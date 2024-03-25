25 Vegan Easter Recipes. Gluten-free Soy-free Options - Vegan Richa (2024)



Some Easter And Spring Recipes! Plan up brunches and a whole day spread. More like 30 Recipes now 🙂

Gluten-free are marked with GF and soy-free marked as SF. Almost everything is Soy-free.



AboveCarrot Cake Ice cream with roasted carrots, candied walnuts and loads of spices.GF SF



This Gluten-free Carrot CakebelowGF SF









Carrot Cake Pancakes with roasted carrots and walnuts. with Yogurt Coconut Cream frosting. Yuhm. GF SF









This Oil-free Carrot Cake from the Starch solution. SF







Breakfast and Brunch.



Samoa cookie Pancakes!with Salted Date Caramel, toasted coconut and Chocolate maple drizzle. These look decadent and perfect for the day, and they are healthier with date caramel and a light cocoa maple drizzle. SF, GF with glutenfree pancake mix.







I have my whole grain fluffy pancake mix recipe on thisCinnamon roll Pancakespost. SF, GF option







Orange Yogurt Pancakes. with Gluten-free Multigrain Pancake Mix recipe.GF SF











Make someCinnamon Rolls with maple coffee icing!Tried and tested by many. Kid approved! SF

Make Baked French Toasts.



Crusted with Coconut… SF







Stove Top French Toasts



Molten LavaSF







Spelt Blueberry Muffins.SF







Banana Quinoa Oatmeal Raisin Muffin tops.SF







Cinnamony Almond Butter Snicker Doodles. SF, Gf option







Savory Options:

Spinach Quinoa Chickpea Omelette.GF SF. pictured below.



or theseChilla – Chickpea flour Veggie OmelettesGF SF

Or these fatmini-Omelettes filled with grated Cauliflower and cheese.GF SF









Lentil Mung Bean Omelettes stuffed with Creole Veggies and havarti cream.GF SF





Smoky Tofu Asparagus Scramble. GF









Another Asparagus recipe I really want to make this weekend is this Wasabi Roasted Asparagus by Susan.



Soy-free Frittata with Almond FetaGF. No Tofu in this awesome Frittata







Chickpea White Bean Broccolini Frittata. GF SF







Desserts to Impress..



Dark Chocolate Silk Pie with Almond chocolate crust. GF Soy-free.





Chocolate Chip Pudding Pie with chocolate ganache and Almond Date Crust. GF SF

Mango Strawberry/Beet Pies. GF SF





ClassicCrème brûlée.GF







Chocolate Chip Cookie, Date Caramel, Brownie Bars. SF , GF option













Lemon Vanilla Pound Cakes. SF









Make these Almond joys and shape into eggs.GF SF





Or shape these Sugar cookies with a egg cockie cutter. GF SF

PrettyStrawberry Cheesecake Tarts!GF

For Festive Main Dishes, check out this mega round up –> Thanksgiving list.

There are tons more options, browse through the recipe index or use the Categories tab!

Make a pretty Curried Butternut Squash soup. GF SF , or other Soupsand Salads.

And Chickpea stuffed peppers with smoky tomato sauce.GF SF . below

Or Stuff Portabella Mushrooms with herbed Chickpeas. GF SF







Make these Eggy Hummus, Cucumber, Mint Appetizer bites.SF GF





and this fantastic Jalapeno Popper Dip ready for some carrot munching. SF GF option.





To end this post, this beautiful video of little Chicks learning to fly for the first time.







Sums up the egg industry.