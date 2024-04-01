Fried Bowtie Pasta Recipe - Cajun Seasoning - ZagLeft (2024)

Home › Recipe Index › Appetizer › Fried Bowtie Pasta
By Joanie Zisk
on Jan 29, 2015, Updated Aug 06, 2022
5 from 4 votes
Fried Bowtie Pasta – cooked pasta seasoned with cajun spices and fried. A crisp and tasty Louisiana snack served with a marinara dipping sauce.
This unique appetizer/snack is fun to make and comes together quickly. It’ll definitely be a conversation starter at your next gathering.
Table of Contents
- Ingredient Notes
- How to Make This Recipe
- Expert Tips
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Ways To Use Leftover Ingredients
- Fried Bowtie Pasta Recipe
Ingredient Notes
See recipe box below for ingredient amounts and full recipe instructions.
- Pasta: I used bowtie pasta (farfalle). Just about any pasta will do here, so use your favorite.
- Flour: Use all-purpose flour.
- Egg: Use 1 egg.
- Heavy Cream: Use 1/4 cup.
- Water: Use 1/4 cup.
- Bread Crumbs: Seasoned bread crumbs to coat the pasta.
- Cajun Seasoning: Use more or less depending on your taste preference.
- Canola Oil: For frying.
- Marinara Sauce: Optional dipping sauce.
How to Make This Recipe
- Cook bowtie pasta according to the package directions. Drain the water and rinse with cold water. Drain again, then put the pasta in a big bowl.
2. Mix in 1/2 cup flour.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 egg, 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1/4 cup water. Pour over the pasta and mix in.
4. Mix together 1 1/2 cups of bread crumbs, (I like to use Progresso Italian because I love the spices and the flavor) and 1 – 2 tablespoons of a cajun seasoning mix (like Tony Chacherie’s) and stir it into the pasta.
5. Fill a pot to its halfway point with canola oil and heat to about 350°. When the oil is ready, add the pasta, a little at a time and fry in batches.
6. Cook, stirring gently for 5-7 minutes or until pasta is golden brown and slightly crispy on the outside.
7. Using a slotted spoon, remove the pasta from the oil and drain on a paper towel lined plate.
Expert Tips
- Don’t overcrowd the saucepan when frying the pasta. Add the pasta a little at a time, in batches.
- Try to maintain a constant temperature of 350 degrees. You will need a thermometer to make sure the oil is always at the correct temperature. Make sure that the tip of the thermometer is not touching the bottom of the pan.
- Allow the fried bowtie pasta to drain on a paper towel before eating.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is The Best Pasta Shape To Use When Making Fried Pasta?
I prefer using bowtie (farfalle) pasta, but feel free to use any short pasta that could scoop the dipping sauce. Shells or rigatoni would work too.
Do I Have To Use A Thermometer For My Oil?
I recommend using a thermometer, it’s the best way to know the exact temperature of your oil. If you don’t keep the temperature of the oil at 350 degrees, you are likely to end up with bowtie pasta that’s greasy on the outside and undercooked on the inside.
Ways To Use Leftover Ingredients
If you have any ingredients left over from this fried bowtie pasta recipe, you might like to consider using them in any of these single serving and small batch recipes:
- Pasta: Shrimp and Prosciutto Pasta, Italian Pasta Salad
- Heavy cream: Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream
- Bread crumbs: Baked Chicken Tenders, Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf
Enjoy!
Fried Bowtie Pasta
By: Joanie Zisk
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Cook: 20 minutes mins
Total: 30 minutes mins
Servings: 8 servings
Fried Bowtie Pasta – cooked pasta seasoned with cajun spices and fried. A crisp and tasty Louisiana snack served with a marinara dipping sauce.
Ingredients
- 16 oz bowtie pasta
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
- 1 – 2 tablespoons cajun seasoning (use more or less depending on your taste preference)
- Canola oil (for frying)
- Marinara sauce
Instructions
Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse, drain and pour into large bowl.
Stir the flour into the pasta.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, cream and water. Pour over the pasta and stir.
In another small bowl, mix together the bread crumbs and cajun seasoning. Stir into the pasta.
Fill a pot about 3" deep with the oil and heat to 350 degrees.
When hot, add the pasta, a spoonful at a time to the oil and cook, in batches 5-7 minutes or until golden brown and slightly crispy. Remove pasta with a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain.
Serve with marinara sauce.
This. THIS is the recipe I’ve been looking for. I grew up in New Orleans, going to Copeland’s, but have lived in California for the last 18 years, where tragically, there is no Copeland’s. The Spinach and Artichoke Dip with these is my favorite thing on the menu. Thank you for this!
Hey! Will they still be good if I make them the day before a party?
They’re best when eaten the day you make them. Hope you enjoy them!
I actually had fried pasta at a restaurant called The Chimes in Baton Rouge on Thursday and it was so good. They served spinach and artichoke dip with it. The Chimes is a very well known and good restaurant. You definitely need to go there if you are ever in Baton Rouge.
We pass through Baton Rouge on our way home, next time I’ll plan to visit The Chimes. Thank you for suggesting it. I’ve seen Fried Pasta served with Spinach and Artichoke dip and it’s very good.
Yes, you should definitely go. It’s on Coursey Blvd if you aren’t sure where it is.
I made this for my husband and a guy friend last weekend and they LOVED it, as did I. They were so easy to prepare and so tasty. We all live in New Orleans, and we’ve had the ones from Copeland’s before. We all agree that these were better! 🙂
I’m so glad you enjoyed the Fried Pasta! Thank you so much for letting me know. It’s such a great little snack and so addictive too.
I know your readers appreciate and benefit from your perfectionism! I have never had fried pasta, but it looks really tasty. Perfect party snack!
Thank you so much, Andi.
I’ve never heard of this, but I WANT IT!
I’m totally in to this recipe, will def be making it soon!
Oh my gosh, I’ve never thought to make fried pasta! This looks like such an amazing snack!