Rich Lemon Cake with Lime Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe on Food52 (2024)

katie February 26, 2018

Hi Maxie andJoanna,

I made this last week and followed the recipe exactly, but the icing did not turn out as described. It was very runny (from too much sugar I think) and more like a glaze in the end. I have three Tupperware containers of leftover icing in the freezer.

I also read the recipe you posted for chocolate cake with tahini buttercream, which has similar amounts of other ingredients and only 3 cups powdered sugar. Perhaps it was accidentally multiplied incorrectly? Should be six cups for the double instead of 12?

If making this again, I’ll reduce the baking time a bit for the cake and add another block of cream cheese to my leftover icing to thicken it up to achieve swooshes.