Sticky Garlic Sesame Chicken | Swanky Recipes (2024)

Our family loves chicken as much as welove Asian inspired recipes that pack a lot of flavors. Often times, we love to cook chicken with a delicious sauce and this Sticky Garlic Sesame Chicken hits the spot everytime. Weeknight dinners can be hectic, but I promise that this dish won’t disappoint.It’s quick to make and easy to prepare with just a few ingredients at home.

There is something about Asian inspired dishesthat are naturally satisfying, enriching and comforting. It’s no wonder why because there are so many sauces that can be made to fit any dishfor versatility.

I’ve been using soy sauce to flavor dishes for years.In fact, our family loves to marinate meat with Kikkoman Soy Sauce because it’s a natural browning sauce and a flavor enhancer for a variety of meats like chicken, beef, fish, and seafood. We love to use it with steak to give it an extra kick and this chicken is no different. Soy sauce is a versatile ingredient that can be used to cook many different types of cuisines. I like to make Sticky Garlic Sesame Chicken a few times a month as it’s just the perfect dish to prepare for the family.

Garlic Sesame Chicken Ingredients

■ CHICKEN: I like to use chicken breasts in this recipe. Cut the chicken into cubes/pieces then toss them in the seasoned flour coating.

■ SOY SAUCE: I like to use Kikkoman soy sauce. The soy sauce is typical in Asian recipes and turns ordinary chicken into a totally cravable recipe.

■ GARLIC: You’ll want to be sure to add plenty of garlic as it makes the dish pop with robust flavor.

■ HONEY: Sweetens the sauce perfectly with the soy sauce.

■ SESAME: Both sesame seeds and sesame oil add a ton of flavor to this classic dish.

■ SEASONING: Onion, pepper, rice vinegar, and green onions.

How to Make Garlic Sesame Chicken

Cut chicken breasts into cubes. Toss chicken into a bag with seasoned flour mixture. Make the garlic sesame sauce. Lightly pan fry the pieces of chicken. Pour in Asian sauce. Cook and reduce sauce until thickened. Let sit for 5 minutes to thicken. Serve with green onions, sesame seeds, and steamed rice.

To make this dish, heat a few tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet. Cut the chicken into 1-inch pieces. Next, add the flour, pepper, red pepper and onion seasoning to large ziplock bag. Add the chicken and shake it around. Add it to the skillet and allow it to brown for about 10 minutes, flipping it half way through cooking.

Make sure to get a nice brown coat on it before flipping as this will make it more crispy. Meanwhile, cook rice according to box directions. Add Kikkoman Soy Sauce and honey to small bowl. Grate garlic and add to sauce. Mix everything well. Add it to the chicken once it’s done browning on both sides. Turn heat to low and cook on each side about 5 minutes, making sure to coat the chicken well. The sauce will become thicker the more it cooks. Make sure not to heat it too high, as the sugar may start to burn.

After cooking for 10 minutes, allow chicken to restfor 5 minute, coating it half way through. Once done and mixture has gotten thicker, dish up the rice and add the chicken to the top. Add sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

Chinese New Year Celebrations

Over the years, I’ve learned a few things about the Chinese New Years, especially since New Orleans celebrates the occasion. My friends have told me that it’s a must to visit Yonghe Temple and burn incense sticks then make a wish for the family.

Equally important is having dinner with family. Even better, it’s important to make dumplings with company. Use things like nuts, peanuts, candy in a few dumplings as it’s a tradition and is thought to bring good luck. Have someone read you your zodiac sign as they can have different meanings.Find out if the new year will bring you good luck or not.

As always, celebrate the new year with fireworks with family and friends. Most cities celebrate the Chinese New Year with at least a parade. Make sure to watch it with others as the community is very proud of the culture and puts a lot of time into this unique parade. As the story goes, they say to put money under your pillow after the fireworks to keep away the monsters.

Chinese New Year Party Ideas

Our family loves to head to a local party store to pick up Chinese New Year items like fans, costumes, chopsticks and what not. Pick up a few red fans and other items to ring in the new year. Just be sure to pick up items to match the zodiac sign of that year.

One of the easiest ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year is to get involved with traditions. A lot of these traditions come from my friends living in Asia. When they visit here, we always make sure to attend a parade and eat traditional food. Even Asian inspired food is a great way to celebrate the day.

Can I double the sauce? You can, try the recipe first without doubling the sauce. Next time, double the sauce if needed.

Is this like Panda Express fried chicken recipes? It’s way better than ANY Asian takeout, period. The chicken is lightly pan-fried. The chicken is lightly dry breaded in a seasoned flour mixture then pan-fried in a little oil.

Sauce is not thickening, what can I do? Turn the heat up to crystalize the sugar in the sauce. Cook for a few more minutes then take it off the heat and let it sit for a few

Want to make more or fewer servings? Hover over the serving size and choose how many servings you’d like to make. The recipe will update the correct measurements, however, the nutritional facts are based on the full servings that I’ve stated!

Sticky Garlic Sesame Chicken Favorite Recipe Seasoned chicken cooked in a skillet with a tangy garlic and honey sauce with sesame seeds and topped with green onions. Served with rice for the perfect meal. We're celebrating the Chinese New Year with this easy to make dish. 4.92 from 12 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Asian Servings 3 servings Calories 128 kcal Ingredients ▢ ¼ cup all-purpose flour

▢ ½ tsp onion powder

▢ ¼ tsp ground black pepper

▢ ⅛ tsp red pepper

▢ 1 pound chicken tenders, cut into pieces

▢ 2 tbsp olive oil

▢ ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon honey

▢ 1 tsp rice vinegar

▢ 3 tbsp soy Sauce

▢ 2 large garlic cloves, minced

▢ ⅛ tsp red pepper flakes

▢ ½ tsp sesame seeds

▢ 4 green onions chopped

▢ 1½ cups rice Instructions Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat.

Combine flour, red pepper, and onion powder in a large ziplock bag and shake. Add chicken pieces. Shake bag to coat everything well. Carefully place coated chicken pieces in skillet to start to brown.

In a medium bowl, whisk together honey, rice vinegar, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, and Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

After 5 minutes, flip chicken and brown the other side. Once chicken has a nice brown on both sides, add sauce mix and reduce heat to low.

Allow to heat for about 10 minutes, flipping once.

Make rice according to package directions.

After 10 minutes, turn stove top off and allow chicken to sit for at least 5 minutes.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds then chop up green onions and place over the top. Serve with rice. Nutrition Calories: 128kcalCarbohydrates: 9gProtein: 1gFat: 9gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 4mgPotassium: 44mgVitamin A: 185IUVitamin C: 3mgCalcium: 12mgIron: 0.7mg Nutritional information is only an estimate and it's accuracy is not guaranteed to be exact.

