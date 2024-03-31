Thanksgiving Margarita Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A smooth, sweet, and spicy fall themed co*cktail, this Thanksgiving Margarita is a treat for the taste buds!One of the most unique margaritarecipes you’ll ever try!

Thanksgiving Margarita

If you ever need to order me a drink, I’ll always go for a glass of red wine or a margarita — tequila is my fav!

Because I am obsessed with all things fall (it is my favorite season!) I decided it was about time to try fall themed margaritas! I’m super excited to share this Thanksgiving margarita recipe with you guys!!

This fall margarita is downright fabulous — from the gorgeous orange color (which reminds me of the leaves turning colors in my home state of West Virginia) to the unique flavor profile. Smooth, sweet, and with a hint of spicy cinnamon kick — totally irresistible! I love how it smells too! Like fresh apple cider…yumm!

If you’re in charge of drinks for Thanksgiving this year, you’ve got to try this Thanksgiving margarita recipe. The ingredients listed below are for one drink, but you can up the proportions and make a pitcher for your crew.

Let’s get mixing!

Related: For another fabulous fall co*cktail, try our Crown Apple Spiked Apple Cider too!

What Kind of Glass Do You Serve a Margarita In?

Traditionally, a margarita is served in a margarita glass or champagne coupe (pictured directly above). The pros to this particular glassware is that you can hold it by the stem, so that your body heat doesn’t heat up the drink. Unfortunately, it is a bit more precarious and easier to spill (don’t ask me how I know!)

However, it is perfectly acceptable to serve a margarita in a co*cktail glass (shown below). You’ll notice that we’ve used both the traditional, and easy-drinking co*cktail glass in this post. The benefits to this type of glass is that it is less likely to spill.

Thanksgiving Margarita Ingredients

I’ve included affiliate links for your convenience in re-creating this recipe; disclosure policy available here.

2 oz 100% apple cider

2 oz pear juice

1½ oz gold tequila (see the FAQ section for tips on picking a tequila)

1 oz Grand Mariner or orange liqueur

Salt (for glass)

Lime

Ice

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Makes one Thanksgiving margarita; multiply the amounts above by 4 to make a pitcher.

Bartender’s Tools Used

How to Make a Thanksgiving Margarita

Pour a 1/4″ layer of salt on a small plate. Run a lime along the rim of your co*cktail glass, turn glass upside down and gently press the rim into salt. (You can also use simple syrup, if you have this on hand, to get the salt to stick to the glass.) Scoop ice into glass so that it is about 3/4 of the way full and squeeze the rest of your lime wedge over the ice. Combine liquid ingredients into a co*cktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for about 15 seconds. Strain ice and pour your Thanksgiving margarita into prepared co*cktail glass. Finish with a whole cinnamon stick.

This recipe is intended for 21+; please enjoy responsibly!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Best Tequila for Margaritas?

I always say to use a tequila that you could drink on its own, because the better the tequila itself tastes, the better the margarita will taste!

However, you don’t have to use the fanciest, most expensive tequila for a margarita. I mean you can, but it’s almost a waste since you’re mixing it!

For margaritas, or any tequila based co*cktail, I recommend using a nice mid-range tequila. You can use any variety: silver, gold, reposado or añejo (aged). I enjoy the robust flavor or a reposado or añejo with the spicy flavors of this recipe.

Is This Really a Margarita?

The number one feedback I’ve gotten on this recipe since I published it last year is how awesome and unique this drink is!

I’ve also gotten a few comments questioning if thisreally counts as a margarita.

A traditional margarita is made up of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. This co*cktail has all three of those must-have components for margaritas — we simply incorporated a couple extra fall flavors!

So yes, as a margarita enthusiast, I’d say that this Fall Margarita definitely counts! And no matter what you call it…this is one delicious drink!

Can You Make this a Frozen Margarita?

Yes, you absolutely could! Personally, I prefer my margaritas on the rocks, so that’s why this recipe is shown as such.

Just keep in mind that when you make a frozen margarita, the ice is in small pieces and will dilute the drink a bit quicker.

Can You Make Enough for a Pitcher?

If you’re serving a crowd, you can make a pitcher and save time! A standard drink pitcher makes 4-5 servings, so simply multiply the ingredient amounts by four.

When making a pitcher, I recommend omitting the ice from the pitcher itself so the drink doesn’t get watered down. Instead, add ice to the glass directly and pour the co*cktail over the ice when ready to enjoy.

More of our Favorite Margarita Recipes:

Fresh Skinny Margarita Recipe

Christmas Margarita Recipe

Frozen Blackberry Margarita Recipe

Mexican Candy Margaritas

More Fall Drink Recipes to Try:

Sparkling Fall Punch

Campfire Cocktail

Maleficent Halloween Cocktail

Witches Brew Cocktail

Slow Cooker Apple Cider (Family-Friendly!)

Thanksgiving Margarita Recipe (Printable Copy)

If you liked this recipe, please rate it! We’d also love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Want to Save This Recipe? Enter your email & I'll send it to your inbox.Plus, get great new recipes from me every week! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Soccer Mom Blog Print Recipe See Also Caramel Apple Sangria Recipe: Perfect Fall Sangria 4.97 from 197 votes Thanksgiving Margarita Recipe A smooth, sweet, and spicy fall themed co*cktail, this Thanksgiving Margarita is a treat for the taste buds! Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time0 minutes mins Total Time5 minutes mins Course: Drinks Cuisine: American Keyword: co*cktail, co*cktails, fall, margarita, tequila, Thanksgiving Servings: 1 Author: Stacey aka the Soccer Mom Cost: $5 Ingredients 2 oz 100% apple cider

2 oz pear juice

1½ oz gold tequila

1 oz Grand Mariner or orange liqueur

Salt for glass

Simple syrup or lime wedge (to adhere salt to glass)

Ice

Cinnamon sticks for ganrish Instructions Pour a 1/4" layer of salt on a small plate. Run a lime along the rim of your co*cktail glass, turn glass upside down and gently press the rim into salt.

Scoop ice into glass so that it is about 3/4 of the way full and squeeze the rest of your lime wedge over the ice.

Combine liquid ingredients into a co*cktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for about 15 seconds.

Strain ice and pour your Thanksgiving margarita into prepared co*cktail glass.

Finish with a whole cinnamon stick. Video Notes Note: Nutrition information is a rough estimate only; actual values will vary based on the exact ingredients used and amount of recipe prepared. 21+

Be sure to pin our Fall Margarita recipe on Pinterest:

More of our favorite tequila co*cktails

Sparkling Pink Paloma Recipe

Frozen Blood Orange Margarita Recipe