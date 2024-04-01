20 To-Die-For Thanksgiving Roll Recipes - Beautiful Life and Home (2024)

You’ll find the perfect Thanksgiving roll recipe here with this collection of 20 To-Die-For Thanksgiving Roll Recipes. There are even gluten-free and vegan roll recipes!

Thanksgiving dinner is arguably the best meal you will eat all year long. The turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pies, and ROLLS.

Oh man, the rolls. I would rather eat rolls than cake. I love them so much that if given the choice between a tender, fluffy roll and a cookie, I would have to think long and hard about that choice. (Bread and cookies are my two favorite food groups :))

When I was a kid, we used to go up to Logan, Utah and have Thanksgiving with the whole extended family. I had a TON of cousins, and it was always so fun to get together.

But waiting for the dinner to start was agony. The sweet old aunts were the ones in charge of the food, and as I passed by the trays of rolls sitting on the kitchen counter, it was all I could do not to steal one. What rapture when the prayer was said and were finally allowed to fill our plates!

The great thing about rolls is that you can just stack them on top of everything if you run out of room! You’re definitely going to need to do some roll stacking with these 20 To-Die-For Thanksgiving Roll Recipes. Let me know which ones you try and how you liked them!

Heavenly Dinner Rolls (a.k.a. Best Dinner Rolls) by Lil’Luna. I have made these rolls, and let me tell you, they are indeed heavenly! This recipe is a definite keeper! (And “maker againer.” Those aren’t words. Sorry about that).

These Easy Pretzel Rolls from Sally’s Baking Addiction are another winner! I recently made these and fell in love! The outside has such a pleasant crunch and the inside is so tender and chewy. You boil these in soda water for one minute before you bake them. That’s what makes the outside crunchy. Totally worth it, and so fun to make!

I’m dying to try these Rosemary Dinner Rolls by The P.K.P. Way. These rolls use fresh rosemary and must make your kitchen smell amazing!

How about these cute 60 Minute Dinner Rolls by I Heart Eating? Perfect when you’re running a little behind but still want fresh, homemade rolls!

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls from Carlsbad Cravings are perfect for making little ham sandwiches!

If you are gluten-free, I’ve got youcovered with these Triple Herb Overnight Dinner Rolls from Recreating Happiness. Getting the rolls all ready the day before and then just popping them in the oven on Thanksgiving is a brilliant idea!

If you’re vegan, I’ve got you covered, too, with these Vegan Sweet Potato Buns from Two Green Peas!

These Potato Knot Rolls by Baked in Arizona use potato flakes. So if you’ve got a bunch of instant potatoes that you have been wanting to use up, these rolls are just the ticket!

Lion House Rolls are famous in Utah and are spreading their fame around the world! They come from a restaurant (The Lion House, which was actually the house of Brigham Young) and are the ULTIMATE roll. Try this recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything.

Here’s something I want to try this year. It’s these Thankful Rolls (also from The Girl Who Ate Everything). You can use the Lion House Rolls dough from the link above. The idea is that you write “I am thankful for…because…” on a piece of paper, wrap it in foil, and then place it in the middle of the rolls. Each paper will say a little something different, but each person who takes a roll will finish the sentence with what they are thankful for. What a fun idea!

Here’s another recipe I’m dying to try. It’s these Pumpkin Dinner Rolls by Beyond Kimchee. Not only do they look like pumpkins, but they have pumpkin in them that makes them naturally orange! Double win!

These Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls by the Recipe Rebel look so savory and delicious! They have parsley, basil, and thyme. Yum!

And for all those mashed potatoes that don’t get eaten on Thanksgiving, you can make these Leftover Mashed Potato Rolls by Num’s the Word.

Here’s another classic, famous recipe–Texas Roadhouse Rolls by Jo Cooks.

These Milk Bread Rolls by Woman Scribbles are like downy pillows! So soft and feathery!

If you REALLY want to get a head start on your Thanksgiving baking, you can make these 4-Day Cloverleaf Rolls from Plain Chicken. They don’t take four days to make. But you can make the dough up to four days in advance and keep it in the refrigerator until you are ready to shape the rolls and bake them.

If you REALLY REALLY want to get ahead of the game, you can make these DIY Rhodes Rolls by This Grandma is Fun. You make the dough, form it into rolls, let them rise only slightly, and then freeze them. Thanksgiving morning, just take them out of the freezer, put them on a pan and let them thaw and rise for several hours while you make all your other yummy food, and then bake!

If you want to just buy some Rhodes Rolls, you can use them to make these Garlic Rosemary Cloverleaf Dinner Rolls by 5 Heart Home.

These Soft and Fluffy Dinner Rolls by Texanerin Baking have a 100% whole wheat and dairy-free option!

If your baking sheets have all been used up and you’re like, “Oh no! Now how am I going to bake rolls?” Never fear! You can make these Sea Salt and Herb Skillet Rolls by Sally’s Baking Addiction.

And, I’ve got a bonus recipe for you if you want to make your roll dough a day ahead, but still have fresh rolls for dinner. It’s my Overnight Yeast Rolls. Super soft and fluffy, and this recipe will save you loads of time (and precious space) on Thanksgiving!

So there you are! Twenty To-Die-For Thanksgiving Roll Recipes that will make YOUR Thanksgiving spectacular!



