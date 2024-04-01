Best Rolled Sugar Cookies Recipe (2024)

Published: Aug 17, 2020 Last Updated: May 12, 2023 by Marye 1586 words. | About 8 minutes to read this article.

This is the best rolled sugar cookie recipe I've ever had - sweet and buttery with crispy edges to nibble and soft centers to munch. The dough handles easily, cuts with perfect edges, holds its shape in the oven, and doesn't get tough no matter how much you re-roll it. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins chilling 2 hours hrs Total Time 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Jump to Recipe

Great for getting the kids involved in some holiday baking...one of my favorite, easy Christmas Cookie Recipes!!

These cookies are required for the holidays, right along with a big plate of old fashioned fudge.

❤️Why you'll love this recipe

These are simply the best sugar cookie recipe!

You can re-roll the dough as much as you need to without it getting tough or crumbly. It makes them perfect for cutting out and decorating.

The edges cut cleanly and the cookies don't spread in the oven. Perfect cookies, full of buttery-sugary-deliciousness every single time!

It makes the best sugar cookies ever -- especially if you are baking with kids because you don't need a stand mixer - you just mix them up by hand!

An adult will need to handle the rolling pin and rolling out the dough. They always come out right - a tender cookie with crisp edges.

If you don't have time for the chilling and cutting you'll definitely want to try these bakery style sugar cookies! Soft and chewy - just waiting for some sprinkles or colored sugar!

🧾 Ingredients

It's amazing that these old fashioned cookies are so delicious with so few ingredients. It's a simple recipe but it's super important to use real butter or the flavor just won't be there.

🔪 Instructions

Note: This is an overview of the instructions. The full instructions are in the green recipe card below.

Mix the dry ingredients and set aside. Melt the butter. Whisk in the sugar until smooth and it looses its graininess. Stir in the eggs. Blend in the vanilla. Add the flour mixture. Stir until blended. Dough is very soft. Chill for 30 minutes in the freezer or the refrigerator overnight. Roll the dough out, cut, and bake.

This sugar cookie dough is very soft before you chill it - as in the image above.

🥫 Storage

Store finished cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks or freeze for up to three months.

If you are packaging for shipping pack in layers with parchment paper or wax paper between the layers. Read more about how to ship cookies here.

💭Tips

Expert Tip: I like to cut the dough out in shapes then freeze it unbaked. That way I only have to put them on the cookie sheet and bake - no mess and hardly any time at all!

I don't think it would be a holiday for my kids without a few of these along with some coconut white chocolate chip - especially my older kids who have fond memories of the bake sales.

The dough is very soft - chill dough in the refrigerator overnight or, if you are in a hurry, pop it in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour.

When rolling use just enough flour to keep them from sticking.

Bake just until the bottoms and edges are light golden brown.

Use baking soda for soft cookies or baking powder for crunchy cookies.

The dough keeps for several days in the refrigerator or you can freeze it for longer storage.

Always bake similar sized cookies together so that they bake evenly.

Rolling the dough about ⅛-inch thick will give you a crispy sugar cookie while rolling the dough ¼-inch will keep them softer.

Let cool completely before decorating with icing.

📖Variations

Classic sugar cookies are flavored with vanilla but this recipe is so versatile that you can easily change the flavors.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Split a vanilla bean in half and scrape out the seeds into the melted butter before you add the flour

When melting the butter let it get a golden brown color for a nutty, rich taste

Use part vanilla and part almond extract instead of just vanilla

Use lemon extract

Use a few drops of anise flavoring

Color the dough with gel or paste food color

Replace 1 cup of the sugar with brown sugar

Add a little freshly grated nutmeg

Add a ½ teaspoon of cinnamon

Add a pinch of cardamom

Add a teaspoon of lemon or orange zest

🎥Video

Just click on the image below if you'd like to see the full length video on YouTube. It opens in a new tab so you won't lose your place here.

👩🏻‍🍳 FAQs

Here are the questions I am most frequently asked about this recipe.

How do you get sugar cookies to keep their shape? This dough almost always keeps its shape perfectly but if you want to make absolutely sure the cut cookies will keep their shape then put the cookie sheet with the cut cookies on it in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes before baking. Why did my sugar cookies spread out? Your oven was too hot and the butter melted too fast. Be sure your oven is at the correct temperature. Freezing the cookies before baking will help, too. How thick are sugar cookies supposed to be? Good question! That kinda depends on you. ⅛th to ¼- inch thick is about right. Thicker cookies, especially when made with baking soda, stay softer. Thinner cookies, especially when made with baking powder, stay crispy. See Also Greek Chicken Salad Recipe {Paleo, Whole30 Compliant}Caramel Banana Bread Pudding RecipeGround Beef Wellington Recipe - looks & tastes fancy...so easy!Lemon and Garlic Chicken With Mushrooms Recipe

🍽 Equipment

Good cookie sheets make all the difference in the texture of your cookies and whether or not the bottoms burn.



This recipe makes easy rolled sugar cookies for your Christmas cookie tray -- but they are beautiful for any occasion from Valentine's Day to Halloween.

Cut them in rounds and put two together with some chocolate ganache in between for sandwich cookies - so good!

What's a holiday assortment without a nice variety of cookies? Here are some of my favorites.

📞 The last word

These cut out sugar cookies are the ones we use here for everything, all year long. The dough freezes well so I'll make up a bunch of it at once, toss it in a freezer bag, and then just thaw it and use it as needed.

The hardy dough is perfect for cutting into all kinds of cookie shapes and it never seems to get tough from little hands overworking it or a little extra flour. I promise you - this recipe is a keeper.

I generally make a specially decorated batch to give as party favors to our guests during the gingerbread house party.

Next time try these red velvet cut out cookies and these Santa's whiskers cookies, too!

📖 Recipe

4.70 from 20 votes Rolled Sugar Cookies Recipe Print Pin Recipe Save Recipe This is the best rolled sugar cookie recipe I've ever had - sweet and buttery with crispy edges to nibble and soft centers to munch. The dough handles easily, cuts with perfect edges, holds its shape in the oven, and doesn't get tough no matter how much you re-roll it. Course Dessert - Cookies Cuisine Holiday Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes chilling: 2 hours hours Total Time: 2 hours hours 20 minutes minutes Servings:48 depending on size of the cutters Calories:136 Author:Marye Audet-White Ingredients ▢ 1 ½ cup butter , melted

, ▢ 2 cups sugar

▢ 4 beaten eggs

▢ 1 tbs vanilla extract

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder , or 1 teaspoon baking soda for a softer cookie

, ▢ pinch salt

▢ 5 cups all-purpose flour I earn a commission from Instacart from qualifying purchases. Instructions Preheat the oven to 350

Whisk the sugar into the melted butter and let it stand until the mixture is lukewarm. See Also 40 Recipes Using Corn Tortillas - The Ultimate Collection

Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

Mix the flour, salt, and baking powder.

Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture.

Chill in the freezer for 30 minutes or the refrigerator overnight.

Roll chilled dough ⅛ inch thick on a lightly floured surface.

Cut as desired.

Place cutout cookies on an ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for 8 - 10 minutes.

Cookies should be golden on edges but don’t let them brown.

Let cool and decorate as desired.

Amount varies with size of cookie cutters. Notes Storage: Store finished cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks or freeze for up to three months. Tips: The dough is very soft - let it sit in the refrigerator overnight or, if you are in a hurry, pop it in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour.

Roll out ½ of the dough at a time. Keep remaining dough in the refrigerator.

Use enough flour to keep them from sticking.

Bake these old fashioned sugar cookies just until the bottoms and edges are light golden brown.

Use baking soda for soft cookies or baking powder for crunchy cookies.

The dough keeps for several days in the refrigerator or you can freeze it for longer storage.

Always bake similar sized cookies together so that they bake evenly.

Rolling the dough about ⅛-inch thick will give you a crispy sugar cookie while rolling the dough ¼-inch will keep them softer.

Let cool completely before decorating with icing. You'll find more helpful tips and variations in the body of the post. Nutrition Facts Calories: 136kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 28mg | Sodium: 56mg | Potassium: 33mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 195IU | Calcium: 11mg | Iron: 0.7mg Nutrition information is estimated as a courtesy. If using for medical purposes, please verify information using your own nutritional calculator. Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

First published December 2006. Last updated October 21, 2021 for improved readability.