22 Delicious Kale Recipes Our Editors Recommend (2024)

Kale is packed with vitamin K, high in vitamins A and C, and rich in fiber, too. So whether you enjoy this leafy green in a kale salad, a kale smoothie, kale soup, or one of our many other kale recipes, you'll score great taste and a windfall of nutrients in one fabulous dish.
Chicken, Chickpea, and Kale Buddha Bowls
All kinds of colorful ingredients, including roasted squash, green beans, chicken, and crunchy chickpeas, morph this kale salad into an immensely satisfying meal in a bowl.
Peppered Kale Chips
Looking for a snack that's as satisfying as a potato chip but with one-third the calories? Try this baked kale chips recipe. They're seasoned with a touch of cayenne and ready in a snap.
How to Make Kale Chips and How to Cook Kale
Watch as we show you the simple steps to make crispy kale chips, as well as an easy way to turn kale into a side dish.
Kale, Chorizo, and Red Bean Brunch Casserole
From breakfast and brunch to lunch and dinner, we enjoy kale recipes all day! Here, sun-dried tomatoes and spicy chorizo give the bread-based morning bake a burst of flavor, while kale and red beans add great nutrition.
Power Kale Salad
Serve your favorite nutrient-rich green in this main-dish kale salad recipe. Not only does it boast a smorgasbord of delicious ingredients (kale, chicken, citrus, and pear) but it also has a whopping 35 grams of protein per serving.
Danish Green Kale Soup
Colorful, healthy, and loaded with chunks of ham and bright green kale, this simple slow cooker kale soup recipe offers a lot to love.
Garlic Pork with Sauteed Kale and Walnut Barley
Sauteed kale is even better when a little bacon gets in on the action! Add some barley, and you've got a wholesome (and wholly delicious) side dish to a spice-rub roasted pork tenderloin.
Crunchy Kale Salad with Creamy Tomato-Garlic Dressing
Roasted garlic, buttermilk, and sun-dried tomatoes are the secrets to the fabulous salad dressing in this colorful kale recipe.
Roasted Kale and Red Onions
Sure, sauteed kale is great, but try roasted kale, too! It makes a deeply flavored, beautifully colored side dish, especially when studded with balsamic-glazed onions.
Winter Slaw with Kale and Cabbage
Many salad recipes with kale call for rubbing the leafy green with your hands. This helps soften the kale leaves while brightening their color. That's the case in this trendy (and tasty) coleslaw update.
Warm Eggplant and Kale Panzanella Salad
A kale salad from your slow cooker? You bet! Both kale and eggplant benefit from the hassle-free heat. After simmering with tomatoes, sweet peppers, and onion, the vegetables are tossed with bread cubes and shredded Parmesan for a new twist on classic panzanella.
Sausage and Kale Soup with White Beans
Watch as chef Scott Peaco*ck shows you how to prepare a kale and white bean soup with sausage. It's one of the most sought-after kale recipes ever.
One-Pot Ham and Kale Pasta
Turn sauteed kale into a main dish with ham, orechiette pasta, and Asiago cheese. Garlic and blackened seasoning flavor-charge the easy kale recipe.
Holiday Kale Salad
Brighten your table for the holidays (or any day) with a crisp and colorful kale salad. Fennel, walnuts, cranberries, and wild rice make great go-alongs, and a lemon-Dijon dressing adds spark.
Sweet Beets and Greens Smoothies
How about a kale smoothie in an unexpected color? Lush berries, beets, and pomegranate juice add all-natural sweetness and a deep purple hue to this vitamin A- and C-packed recipe.
Trendspotting with BHG: Kale
What's so great about kale? One of our food editors shares her insights.
Market Stand Pasta Salad with Garlic and Shallot Dressing
Head to your local grocery store produce section for the fresh market vegetables in this pasta salad. Baby kale, tomatoes, and noodles accompany your veggie finds in our easy kale recipe.
Creamed Kale
Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses are the secrets to the creaminess of this easy kale recipe. Keep the rich-tasting recipe on hand to add a little opulence to any meal.
Wild Mushroom and Kale Ravioli Skillet Lasagna
Looking for kale recipes that are fast and healthful, too? This one's got you covered! It starts with refrigerated wild-mushroom ravioli to keep it quick and calls on low-fat cheese to keep it on the light side.
Macaroni Alfredo with Pumpkin and Kale
Indulge your macaroni and cheese craving and skip the calorie overload with our quick pumpkin-and-kale pasta pleaser. This rich, creamy, and easy kale recipe results in a can't-miss comfort food.
Mediterranean Kale and Cannellini Stew with Farro
Here's another entry for your list of great soup recipes with kale! Easy, healthy, and layered with irresistible ingredients, the veggie-packed dish is perfect for pairing with a thick slice of crusty bread.
Vegetable-Loaded Pasta Bake
Sauteed kale stars alongside cauliflower, carrots, and corn in our top-rated vegetarian casserole. It's a crowd-pleaser that works for meatless Monday or any other day of the week.