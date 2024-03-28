21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (2024)

Let dinner cook itself.

Hannah LoewentheilPublished on January 12, 2019
Maybe you got a brand new Instant Pot over the holidays. Perhaps you're just looking for some new recipes. Either way, here are some cozy winter Instant Pot recipes to inspire your next home-cooked dinner.

1. Mushroom Risotto

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (3)

Savory Nothings / Via savorynothings.com

Forget about all of that stove-top stirring and make creamy risotto the lazy (and delicious) way. Get the recipe.

2. One-Pot Teriyaki With Chicken and Vegetables

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (4)

Life Made Sweeter / Via lifemadesweeter.com

It's just as tasty as take out...and just as easy as picking up the phone to place your order. Get the recipe.

3. Tortellini Soup With Sausage And Kale

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (5)

Foodie Crush / Via foodiecrush.com

Because tortellini > all other noodles. Get the recipe.

Little Spice Jar / Via littlespicejar.com

Just throw all the ingredients into the Instant Pot and let this juicy chicken cook itself. When it's done, toss it in the oven for ten minutes so it gets nice and crispy. Get the recipe.

Platings and Pairings / Via platingsandpairings.com

Can't swing a trip to Vietnam this winter? Make this classic comforting soup right in your own kitchen. Get the recipe.

Savory Tooth / Via savorytooth.com

Have an Instant Pot? You're five minutes away from perfectly cooked, flaky salmon. Get the recipe.

Skinny Taste / Via skinnytaste.com

Pasta night just got a whole lot more interesting, thanks to this tender, umami Bolognese sauce. It comes together in about an hour and tastes delicious on top of your favorite pasta. Get the recipe.

Little Spice Jar / Via littlespicejar.com

Cold nights call for piping hot bowls of this hearty soup loaded with tender beef, chewy barley, and lots of veggies. Get the recipe.

9. Short Ribs

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (6)

Girl and the Kitchen / Via girlandthekitchen.com

These fall-off-the-bone short ribs are so simple. All you need are boneless short ribs, red wine, carrots, onion, and a handful of herbs. Serve them over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or with roasted root veggies. Get the recipe.

10. Chili Garlic Noodles

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (7)

Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

Toss everything — raw chicken cut into bite-sized pieces, uncooked rice noodles, and all — into your Instant Pot and let it cook for three minutes. Yup. It's that easy. Get the recipe.

11. Shrimp and Grits

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (8)

The Crumby Kitchen / Via thecrumbykitchen.com

Bring some southern comfort into your kitchen, thanks to this decadent recipe perfect for brunch or dinner. Get the recipe.

Well Plated / Via wellplated.com

When it comes to comfort food, it doesn't get much better than rich French onion soup, covered in a layer of bubbly, melted cheese and bread drenched in delicious broth. Get the recipe.

Hunger Thirst Play / Via hungerthirstplay.com

A better-for-you take on pad Thai, these delicious shredded chicken and lettuce wraps won't disappoint. Just wait until you try the quick homemade peanut sauce. Get the recipe.

Meal Plan Addict / Via mealplanaddict.com

When you're craving lasagna but don't have the time to make it in the oven, this Instant Pot recipe is here to save the day. Get the recipe.

15. Tom Yum Soup

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (9)

Foraged Dish / Via forageddish.com

This classic Thai soup gets its sweet and savory flavor from coconut milk, lemongrass, Thai chili peppers, and lime juice. Get the recipe.

Damn Delicious / Via damndelicious.net

Save yourself the trip to IKEA and whip up these decadent, creamy meatballs in no time. Get the recipe.

Full of Plants / Via fullofplants.com

For a meatless dish you'll want to put in your dinner rotation, this Indian-inspired cauliflower is a must-try. Get the recipe.

Eating Instantly / Via eatinginstantly.com

If you're sick of chicken, feel free to swap in your favorite protein like shrimp, flank steak, or tofu. Or if you're trying to go meatless, keep things entirely vegetarian. Get the recipe.

Dear Crissy / Via dearcrissy.com, Dear Chrissy / Via dearcrissy.com

Top your bowl with diced jalapeño, sliced avocado, and some tortilla strips for crunch. Get the recipe.

Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

Step away from the boxed stuff. This mac 'n' cheese is the ultimate feel-good food, and you don't even need to boil water to make it. Get the recipe.

21. Beef Stew

21 Easy And Comforting Instant Pot Recipes To Try This Winter (10)

Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

The holy grail of comfort food: Beef stew has never been easier to make. Get the recipe.

