orange hue, sweet potatoes also make gnocchi dumplings extra healthy.

Plus, sweet potatoes cook faster, so these babies are ready in no time.

Tossed in a rich butter basil sauce or a creamy marinara, these dumplings will taste fantastic.

If you’ve never had (or heard of) popcorn mushrooms, you’re missing out. Trust me, these are going to be your new favorite snack!

Popcorn mushroom is a vegan version of the popular Taiwanese street food, popcorn chicken.

They’re oyster mushrooms and basil leaves tossed with spicy potato starch breading and fried to a perfect crispy finish.

If you’re looking for the perfect snack to go with your boba, this is it.

Woodsy, earthy mushrooms and crunchy, buttery bok choy in one amazing stir-fry? Yes, please!

King oyster mushrooms are firm and meaty, with a sweet and nutty flavor.

And since they’re already tasty, you only need to season them with a little bit of salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, you’ll use potato starch to form a sauce. It’ll thicken everything thing up wonderfully.

Skip the Chinese takeout and make your very own sweet and sour pork!

This dish is just as scrumptious as it is beautiful. That deep, golden glaze on the pork is enough to make me swoon.

And the flavor? Out of this world!

From the crispy, juicy chunks of pork to the sweet onions and tangy pineapple, this is one helluva dish.

Traditional mochi is incredible, but fried potato mochi is next level.

Aside from the chewy, starchy goodness of a regular mochi, this one is also crispy on the outside.

The crunchy-crispy exterior gives the classic Japanese dessert a fun textural contrast I know you’ll love.

Fried mochi is also served differently. It’s not a dessert but a savory snack drizzled with a sweet and umami sauce.

Wow!

Pretty, citrusy, and beautifully sweet, this orange vegan cake is ideal for any birthday or special occasion.

It’s so stunning, it doesn’t need any frosting or glaze. Instead, just dust the cake with powdered sugar, and voila, it’s photo-ready!

Dense yet tender and moist, every bite of this buttery cake is bursting with zest flavors.

And the use of almond flour and potato starch keeps it vegan and gluten-free.

This tasty oatmeal cookie recipe is enough to change anyone’s mind. Seriously, if you’re not normally a fan, I highly recommend trying these.

The oatmeal and potato starch make these cookies so thick and chewy!

Studded with chocolate chips, raisins, and dried cranberries, they’re too good to miss.

True to their name, these cookies really do melt in your mouth.

If you’ve never had a Melting Moment, you have to make this recipe. Today, if possible!

Similar to shortbread, these cookies are buttery, crumbly, and just so darn delicious.

Be warned: limiting yourself to one is an impossible feat.

Making buffalo wings for dinner? Skip the all-purpose flour and use potato starch instead.

If you think regular flour is the best ingredient to make breading, think again.

With potato flour, expect deep-fried battered dishes to have an extra light and crispy coating.

It’s a total game-changer!

Sure, buying noodles is much easier. But this recipe will come in handy if you’re up for a challenge.

Did you know that starch noodles only require two ingredients? And they aren’t just easy to make, they’re also pretty impressive.

Bouncy with the perfect balance between firm and tender, they’re ideal for curries, stir-fries, and more.

Also, they’re gluten-free. So toss these noodles with your favorite sauce or broth and enjoy.

