70 Christmas Cookie Recipes to Bring a Taste of Joy to Your Holiday Season (2024)

One of my favorite things about Christmas is the cookies. My kids and I have always baked Christmas cookies for Santa, for enjoying ourselves and for giving away as gifts. I’ve made so many different versions of Christmas cookies over the years that it is sometimes difficult to choose which one I’m making each season. I do love cookies, though and there is certainly no rule against making different varieties of Christmas cookies, especially if you participate in a cookie exchange or just love giving homemade cookies out as gifts.

So, I started thinking about which cookies I’m going to make this year and I thought while I was at it, I would share with you a few of my favorite recipes. Did you know that there are so many different cookies? I found 70 different Christmas cookie recipes – and that’s certainly not all of them. You could easily find hundreds of different cookies to make, but these 70 are the best in my opinion. There are colorful and fun cookies for the kids and even a few more sophisticated cookies that you can take along to your office Christmas party. And, if you need some great décor ideas, check out these 20 DIY clay pot decorations.

If you love baking as much as I do, you are really going to love these Christmas cookie recipes. There are some of the most adorable cookies and some that are absolutely out of this world delicious. With peppermint, white chocolate and even chai spiced varieties, you are definitely not going to run out of ideas for your cookie exchange, or just bake up a fresh batch every day and enjoy them with friends and family. Your house is going to smell amazing when you start baking these and you’ll have scrumptious cookies to enjoy all holiday season long. And, check out these 60 beautiful ways to decorate your porch this Christmas to make it warm and welcoming.

1. Brown Butter Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread is a great Christmas cookie choice and these brown butter shortbread cookies are nothing short of amazing. You use salted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, flour and sanding sugar to make them and they are perfect for enjoying with a steaming cup of hot cocoa. Try these with some DIY flavored hot cocoas for a really nice treat. The trick is to brown the butter, which is a really simple process and makes the cookies taste amazing.

Recipe: completelydelicious

2. Easy Brown Butter Sugar Cookies

These sugar cookies have brown butter, which gives them a very distinctive flavor and they are really easy to make. They will literally melt in your mouth and they are perfect for decorating if you want to add a bit of festive coloring. With browned butter, cream of tartar and egg yolks, these are the simplest and most delicious brown butter cookies you’ve ever tried.

Recipe: howsweeteats

3. Homemade Brutti Ma Buoni Cookies

These little cookies may not look as festive as others but they are doubly delicious. The cookies are an Italian recipe and are actually pretty easy to make. They have crushed nuts, sugar, egg whites, vanilla and Toblerone bars in them and let me tell you, these things are divine. If you want a more unique cookie for a cookie exchange this year, this is definitely the recipe to try. Try these with your copycat Starbucks coffee recipes.

Recipe: bellalimento

4. Yummy Peppermint Candy Cane Cookies

These cookies not only look like candy canes, they taste like them too! You shape them into candy canes and with peppermint extract, they’ll taste just like the real thing. I’ve made candy cane cookies in my life but never like these. These are super easy and kids are going to adore them – they’re the perfect cookie for sitting out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Recipe: selfproclaimedfoodie

5. Easy Homemade Candy Cane Kiss Cookies

I love Kiss cookies – they’re so easy to make and so delicious with their little Hershey’s Kisses in them. These candy cane Kiss cookies are just as easy and so delicious. You use candy cane Hershey’s Kisses and the cookies are soft and chewy and loaded with festive Christmas colors. You could even do these in a chocolate cookie and add the candy cane Kiss.

Recipe: sallysbakingaddiction

6. Candy Striped Stick Cookies

These candy striped cookies are so perfect for cookie exchanges or just an anytime sweet snack. You make them with regular cookie ingredients plus vanilla, food coloring, heavy cream and coarse salt. They look complicated but they are pretty easy to make and they’re a nice change from traditional sugar cookies. These are great with coffee, especially homemade flavored coffee creamer.

Recipe: marthastewart

7. Homemade Chai Spiced Cookies

These Chai spiced cookies are not only easy to make and delicious, they are gluten, grain and dairy free. They’re like a thick snickerdoodle but without the gluten and they really are tasty. You make these with almond flour, coconut flour, coconut sugar and maple syrup, along with a number of spices. If you have someone on your Christmas list who has an aversion to gluten or dairy, these make a wonderful gift.

Recipe: texanerin

8. Yummy Chewy Gingersnap Cookies

Gingersnaps are a must in my house for the holidays and this chew gingersnap recipe tastes just like grandma used to make. These are so easy to make and the recipe gives you about three dozen cookies so there are plenty to share with others and keep a few for yourself. With cinnamon, molasses, ginger and cloves, these have a traditional gingersnap taste but in a much chewier version.

Recipe: completelydelicious

9. Chocolate Croissant Cookies

These chocolate croissant cookies are simply heaven in a bite and they are really easy to make. They’re also really attractive and are perfect for cookie exchanges or parties. The little wafers are so buttery and delicious and the chocolate filling is actually a Hershey bar. With flavors from chocolate to almond and vanilla, these are sure to be a hit anywhere you serve them.

Recipe: spicysouthernkitchen

10. Homemade Chocolate Vanilla Bean Cashew Crescents

If you want an attractive cookie – this is it. If you want a delicious and unique cookie - this is also it. These cashew cookies are really fast and easy to make and combine sweet and salty into one perfect little confection. To make them you need almond milk, vanilla, roasted cashews, vanilla bean seeds, chocolate and a few other basic cookie ingredients.

Recipe: halfbakedharvest

11. Hazelnut And Caramel Stuffed Christmas Cookies

I love a good hazelnut recipe, like hazelnut cheesecake bars, that combine the delicious flavor of hazelnut in a mouthwatering treat. These chocolate hazelnut and caramel cookies are one of those. They are super easy to make and so delicious! And, you can make these with ingredients that most people keep in their kitchens such as Nutella, caramel and a few other basic things. These melty and delicious cookies are sure to become a family favorite.

Recipe: halfbakedharvest

12. Powder Puff Cookies With Chocolate Kiss Center

These little cookies have a hidden surprise that you don’t know until you bite into them. There’s a little Hershey’s Kiss hiding inside! The cookies are really light and fluffy and dusted with powdered sugar. They taste kind of like a Russian teacake but with a gooey chocolate center. You make the cookies with piecrust and then tuck a chocolate kiss inside. These are melt in your mouth delicious!

Recipe: averiecooks

13. Homemade Chocolate Mint Christmas Cookies

Chocolate and mint are wonderful Christmas cookie flavors and these chocolate mint Christmas cookies are topped with festive sprinkles for the perfect holiday cookie. The cookies are a mint flavored – and colored – shortbread cookie that you dip in melted chocolate and then add your favorite Christmas sprinkles. These are easy and delicious and you get four dozen cookies from the recipe.

Recipe: butterwithasideofbread

14. Chocolate Peppermint Blossom Cookies

Here’s another great Hershey’s Kiss cookie that is as easy to bake as it is delicious. These little chocolate cookies only take about an hour and a half to bake and they’re perfect for the holidays. Get Hershey’s Kisses in candy cane flavors to give them a festive look and then just add those to your chocolate cookies. They also have peppermint extract and mini chocolate chips.

Recipe: lemontreedwelling

15. Chocolate And Peppermint Sandwich Cookies

If you have never made your own sandwich cookies you are really missing out on a delicious and easy to bake treat. These chocolate and peppermint cookies have a nice chocolaty brownie base with peppermint cream sandwiched between them. They are so easy to bake up and really have a wonderful Christmas flavor. You get about a dozen and a half cookies from the recipe but it can easily be altered to give you more if you need them.

Recipe: ledelicieux

16. Christmas Funfetti Shortbread Bites

This recipe gives you more than 300 shortbread bites and they are really delicious. You need salted butter, sugar, almond extract, flour and some form of sprinkles to make these. They take a while to bake but again, you get so many! These are perfect for holiday parties and the little shortbread bites are so yummy!

Recipe: cookingclassy

17. Homemade Christmas Sugar Cookie Truffles

Here’s a great spin on a traditional Christmas cookie recipe. These sugar cookie truffles will absolutely melt in your mouth and they’re super easy to make. They only take about half an hour and you can use the sugar cookies that you have already baked up to make them. You just mix the cookies with cream cheese and roll into balls and then dip in melted chocolate.

Recipe: ifyougiveablondeakitchen

18. Stacked Christmas Tree Cookies

How adorable are these little stacked Christmas tree cookies? These are perfect for Santa or serving at your office Christmas parties, and they are really easy to make. You get nearly 20 cookies from the recipe, and everything is homemade. You just bake sugar cookies in different sizes and then stack them to make a Christmas tree, using homemade buttercream frosting to give your tree decoration. Who knew there were so many wonderful creative Christmas tree projects?

Recipe: delish

19. Christmas Tree Cut Out Cookies

These traditional Christmas cookies are tasty and fun for the whole family. You use a cookie cutter to make them into Christmas tree shapes and then decorate with homemade buttercream frosting. Kids will adore helping you decorate these and you can make them with ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen.

Recipe: damndelicious

20. Homemade Christmas Lights Cookies

I love these little Christmas lights cookies. They’re such a unique twist on a plain sugar cookie and if you don’t want to bake homemade cookies, you can use refrigerated cookie dough for these. You just bake a round cookie and then decorate with just a bit of black frosting and mini M&Ms to create the colorful lights. These are so easy and kids are going to love helping to make them.

Recipe: firefliesandmudpies

21. Coconut Snowball Christmas Cookies

These little cookies look like mini snowballs – but they taste so much better! They are little coconut flavored cookies that you dip in melted white chocolate and then coat with coconut flakes. If you love a good coconut cookie, this is a great recipe and these little cookies will melt in your mouth. Plus, they are super easy to make and you get about two dozen cookies from the recipe.

Recipe: foodiecrush

22. Yummy Homemade Coffee Crumble Cookies

Unsweetened cocoa powder, melted dark chocolate and espresso powders give these Christmas cookies a wonderful flavor and they are really easy to make. They also have gluten free flour, so they are perfect for anyone you know who has an aversion to gluten. You just mix the ingredients, scoop them out to bake and then top with melted chocolate.

Recipe: alwayswithbutterblog

23. Easy Cookie Press Shortbread Cookies

I have a cookie press that I get out every holiday season and it’s one of the best purchases that I have ever made. If you don’t have a cookie press, you really need to get one. They’re really cheap and make the most adorable cookies – like these cookie press shortbread cookies. Once you have your ingredients mixed up, you just load the cookie press and shoot them out for baking. Then top with frosting or sprinkles and you’re all done.

Recipe: spendwithpennies

24. Cranberry And Orange Shortbread Cookies

These little shortbread cookies are filled with flavors of cranberry and orange. They are so colorful and so very delicious. Dried cranberries and orange zest give them a wonderful flavor and you can add fresh orange juice if you want more orange flavor. These are so easy to make

and only require a handful of ingredients. They’re perfect for enjoying with a fresh cup of coffee.

Recipe: momontimeout

25. Double Chocolate Cheesecake Christmas Cookies

These delicious cookies have a gooey chocolate center and taste like chocolate cheesecake! They’re perfect for parties, cookie exchanges or Santa. It takes about an hour to make them and that includes cooling time and when they are cooled a bit, you add a scrumptious mascarpone glaze that is made with mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract. These are definitely not your ordinary chocolate chip cookies.

Recipe: howsweeteats

26. Adorable And Easy Grinch Cookies

The Grinch is one of my favorite Christmas characters and he makes an amazing cookie, too! Thrill your little ones, and Santa, by making these really easy Grinch cookies this holiday season. You make them with key lime cookie mix, chocolate cookie icing and sprinkles. Lemon Tootsie Rolls and green Twizzler strings help to decorate them and they really are so adorable.

Recipe: kitchenfunwithmy3sons

27. Eggnog Sugar Cookies With Vanilla Frosting

Eggnog is certainly a holiday flavor and these eggnog sugar cookies are perfect for Christmas. Yu can make them in any shape that you want using your favorite Christmas cookie cutters and they have the wonderful aroma of eggnog. You can get up to four dozen cookies from this recipe, depending on the size and shape that you want and decorate them with homemade vanilla frosting along with sprinkles and colored sugar.

Recipe: halfbakedharvest

28. Frosted Traditional Sugar Cookies

I love these simple sugar cookies that you decorate with just a bit of homemade frosting. The snowflakes are a great shape for Christmas and they are so easy to decorate, too. These vanilla flavored cookies don’t spread when you bake them, either so you get a cookie that stays true to the shape that you create. They’re quick and easy to bake and so delicious to taste!

Recipe: bakingamoment

29. Homemade German Chocolate Cookies

I love German chocolate cake and I love that you can recreate that same taste in these delicious Christmas cookies. You make these with chocolate cookies – which you can bake yourself – along with brown and white sugars, unsweetened cocoa and a delicious homemade German chocolate frosting. The frosting has coconut, pecans and chocolate candy and it is absolutely divine.

Recipe: adashofsanity

30. Gingerbread Man Cookie Sticks

If you want to forgo the traditional gingerbread man for something a bit more unique, these gingerbread men cookie sticks are it. They’re made from normal gingerbread cookie dough but instead of shaping them into the favored Christmas character, you make them into stick cookies and then decorate them like little gingerbread men. These are really adorable and are super easy to make.

Recipe: munchkinmunchies

31. Candy Cane Holder Cookies

I love these little gingerbread men that are holding onto real candy canes. These would be perfect for decorating Christmas packages and gifts. The best part? These are chocolate gingerbread men! The recipe is really easy and gives you several of these little gingerbread men, the actual number depends on the size of the cookie cutter that you use. You bake them with their little hands wrapped around a skewer or chopstick and when they’re finished, they will perfectly hold a candy cane in place.

Recipe: evermine

32. Traditional Gingerbread Men Cookies

Gingerbread men are a must at my house over the holidays and I really love this traditional recipe. These little cookies are soft in the middle and crispy around the edges, just like grandma used to make. With molasses, brown sugar and of course, cinnamon, allspice and cloves, this is such a wonderfully traditional recipe and these little gingerbread men are so much fun to decorate!

Recipe: sallysbakingaddiction

33. Easy Gluten Free Linzer Cookies

Linzer cookies are a favorite for many during the holidays and this recipe is gluten free, so they can be enjoyed by everyone. If you don’t know what a linzer cookie is, it’s a delicious cookie that is layered with a filling in the center. You can use preserves or jam or even fill them with a chocolate hazelnut spread. The cookies are so simple to make and since you can choose your favorite filling, they’re sure to be a family favorite this holiday season.

Recipe: cafejohnsonia

34. Yummy Mint Grasshopper Cookies

Chocolate mint is a wonderful holiday flavor and these cookies really make it special. These little grasshopper cookies are made with a devil’s food cake mix and they are topped with chocolate glaze and Andes mint candies. I love those little mint candies and they’re perfect on top of these Christmas cookies.

Recipe: yourcupofcake

35. Easy Jelly Filled Christmas Thumbprint Cookies

Here is another traditional Christmas cookie recipe. These thumbprint cookies are so easy to make and you can fill them with your favorite preserves. You just combine your ingredients and roll the dough into a ball. Then press them down in the center with your thumb and then bake. When they are cooled, add your chosen preserves to the thumbprint and then bake again for just a few minutes and dust with powdered sugar.

Recipe: amandascookin

36. Adorable Hot Cocoa Christmas Cookies

These are perhaps the most adorable Christmas cookies I have ever seen and they are utterly delicious. You can use pre-baked cookies for these, which makes it much easier to make them. Just add a marshmallow to the top of your cookie and then decorate with cookie icing, mini candy canes and sprinkles. How cute would these be on a plate for Santa?

Recipe: kitchenfunwithmy3sons

37. Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups

Here is another adorable hot cocoa cookie that you bake and then decorate to look like a steaming mug of hot chocolate…complete with mini marshmallows. For these, you can use refrigerated sugar cookie dough. Just bake your dough in mini muffin pans to create the mug and then top with a homemade chocolate ganache and some mini marshmallows. The handle is made from broken pretzel twists and held on with melted white chocolate. These are the perfect cookie cups for Christmas.

Recipe: thegunnysack

38. Homemade Lemon Curd Sandwich Cookies

I love lemon, especially for the holidays. Lemon pies are my favorites and I also love these little lemon curd sandwich cookies. They are super easy to make and have such a wonderful flavor thanks to the lemon curd in the cookie and in the frosting. You can use a cookie press to make these, which makes it much easier and then just fill and sandwich when the little cookies have cooled.

Recipe: aspicyperspective

39. Christmas Piñata Star Cookies

These cookies are not only pretty to look at, they are filled with a surprise. You bake the light and fluffy cookies and then fill them with mini M&Ms or any small candy of your choosing. Then just decorate with a homemade frosting and you’re all done. You can also add Christmas sprinkles or other decorations to make them really festive.

Recipe: taste

40. Homemade Disney Swirl Christmas Cookies

My kids love Mickey and Minnie Mouse so these cookies are the perfect Christmas cookie at my house. They look like the beloved Disney characters and have a wonderful peppermint flavor. You just swirl red and green food coloring into your sugar cookie dough and then cut them into circles – one larger for the head and two smaller for the ears. Then bake and decorate however you wish.

Recipe: disney

41. Mickey Mouse Oreo Cookies

These Mickey and Minnie Mouse Oreo cookies are perfect for Christmas, especially if you have younger children. They are simply Oreo cookies and mini Oreo cookies stuck together to look like Mickey Mouse. You use frosting to stick the cookies together and then dip them in candy melts and decorate however you want.

Recipe: livinglocurto

42. Mocha Coconut Crinkle Christmas Cookies

These mocha coconut crinkle – or should I say Kringle? – cookies are so tasty and they are really easy to make. They are loaded with flavor and so chewy. You could top these off in different ways to make them more festive but the cookie itself is divine. These are great for leaving out for Santa. He is sure to adore the mocha coconut taste.

Recipe: howsweeteats

43. No Bake Reese’s Krispies Cookies

If you normally make Rice Krispies treats for Christmas, consider using this recipe instead of your traditional one. This is a really unique take on that family favorite and it uses Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups! You make these with Rice Krispies but instead of adding marshmallows and butter, you add peanut butter, chocolate chips and the peanut butter cups for a delicious chocolate peanut butter cookie that is sure to be a hit.

Recipe: kitchenfunwithmy3sons

44. Homemade Orange Almond Biscotti

These crispy yet chewy cookies have the wonderful flavors of orange and almond and they are perfect for enjoying with coffee or a nice steaming mug of hot cocoa. These are so easy to make and would be great for your Christmas cookie exchange. Biscotti is such a favorite cookie of many and this recipe makes two dozen, so you have plenty to go around.

Recipe: completelydelicious

45. Oreo Peppermint Crunch Christmas Cookies

These are the most delicious cookies and the recipe gives you about three dozen – Plus, it’s a really quick and easy recipe to follow. The cookies have cake mix, peppermint extract, and chunks of Oreo cookies to give them the most delectable flavor. You also add Andes peppermint crunch pieces for even more peppermint taste. Your family is going to love these and Santa will love them, too.

Recipe: insidebrucrewlife

46. White Chocolate Oreo Reindeer Cookies

Grab some Oreo cookies, white chocolate, and frosting for decorating and you can make these adorable white chocolate Oreo reindeer cookies. You just dip Oreo cookies – or any cookie that you want, really – into white chocolate to coat and then decorate with candy eyes, red sugar and frosting for the red nose. How adorable are these? And they are really simple to make.

Recipe: partypinching

47. Fun Melted Snowman Christmas Cookies

I’ve seen these Christmas cookies that look like melted snowmen and they are so adorable. They’re also much easier to make than you may think. You simply bake a round sugar cookie – and you can even use premade dough for this – and then add a semi melted marshmallow to your frosting covered cookies to make the snowman. Then just add frosting to decorate and you’re all done. Add these cookies to your list of creative snowman crafts this holiday season.

Recipe: myimperfectkitchen

48. Peppermint Bark Brownie Cookies

What could possibly be better in a Christmas cookie than peppermint bark and brownies? These cookies are super easy to make and they are perfect for those of you who really love your chocolate. They are made with cream cheese, instant chocolate fudge pudding mix, peppermint bark and chocolate chips for a gooey and delicious cookie that is sure to be a favorite this Christmas.

Recipe: chelseasmessyapron

49. Homemade Peppermint Pattie Cookies

This recipe for peppermint pattie cookies makes about 20 cookies, depending on the size that you want them, and gives you the most delicious Christmas cookies. With cocoa powder, dark chocolate chips and a peppermint pattie cream topping, these are a wonderful cookie to bake for parties or cookie exchanges. You can even make them a bit festive by dusting with colored sugar.

Recipe: howsweeteats

50. Pink Peppermint Macaroon Cookies

I love macaroons. They are so delicious and perfect for parties and cookie exchanges. These pink peppermint macaroons are really easy to make and are perfect for the holidays. These take a while to make, around two hours for about three dozen cookies, but they are definitely worth the time. They include peppermint extract, homemade chocolate ganache and white chocolate, among other delicious ingredients.

Recipe: howsweeteats

51. Homemade Pistachio Snowball Christmas Cookies

I love cookies that are dusted with powdered sugar. Honestly, they just have such a light and sweet taste and these pistachio snowball cookies are no exception. These cookies are so easy to make and will quickly become a holiday favorite. The ingredients are likely things that you already have on hand – aside from the pistachios of course – and these are really quick to whip up so they’re perfect for a last minute cookie.

Recipe: completelydelicious

52. Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Cookies

Thumbprint cookies are such a wonderful choice for Christmas cookies and these raspberry almond shortbread cookies are delicious and really simple to bake. They’re so pretty when they are finished too, so they’re really perfect for cookie exchanges or to give away as gifts to friends and family. It’ll take you less than an hour to whip up a batch of these and you probably have most of the ingredients on hand already.

Recipe: savingdessert

53. Delicious Raspberry Bowtie Christmas Cookies

These little bowtie cookies are light and delicious and filled with raspberry jam – or you could use strawberry, blackberry or any other flavor that you want. They have cream cheese, which gives them a really light flavor and they’re super easy to make. It only takes about 40 minutes to make a couple of dozen of these and they are perfect for parties, gifts, or cookie exchanges.

Recipe: beyondthechickencoop

54. Red Velvet Cream Cheese Thumbprints

Cream cheese filling and cocoa powder give these red velvet cream cheese thumbprint cookies such a wonderful flavor and they are really easy to make. If you love red velvet cake – and who doesn’t? – then you will adore these cookies. You make them completely from scratch and it only takes about an hour to finish a batch of three dozen. These are sure to be a huge hit this holiday season.

Recipe: foodiecrush

55. Red Velvet Melting Snowmen Cookies

How cute are these little melting snowmen cookies – that by the way have a delicious red velvet flavor. You make them with devil’s food cake mix, butter, eggs and red food coloring. For the melting snowmen, you just add homemade cream cheese frosting and top each of your snowmen off with a Reese’s Christmas bell for the hat and sprinkles and mini chocolate chips for the face.

Recipe: iambaker

56. Reese’s Cookie Cup Christmas Cookies

I love how easy these Reese’s cookie cups are to make and they are so delicious. You make these by simply baking sugar cookie dough in mini muffin pans and pressing down a mini Reese’s cup before you bake. See, they’re super simple to make and let’s face it, everyone loves Reese’s peanut butter cups so these are bound to be a huge hit at your holiday parties or even at home.

Recipe: bakerella

57. Homemade Rugelach Cookies

Rugelach cookies are light and fluffy and sort of taste like cinnamon rolls. It takes a while to bake a batch of these – about two and a half hours to be exact – but they are well worth the additional time. The cookie dough has cream cheese, sour cream and butter and the filling is brown sugar, walnuts, raisins and cinnamon. When they’re finished, these are seriously the most delicious cookies and are sure to please everyone at your Christmas dinner or holiday parties.

Recipe: sallysbakingaddiction

58. Salted Peanut Butter Shortbread Christmas Cookies

I love shortbread cookies, especially around the holidays. They just have such a nice traditional flavor and these salted peanut butter cookies add delicious melted chocolate to that flavor. Peanut butter and chocolate go so well together and when you add in coconut oil (there are so many great coconut oil recipes), they have a wonderful taste and they are topped with coarse sea salt, which gives them that great sweet and salty taste.

Recipe: howsweeteats

59. Sicilian Christmas Fig Cookies

These Sicilian Christmas fig cookies or Buccellati, are light and delicious and so very easy to make. The recipe makes up to 50 cookies, so there are plenty of these to go around. They are made with dried figs, raisins, pine nuts, walnuts, honey, marmalade and so many other delicious ingredients and they have such a nice traditional look and flavor.

Recipe: food52

60. Slice And Bake Butter Pecan Cookies

These vanilla brown butter pecan cookies are dipped in melted chocolate and are absolutely delicious. It only takes 15 minutes to bake these and not long at all to prepare them and you get around 30 cookies from the recipe. With vanilla bean, raw pecans and chocolate, you can rest assured that these are going to be well received by anyone on your cookie exchange or gift list this holiday season.

Recipe: halfbakedharvest

61. Dutch Speculoos Spice Cookies

These spice cookies are a Dutch favorite and soon to be your family’s favorite, as well. They are made into star or snowflake shapes and are very light and delicious. The best part is that you probably have the ingredients to make these already on hand. They use basic cookie ingredients like flour, sugar and eggs and then you need spices like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and cloves. Shape them anyway you want and then top them off with homemade royal icing.

Recipe: theviewfromgreatisland

62. Spiced Polar Bear Christmas Cookies

These spiced cookies are so adorable in their polar bear shapes and are really easy to make. You just shape out the cookies prior to baking them and then finish them off with a dusting of powdered sugar, mini chocolate chips and a red candy of some sort. The cookies themselves have ground cinnamon and cloves for a wonderfully Christmas spice flavor and you can use just about anything you want with regards to decorating them.

Recipe: pintsizedtreasures

63. Family Favorite Sugar Cookies

Okay, so you have to make sugar cookies for Christmas right? This recipe is an all-time favorite for so many and it can easily be doubled or even tripled if you need to make a huge batch. The best part is that you do not have to chill the dough prior to baking, so it saves you a lot of time when you’re cookie making. The cookie dough holds its shape really well and they can be decorated however you want when they’re cooled.

Recipe: inkatrinaskitchen

64. Chocolate Covered Peppermint Meringue Cookies

There’s that chocolate and peppermint combination again. I love it! These meringue cookies are light and delicious and have such a wonderful Christmas look to them. Meringue cookies are a bit more complicated than traditional sugar cookies but I promise that these are worth it. You twist the cookies into a great swirl shape and then dip the ends into melted chocolate – or white chocolate if you prefer. You could even add sprinkles!

Recipe: makebakecelebrate

65. Snowmen Thumbprint Christmas Cookies

I love these thumbprint cookies that forgo the traditional jam or preserves and use a filling of royal icing instead. You just bake your cookies and then add the royal icing to the center, which you can then decorate to look like little snowmen. These are so easy to make and are a joy for kids to decorate. Plus, the use basic ingredients that most of us bakers already have on hand.

Recipe: inkatrinaskitchen

66. White Chocolate Peppermint Wreaths

These little wreath cookies are perfect for the holidays. You make them with white chocolate, miniature marshmallows, peppermint extract, cinnamon candies for decoration and of course, Corn Flakes. I love these traditional little cookies and they are super easy to put together. You can decorate them however you want. if you have time, whip up a batch of buttercream and add some decorations or just stick with the cinnamon candies or add mini M&Ms.

Recipe: foodiecrush

67. Easy Snowman Cookies

These little snowmen are so easy to make and kids are going to love helping you to decorate them. You just bake the cookies in small balls that are joined together to create your little snowmen and then decorate with things like mini M&Ms, melted chocolate and other candies. You can use a Hershey’s Kiss for the hat or cut a Reese’s peanut butter bell in half for each one. just consider this another wonderful Christmas hack.

Recipe: tasteofhome

68. White Chocolate Strawberry Cookies

White chocolate chips and dried strawberries give these little cookies a wonderful flavor. You can also use dried cranberries if you want more of a holiday flavor with these. They’re super easy to make and you get so many cookies from one recipe. If you want, you could also add chopped pecans or almonds and dust with powdered sugar for a really white Christmas look.

Recipe: omgchocolatedesserts

69. Homemade World Peace Cookies

What could possibly be better for your Christmas cookie baking than a world peace cookie? I love this recipe and it’s super simple. These chocolaty cookies have cocoa powder, sea salt, bittersweet chocolate, and other basic cookie ingredients and they taste phenomenal. The point of this delicious little cookie is that when you give them away as gifts, they promote world peace – they’re just that good!

Recipe: food52

70. Triple Chocolate Turtle Cookies

Turtle cookies and candies are among my holiday favorites and this specific cookie recipe has those wonderful flavors, with the addition of extra chocolate. These are a thumbprint cookie that have gooey caramel in the center and are loaded with pecans and other goodies in the actual cookie. You top them off with melted chocolate and they have chocolate chips and cocoa powder in the cookie as well.

Recipe: carlsbadcravings