Greek Chicken Salad Recipe {Paleo, Whole30 Compliant} (2024)

This Greek Chicken Salad recipe is a staple for an easy and healthy lunch in our home! The recipe includes details on how to make it Whole30 compliant or Paleo, and it is naturally, gluten free, dairy free, low carb, and most importantly crazy delicious!



I sometimes find it really hard to find lunch options that are healthy, delicious, and not just plain boring. We found this especially challenging when we did the Whole30 diet last fall. But when my food options start to get monotonous, I get cranky, so I turned to the kitchen and started playing around to create some new recipes that would keep my life a little more delicious.

One thing I always like to do when I am creating new recipes is to take a basic recipe, like in this case, chicken salad, and try to incorporate some of my favorite flavor combinations into it in a more non-traditional way. I talked all about how much I love Greek flavors in this post about my homemade Greek Seasoning. Those flavors turned out to be a match made in heaven for a basic chicken salad.

Homemade Greek Chicken Salad

This recipe is simple enough and just requires a few ingredients to get a really awesome and tasty end result. If you are using precooked chicken, then the best part is that this only requires a few minutes of chopping to get this from the fridge to the table. The biggest trick to staying Whole30 Compliant is the Mayo. For Whole30 compliant it needs to be homemade (I used this one, it isn’t as scary as it sounds,I promise!) or you can buy a Whole30 Compliant Mayo like this one .

You will start out with your chicken breast. You can use canned, which I have definitely done in a pinch, but fresh chicken will have a better texture and flavor so go for the fresh if you can get your hands on some. You can cube or shred the chicken. I like mine shredded, but this is completely a preference thing.

Next chop the celery and grapes so they are in small easy to chew pieces. Then place the chicken, celery and grapes in a large bowl and top with the mayo, lemon juice, and greek seasoning. If you are doing the Whole30 diet you will want to use homemade mayo or Whole 30 Compliant Mayo, and this Homemade Greek Seasoning, if not you can use the homemade version (which is to die for!) or pick up a package of Cavendar’s Greek Seasoning at your local grocery store. It is also pretty tasty but has some extras that are not allowed on the Whole30 diet. And if you aren’t doing Whole30, I highly recommend adding a big handful to feta cheese to the mixture too. Yum!

Mix it all together and let it sit in the fridge in an air tight container for 1-2 hours to let the flavors really come together. Or if you are like me, and not so patient, make a nice lunch and then let the REST of it sit in the fridge for a few hours.

This makes quite a bit and is really great to feed a crowd at a brunch, bridal shower, baby shower or just to fill up your lunchbox for the work week. We have made this for all of the above!

