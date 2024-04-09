Tomato Basil Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (2024)

This Tomato Basil Chicken Recipe is incredibly delicious, it’s really hard to believe it’s SO easy and is just 1 Point per serving!!

I came across the original version at Menu Musings, and I was eager to give it a try and see if my slimmed down version could look and taste as good.





The recipe is pretty basic, so I only needed to make a few small tweaks to make it Weight Watchers friendly. The outcome is unreal…moist, juicy chicken smothered in the most decadent tomato basil sauce you can imagine.

This easy, low Points chicken recipe has become a staple around here for when I’m just too busy or tired to put a lot of effort into cooking. But by the taste of it, you’d think I spent hours slaving away in the kitchen. Serve over pasta or eat as is. Enjoy!