Tomato Basil Chicken Recipe | LaaLoosh (2024)

By Wendy Zitzman
This Tomato Basil Chicken Recipe is incredibly delicious, it’s really hard to believe it’s SO easy and is just 1 Point per serving!!
I came across the original version at Menu Musings, and I was eager to give it a try and see if my slimmed down version could look and taste as good.
The recipe is pretty basic, so I only needed to make a few small tweaks to make it Weight Watchers friendly. The outcome is unreal…moist, juicy chicken smothered in the most decadent tomato basil sauce you can imagine.
This easy, low Points chicken recipe has become a staple around here for when I’m just too busy or tired to put a lot of effort into cooking. But by the taste of it, you’d think I spent hours slaving away in the kitchen. Serve over pasta or eat as is. Enjoy!
TOMATO BASIL CHICKEN RECIPE
Tender chicken breasts cooked in a silky fresh tomato basil sauce, makes for one seriously delicious and healthy Weight Watchers dinner recipe. It’s incredibly easy to prepare and is a dish the whole family will love.
Prep TimePrep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook TimeCook Time 15 minutes mins
Total TimeTotal Time 30 minutes mins
ServingsServings 6 servings
CaloriesCalories 181 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lbs skinless - (boneless chicken breasts, cut into 6 fillets)
- 2 tbsp light butter
- 1 lb cherry tomatoes - (halved)
- 4 garlic cloves - (minced)
- ½ cup fresh basil - (chopped)
- ½ tbsp dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Spray a medium sized non-stick skillet with non-fat cooking spray or an olive oil mister and set over medium high heat.
Season both sides of chicken breasts with salt, pepper and oregano. Place into pan and cook about 3-4 minutes on each side, or until chicken is almost entirely cooked through.
Turn the heat down to medium and then add in the tomatoes and garlic. Cook for about 4-5 minutes.
Add in basil and butter, and stir until combined. Season with additional salt and pepper as desired. Turn heat to low and let sit for about 5 more minutes.
Notes
Entire recipe makes 6 servings
Serving size is 1 fillet with sauce
Each serving = 1 Point*
*based only on ingredients that have an SP Freestyle value
Nutrition
Calories: 181 kcal (9%)Carbohydrates: 3.9 g (1%)Protein: 25 g (50%)Fat: 6.9 g (11%)Saturated Fat: 2.5 g (16%)Cholesterol: 83 mg (28%)Sodium: 89 mg (4%)Potassium: 620 mg (18%)Fiber: 1.1 g (5%)Sugar: 2 g (2%)Calcium: 20 mg (2%)Iron: 0.9 mg (5%)
Main Ingredient: Chicken Recipes
AuthorWendy Zitzman
As your average, every day, All American woman, I look forward to sharing with you my thoughts and ideas on many different topics that interest me such as dieting, health & fitness. Trust me when I tell you that this is one site you NEED to bookmark! I have the most amazing recipes with Weight Watchers Points that you won’t believe are low calorie! As an avid Weight Watchers follower, I have learned so many helpful tips and tools over the years that I am eager to share.
29 Comments
Jan2 months ago
Had an excess of basil. Found this recipe. Absolutely delicious! Will be adding to my repertoire
paul4 years ago
great i just made it and it was fantastic. I made a couple of changes
1 added 1/2 cup chicken stock
2. added a ton of garlic
3. 1 cup of basil
4. 1 large onion
served with noodles and it was a winnnnnner.
Bobbie7 years ago
I really love the flavor of this. My husband even ate the tomatoes… And he hates tomatoes. Like some of the other commenters, mine was not we at all. Wish I would have thrown in a little broth, though I didn’t need it. Tasty though.
Kristy9 years ago
I’m not on Weight Watchers so not counting points or anything, just trying to cook healthier family meals. I used real butter and also added a package of frozen baby spinach because well I add spinach to a lot of things lol. Great way to add some veggies in and goes perfectly with this dish.
Connie9 years ago
We made this last night and loved it. I will say that my tomatos did not give off enough liquid though. So next time I will chop up and add a very ripe large tomato or two to help ad more sauce. I would rather do that than dilute the marvelouus flavor with chicken broth. And, you don’t need to be watching your weight to enjoy this, as it is amazing. Thanks for a wonderful meal that even presents just as your photo looks….guest worthy!
Nilda jacobs9 years ago
I just made this for dinner! Delicious and very easy to make. Will be a regular at my house!
Tracy9 years ago
Just made this for dinner tonight. It was a delicious. We used full fat butter versus Light since there are so many chemicals in light butter. It only made it two points more which I thought was fine. Thanks for continuing to it out great recipes.
Sheron9 years ago
All I can say is Wow ! This is so good and healthy. Very impressed !
ilysse9 years ago
I made this tonight and it was soooo good. Hard to believe the amount of flavor from such simple ingredients. It will be even better when the summer tomatoes come out. The taste coupled with the ease of making this dish (I didn’t even halve the tomatoe) makes it a winner. If you want more juice cover it after adding the tomatoes. That way you’ll have more sauce to plate it over some pasta or zucchini noodles like I did.
Katelyn9 years ago
Trying this tonight!!! I think I will add 1/3 cup of white wine to enhance the flavor. With this dish being s low in Points I will gladly give it a dash of wine.
kinga9 years ago
I just made this and can’t believe how good it came out! I added a little bit of red onion and also some cayenne for a nice spice.
Nicole9 years ago
I just made this for dinner and it might be my new favorite thing. I added a ton of chopped broccoli and spinach.
CeeCee9 years ago
I made this tonight for dinner. So yummy. I did have to add a splash or two of fat free chicken stock because the tomatoes did not produce enough liquid. I also added baby spinach. There were no leftovers.
Brianne Geiger10 years ago
Anyone try coconut oil instead of butter? I don’t have Paleo friendly ghee available and I wanted to make this tonight.
Niko10 years ago
This was fabulous! So easy to make and minimal cleanup. Even my picky eaters loved it!
UtahLib11 years ago
After the chicken and tomatoes were cooked, I added about a pound of spinach leaves along with the basil and butter. My kids FOUGHT over them! :)
Lori11 years ago
Yum – used basil, cherry tomatoes and a banana pepper all fresh from my garden in this recipe tonight, was a big hit with my family. I did use real butter so added an extra point to each serving. This will definitely show up on our table again!
susan11 years ago
Made this tonight…fabulous!! My teenage son’s 2 friends joined us as well and they raved about it! So simple and soooo much flavor- top of my go to list
erniepf11 years ago
Looks like a great recipe, so I’ll give it a try. However, 2 T of light butter? What’s the point? Just use real butter instead of that awful stuff passing itself off as butter. All one needs to do is look at the ingredient list of Brummel and Brown spread.
Kathy11 years ago
wow I tried the basil chicken tonight and it was fabulous!! I’m sharing this with my Weight Watchers group at the next meeting!
ChristinaMuse11 years ago
There is pretty much liquid on the photo, but there are no liquid or juicy ingredients, exept tomatoes. Can somebody explain?
Kristy Rossman11 years ago
Mine came from juice from cutting the tomatoes and the butter. Plenty juicy.
Lori11 years ago
The liquid comes when you cook the tomatoes.
michelle11 years ago
This was fabulous!! I didn’t have basil because I couldn’t find it at the grocery store. I substituted parsley and chives. Delicious…will go in my regular rotation.
~Michelle
Cheryl Ann7 years ago
Michelle, the fresh Basil is kept in the produce section at my grocery store. In a plastic bag with some water in the bottom. Maybe that is where your store has it.
Sherri11 years ago
I’m wondering if some crushed tomatoes could be substituted for the fresh. Sounds great!
LaaLooshPost Author11 years ago
Yes, absolutely. Though, the taste of the fresh tomatoes in incomparable. :)
Stephanie11 years ago
I made this recipe last night, it was yummy. I think next time I would add a little crused red pepper to give it a kick.
Christine Davis11 years ago
can’t wait to try this one out even though the hubby doesn’t like “hot” tomatoes, I’m making it anyway. he can eat around them. :)
