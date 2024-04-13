22 Delicious Kale Recipes Our Editors Recommend (2024)

Kale is packed with vitamin K, high in vitamins A and C, and rich in fiber, too. So whether you enjoy this leafy green in a kale salad, a kale smoothie, kale soup, or one of our many other kale recipes, you'll score great taste and a windfall of nutrients in one fabulous dish.

01of 22 Chicken, Chickpea, and Kale Buddha Bowls View Recipe All kinds of colorful ingredients, including roasted squash, green beans, chicken, and crunchy chickpeas, morph this kale salad into an immensely satisfying meal in a bowl. Best-ever meals in a bowl that are NOT soup.

02of 22 Peppered Kale Chips View Recipe Looking for a snack that's as satisfying as a potato chip but with one-third the calories? Try this baked kale chips recipe. They're seasoned with a touch of cayenne and ready in a snap. See more healthy snack recipes here!

03of 22 How to Make Kale Chips and How to Cook Kale Watch as we show you the simple steps to make crispy kale chips, as well as an easy way to turn kale into a side dish.

04of 22 Kale, Chorizo, and Red Bean Brunch Casserole View Recipe From breakfast and brunch to lunch and dinner, we enjoy kale recipes all day! Here, sun-dried tomatoes and spicy chorizo give the bread-based morning bake a burst of flavor, while kale and red beans add great nutrition.

05of 22 Power Kale Salad View Recipe Serve your favorite nutrient-rich green in this main-dish kale salad recipe. Not only does it boast a smorgasbord of delicious ingredients (kale, chicken, citrus, and pear) but it also has a whopping 35 grams of protein per serving.

07of 22 Garlic Pork with Sauteed Kale and Walnut Barley View Recipe Sauteed kale is even better when a little bacon gets in on the action! Add some barley, and you've got a wholesome (and wholly delicious) side dish to a spice-rub roasted pork tenderloin.

08of 22 Crunchy Kale Salad with Creamy Tomato-Garlic Dressing View Recipe Roasted garlic, buttermilk, and sun-dried tomatoes are the secrets to the fabulous salad dressing in this colorful kale recipe.

09of 22 Roasted Kale and Red Onions View Recipe Sure, sauteed kale is great, but try roasted kale, too! It makes a deeply flavored, beautifully colored side dish, especially when studded with balsamic-glazed onions.

10of 22 Winter Slaw with Kale and Cabbage View Recipe Many salad recipes with kale call for rubbing the leafy green with your hands. This helps soften the kale leaves while brightening their color. That's the case in this trendy (and tasty) coleslaw update.

11of 22 Warm Eggplant and Kale Panzanella Salad View Recipe A kale salad from your slow cooker? You bet! Both kale and eggplant benefit from the hassle-free heat. After simmering with tomatoes, sweet peppers, and onion, the vegetables are tossed with bread cubes and shredded Parmesan for a new twist on classic panzanella.

12of 22 Sausage and Kale Soup with White Beans Watch as chef Scott Peaco*ck shows you how to prepare a kale and white bean soup with sausage. It's one of the most sought-after kale recipes ever. Sausage and Kale Soup with White Beans recipe

13of 22 One-Pot Ham and Kale Pasta View Recipe Turn sauteed kale into a main dish with ham, orechiette pasta, and Asiago cheese. Garlic and blackened seasoning flavor-charge the easy kale recipe.

14of 22 Holiday Kale Salad View Recipe Brighten your table for the holidays (or any day) with a crisp and colorful kale salad. Fennel, walnuts, cranberries, and wild rice make great go-alongs, and a lemon-Dijon dressing adds spark.

15of 22 Sweet Beets and Greens Smoothies View Recipe How about a kale smoothie in an unexpected color? Lush berries, beets, and pomegranate juice add all-natural sweetness and a deep purple hue to this vitamin A- and C-packed recipe.

16of 22 Trendspotting with BHG: Kale What's so great about kale? One of our food editors shares her insights.

17of 22 Market Stand Pasta Salad with Garlic and Shallot Dressing View Recipe Head to your local grocery store produce section for the fresh market vegetables in this pasta salad. Baby kale, tomatoes, and noodles accompany your veggie finds in our easy kale recipe.

18of 22 Creamed Kale View Recipe Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses are the secrets to the creaminess of this easy kale recipe. Keep the rich-tasting recipe on hand to add a little opulence to any meal. How to cook kale—the basics.

19of 22 Wild Mushroom and Kale Ravioli Skillet Lasagna View Recipe Looking for kale recipes that are fast and healthful, too? This one's got you covered! It starts with refrigerated wild-mushroom ravioli to keep it quick and calls on low-fat cheese to keep it on the light side.

20of 22 Macaroni Alfredo with Pumpkin and Kale View Recipe Indulge your macaroni and cheese craving and skip the calorie overload with our quick pumpkin-and-kale pasta pleaser. This rich, creamy, and easy kale recipe results in a can't-miss comfort food. See more ideas for macaroni and cheese.

21of 22 Mediterranean Kale and Cannellini Stew with Farro View Recipe Here's another entry for your list of great soup recipes with kale! Easy, healthy, and layered with irresistible ingredients, the veggie-packed dish is perfect for pairing with a thick slice of crusty bread.