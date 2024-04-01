Fried Bowtie Pasta Recipe - Cajun Seasoning - ZagLeft (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This unique appetizer/snack is fun to make and comes together quickly. It’ll definitely be a conversation starter at your next gathering.

Fried Bowtie Pasta – cooked pasta seasoned with cajun spices and fried. A crisp and tasty Louisiana snack served with a marinara dipping sauce.

See recipe box below for ingredient amounts and full recipe instructions.

How to Make This Recipe

Cook bowtie pasta according to the package directions. Drain the water and rinse with cold water. Drain again, then put the pasta in a big bowl.

2. Mix in 1/2 cup flour.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 egg, 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1/4 cup water. Pour over the pasta and mix in.

4. Mix together 1 1/2 cups of bread crumbs, (I like to use Progresso Italian because I love the spices and the flavor) and 1 – 2 tablespoons of a cajun seasoning mix (like Tony Chacherie’s) and stir it into the pasta.

5. Fill a pot to its halfway point with canola oil and heat to about 350°. When the oil is ready, add the pasta, a little at a time and fry in batches.

6. Cook, stirring gently for 5-7 minutes or until pasta is golden brown and slightly crispy on the outside.

7. Using a slotted spoon, remove the pasta from the oil and drain on a paper towel lined plate.