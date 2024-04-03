20 Leftover Pulled Pork Recipes (2024)

Home › Dinner › 20 Leftover Pulled Pork Recipes By Heather 5 from 5 votes Aug 02, 2021, Updated Aug 31, 2023 Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

I’ve gathered 20 mouth-watering leftover pulled pork recipes to make last nights dinner into something new and delicious.

Making pulled pork can be time consuming and often ends up with a big portion of meat. Don’t let it go to waste. There are so many ways to transform leftovers of this tender cut of meat into amazing, flavorful meals.

Keep reading to find recipes that will tantalize your taste buds. Burritos, breakfast hash, casseroles and more, there is sure to be a meal you and your family will enjoy.

This is a delicious Tex-Mex option for your leftovers. These burritos are stuffed with pork and smothered with a sour cream cheese sauce.

If you love bold flavors, this is the recipe for you. Try serving with sweet corn cake or black beans for a full meal.

This is a super easy meal that can come together in minutes. BBQ pulled pork is paired with a crispy Southern slaw and side of pickles. Try this for simple meal prep bowls for the week.

A warm, hearty chili filled with vegetables is perfect for a weeknight meal. The pork adds a smoky flavor that really adds to this chili recipe.

Serve with a side of easy cornbread for a meal that the family will love.

Nachos are always a favorite and pulled pork nachos are next level when it comes to taste. Load up tortilla chips with pork, melted cheese and your favorite toppings.

This meal can be made in the oven or the air fryer.

You can’t go wrong with a pork sandwich or slider. Add some extra BBQ sauce and top with your favorites like slaw, onions or pickles. Sliders are great for a party or tailgate.

This is one of the easiest meals to make with leftovers, just heat up the pork and serve on a bun or slider roll.

6. Pulled Pork Mac And Cheese

Creamy, classic macaroni and cheese paired with BBQ pork, yes please! This a complete meal in one casserole dish. Cauliflower florets can even be substituted with the pasta for a lower carb dinner.

This is a wonderful dish to bring this to your next gathering or pot luck.

First we had nachos and now we have totchos. Similar to nachos except tator tots replace tortilla chips for the base layer. Top with pulled pork, cheese and toppings like sour cream, salsa and guacamole.

Crispy tortillas are filled with tender pork, chilis, black beans and melted cheese for one tasty flavor combination. A super easy and delicious way to use up leftovers.

Pizza is a staple in many households but this isn’t an ordinary pizza. This homemade pizza is topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheese, bacon and onions.

Make this with an easy homemade dough or store bought crust for a quick meal.

Melted cheese makes everything better! The combination of toasted bread, cheese and pork is the ultimate in comfort food.

Try serving this amazing sandwich with a side salad or cool, crisp cabbage slaw for a great meal.

One bite into these crispy, pulled pork filled wontons will have your mouth watering. Filled with meat and cheese and wrapped in a crispy wonton shell, these can be served as an appetizer or meal.

Try serving with a creamy dipping sauce like ranch or Boom Boom sauce.

These pork filled puff pastries have a serious wow factor. Only 4 ingredients needed to prepare these flakey puffs of tastiness.

Serve them plain or with a favorite dipping sauce.

Another delicious pizza option for leftover pulled pork. This one is topped with pork, pineapple, cheese and jalapenos. Smokey, sweet and a touch of heat, this pizza has it all.

This is a fun twist on a King Ranch casserole. The ultimate comfort food recipe made with pork, Cheez Whiz, tortilla chips, cheese and a few other simple ingredients.

If you want a hearty, filling dish, this is the recipe for you. This also makes great leftovers and can be frozen.

The combination of BBQ pork and sweet potatoes is truly incredible. The sweetness of the potato pairs well with the spicy, tender BBQ.

This is also really easy to make. Bake the sweet potato and then top with your pulled pork.

Roasted spaghetti squash is combined with salsa verde, pulled pork and cheese to make a casserole that is big on flavor and texture. A unique way to use leftovers, this casserole is ooey-gooey, cheesy

A simple but amazing way to use leftover pork is served in a taco. This Tex-Mex dish is a no brainer.

So easy to make, serve with your favorite toppings like onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and more. Try setting up a taco bar for a fun way to serve this meal.

I can’t resist an air fryer recipe. It’s such an easy way to cook and get delicious, crispy food.

These easy pulled pork taquitos cook up fast with the help of an air fryer. Serve them as an appetizer or a meal.

A perfect recipe for zucchini season. All you need are 3 ingredients for a low-carb meal that can be made in less than 30 minutes.

Great for a fast, healthy meal. Hollow out zucchini or summer squash and fill with leftover pulled pork and cheese. Bake and then enjoy as is or with extra toppings.

Pulled pork hash is such a tasty, hearty breakfast. Made with pork, potatoes, peppers, eggs and cheese, you can’t go wrong serving this at your next brunch or breakfast gathering.

How to store leftover pulled pork

Pulled pork can last up to 3 months as long as it’s stored correctly.

Store: Let it cool completely and then store in airtight storage bag or container. Keep in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Freeze: These leftovers freeze great! Place in a freezer-safe container or bag. You can store all together or in individual portions. If using a bag, be sure to remove as much extra air as possible. Label and freeze for up to 3 months.

Reheat: Let thaw in the refrigerator before reheating. You can either place in a microwave safe container and heat for 2-3 minutes or until warmed through. You can also heat in the oven by wrapping in foil and place in an oven safe dish. Bake at 250 degrees or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

