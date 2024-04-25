17 Easy and Impressive French Recipes You Can Make at Home (2024)

The French invented fancy, formalized cooking. They invented the restaurant, and they own the cooking lexicon: restaurant, cuisine, chef, menu, sauté, vinaigrette — these are all French words that we've co-opted into English. French cuisine may have a reputation for being difficult and intimidating. But these top-rated French recipes are actually surprisingly simple. So if you're looking for meals that are truly impressive but don't require pro skills, here they are: delicious and accessible French recipes.

Chef John's Coq Au Vin "I like to use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs instead of an old rooster for my coq au vin," says Chef John. "Like all braised dishes, tougher cuts with lots of connective tissue work best, and on a chicken that would be the thigh/leg section. Of course, someone will ask if they can use chicken breasts; please don't. They just will not add that sticky goodness to the braising liquid that the thighs will."

Salad Nicoise "This French-inspired salad makes a delightful summer dish," says one Allrecipes community member. "You can dress it up with other garden vegetables like corn, blanched broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus!"

Madame Cristo - Grilled Ham and Cheese "What started as a Croque Madame with custard instead of the usual white sauce turned into a Monte Cristo with a poached egg on top," says Chef John. "Unable call it a Croque Madame anymore, I turned to Twitter for help. Some dude who goes by the name Zap Shakur suggested I go with Madame Cristo, and the rest is history. Top with poached or fried eggs and garnish with fresh chives."

Poached Salmon with Hollandaise Sauce "Here's my recipe for poached salmon bathed in a classic hollandaise sauce," says recipe creator luna. "I serve this dish with boiled, cubed sweet potatoes and broccoli."

Alsatian Pork and Sauerkraut "This is a French recipe, very easy and a real comfort food," says recipe creator Nancy Gibson. "An all-in-one-pot meal! I have gotten people who say they don't like sauerkraut to try this dish. They couldn't believe how good it is and asked for more." Enjoy this with a bottle pinot gris or dry Riesling from the Alsace.

Chef John's Bearnaise Sauce "I adore a good hollandaise and couldn't survive without mayonnaise, but if I had to pick an all-time favorite 'aise, it might just be béarnaise," says Chef John. "This tarragon-spiked, shallot-infused hollandaise is absolutely perfect with any and all steaks or roasts, especially lean ones."

French Onion Soup Gratinee About as good as it gets. This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. "I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please," says Jersey Tomato. "It makes an exquisite presentation, too!"

Poulet a la Moutarde (Chicken in Dijon Mustard Sauce) "This is a fantastically easy and delicious chicken dish, basically made with onions, white wine, heavy cream and Dijon mustard," says Allrecipes Allstar Diana71. "Your family will feel like they've had a meal made by an impressive French chef. Serve with rice, pasta, or crunchy French baguettes."

Beef Bourguignon I Plan ahead! This recipe calls for a two-day marination of the meat, followed by long, slow cooking for unbelievable tenderness and flavor. "This rich beef bourguignon smells incredible as it cooks and brings my teenaged boys running," says the recipe creator. "Serve this hearty yet fancy dish with potatoes, noodles, or rice."

Carly's Salmon En Papillote (In Paper) "Moist, delicious, almost fool-proof salmon," says recipe creator carly. "This salmon is wrapped in parchment paper and steamed in the oven. No fishy taste in your mouth, no fishy smell in your house. Just a delicious meal."

Sole Meuniere (Sole in Lemon-Butter Sauce) "This classic French method of cooking fish is actually super easy and fast," says luluweezie. "This is a restaurant-caliber recipe that you truly can prepare in 15 minutes! For fussy eaters, I cut back on the lemon juice a little. I like to serve this with ratatouille."

Pot-au-Feu Pot au feu is a traditional French recipe, in which a flavorful broth is served alongside a platter of roast beef, sausages, and vegetables. "The flavorful broth is often traditionally served first, dotted with croutons and sprinkled with Gruyère cheese," says chef maggie. "The main dish, or 'bouilli' — a platter of boiled meats and mixed vegetables — follows usually with gherkins and a variety of mustards, horseradish, and sauces alongside. The two courses can also be combined into one course. You can serve with more boiled carrots, leeks, parsnips, potatoes, and turnips, as well as boiled cabbage."

Tartiflette (French Potato, Bacon, and Cheese Casserole) This beautiful recipe preps in about 10 minutes. Potatoes are layered with bacon and fried onions and topped with crème fraiche and melty Reblochon cheese. "Loved this recipe," says Allrecipes Allstar Cooking Daddy. "It is great comfort food, comes out really nice and creamy, and it's not hard to make."

Chicken Cordon Bleu I "This entree is easy and delicious," says recipe creator Jill M. "It's one of my husband's favorites! Try to use the largest chicken breasts you can find so you'll be able to roll them easier."

Delicious Easy Chicken Francese What makes this recipe special is the sauce the chicken is baked in. Chicken broth, wine, butter, lemon juice, parsley, salt, and pepper mix with a little water and cornstarch before adding to your chicken. "It's great over pasta or rice or with a side of your favorite vegetable," says one Allrecipes community member.

Basic Crêpes Made with ingredients you probably have on hand, this recipe for crêpes is far simpler than you would imagine. Add some whipped cream, fresh fruit, cream cheese, and chocolate-hazelnut spread to dress up your meal.