Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe (2024)

Butter pecan fudge is a decadent fusion of rich buttery goodness, toasted pecans, and creamy sweetness that melts seamlessly on the palate. This easy fudge recipe perfectly marries the deep, nutty flavor of roasted pecans with the velvety texture of classic fudge. Whether you’re relishing it during the holidays, gifting it to a loved one, or simply satisfying a sweet craving, this fudge promises a luxurious treat bound to become a favorite.

Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe

Homemade fudge offers a taste authenticity store-bought versions often lack, letting you truly appreciate the quality of ingredients and the magic of handcrafted confections. It’s an ideal way to make special occasions even more memorable or lend an ordinary day a sweetness.

Despite its gourmet feel, this butter pecan fudge is easy to prepare. Even novice bakers can achieve perfection with just a handful of ingredients and minimal equipment. The result is consistently divine, ensuring every bite offers a melt-in-the-mouth experience worth savoring.

Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe Ingredients

Butter – I always use salted, but you can also use unsalted

White sugar

Brown sugar

Heavy whipping cream

Salt

Vanilla extract

Powdered sugar

Pecans

How to Make Butter Pecan Fudge

Like most candy making, fudge is pretty simple to make. It just takes a little patience and a lot of stirring.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast in the oven for about 5 minutes or until you can smell the pecans. You can also toast them in a frying pan over medium heat.

While the pecans toast, grease an8 x 8 baking panwith butter and set aside. You can line it with parchment if you like.

Combine butter, white sugar, brown sugar, whipping cream, and salt in a medium size pot. Heat the mixture over medium heat until it begins to boil, and the bubbles do not disappear when you mix them. It will only take a few minutes to come to a full boil.

Set a time for 5 minutes and stir the mixture constantly while it boils. Once the 5 minutes are up, remove the pan from the heat. Stir in powdered sugar and vanilla. Stir in pecans.

Pour the fudge into your prepared pan. Allow fudge to cool until room temperature before cutting, but preferably 24 hours.

The fudge will be set once it is cooled to room temperature, but I like to give it 24 hours to firm up.