21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (2024)

Even if you're a Caveman Diet newbie, you'll be feeling like a pro with these super-simple recipes.

1

Harissa Portobello Mushroom 'Tacos'

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (3)

Collard greens sub in for tortillas in these healthy tacos. With a portobello mushroom filling topped with guacamole, chopped tomatoes, and cashew cream, they'resure to be a hit for the whole family.

Get the recipe at Healthy Nibbles and Bits.

2

Roasted Veggie Power Bowl

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (5)

This veggie bowl is technically for winter, but it'll satisfy year-round. The combination of butternut squash, avocado, beets, walnuts, and kale makes for an incredibly nutritious and filling meal.

Get the recipe at Eat the Grains.

3

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (7)

Even beginners can take on this cauliflower pizza. There are a whole bunch of topping options to choose from, but this mushroom and tomato version couldn't look tastier.

Get the recipe at Nutrition Stripped.

4

Paleo Vegan 'Meaty' Taco Skillet

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (9)

This one-pot dinner will be ready in under 30 minutes, and all you need is a handful of ingredients — none of which are meat and dairy.

Get the recipe at Sweet C's.

5

Baked avocado fries

All you have to do for this crunchy snack is slice some avocados, roll in a crushed pork rind batter, and let the oven do the work.

Get the recipe at Stupid Easy Paleo.

6

Chicken and sweet potato bake

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (13)

This one-skillet meal proves that keeping it simple pays off.

Get the recipe at Linda Wagner.

7

Alfredo with caramelized leeks and bacon

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (15)

Introducing a lighter and healthier version of the Italian comfort food, featuring white sweet potato noodles, coconut milk, and cauliflower. Not a spec of dairy or gluten in sight.

Get the recipe at Meatified.

8

Chop and drop roasted vegetables and sausage

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (17)

Spice up your veggies with ingredients like garlic, olive oil, and Italian seasoning, and have a meal ready in less than an hour.

Get the recipe at Paleo Newbie.

9

Cauliflower fried rice

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (19)

This is what we call a healthy fried rice remix. Pulse some cauliflower, toss with veggies, add soy sauce, and you're done.

Get the recipe at The Crepes Of Wrath.

10

Easy chicken and kale vegetable soup

Throw all your ingredients in a large pot over medium heat and stir. Then... oh wait, that's it. Time to eat!

Get the recipe at Linda Wagner.

11

Crispy Sea Bass with roasted vegetables

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (23)

We know this looks intimidating, but you're actually just five steps away from this protein-packed, nutritious meal.

Get the recipe at Crepes Of Wrath.

12

Brazilian garlicky collard greens

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (25)

It's nearly impossible to go astray with a 15-minute recipe that calls for a total of four ingredients.

Get the recipe at The Curious Coconut.

13

French toast panna cotta

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (27)

Just because you're watching your diet doesn't mean you have to skip out on dessert. And believe us, you definitely don't want to say no to this sweet treat.

Get the recipe at Stupid Easy Paleo.

14

Lemon garlic plantain chips

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (29)

Perfect for those savory, crunchy snack cravings come mid-afternoon (or late at night).

Get the recipe at Meatified.

15

Almond flour quiche with sausage and mushrooms

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (31)

When you hear "quiche," the word "easy" doesn't usually come to mind, but don't worry — this recipe is just a simple crust, cooked veggies, and whisked eggs.

Get the recipe at Crepes Of Wrath.

16

Shrimp avocado salad

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (33)

It's a matter of mixing up a lime-infused and cumin dressing, and tossing with delicious add-ins. It doesn't get much easier than that.

Get the recipe at Kalyn's Kitchen.

17

Easy Paleo ham and egg cups

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (35)

Take a half hour on Sunday night to make a batch of these ham-and-egg cups for protein-packed, on-the-go breakfast bites for the busy week ahead.

Get the recipe at Paleo Newbie.

18

Easy spaghetti squash and meatballs

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (37)

This guilt-free take on the heavier classic dish requires merely three ingredients and practically zero effort.

Get the recipe at Linda Wagner.

19

Sweet potato Sloppy Joes

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (39)

If you struggle to get your kids — or hubby — to eat right, try these jacket taters topped with a homemade meat and veggie sauce. They won't even know they're being healthy because it's that delicious.

Get the recipe at Paleo Newbie.

20

Avocado tuna salad

21 Easy Paleo Recipes That Are Perfect for Beginners (41)

With this delicious alternative, you won't miss the bread. Added bonus: Eating out of an avocado equals less dirty dishes!

Get the recipe at Cook Eat Paleo.

