25 Vegan Easter Recipes. Gluten-free Soy-free Options - Vegan Richa (2024)

Some Easter And Spring Recipes! Plan up brunches and a whole day spread. More like 30 Recipes now 🙂
Gluten-free are marked with GF and soy-free marked as SF. Almost everything is Soy-free.
AboveCarrot Cake Ice cream with roasted carrots, candied walnuts and loads of spices.GF SF
This Gluten-free Carrot CakebelowGF SF
Carrot Cake Pancakes with roasted carrots and walnuts. with Yogurt Coconut Cream frosting. Yuhm. GF SF
This Oil-free Carrot Cake from the Starch solution. SF
Breakfast and Brunch.
Samoa cookie Pancakes!with Salted Date Caramel, toasted coconut and Chocolate maple drizzle. These look decadent and perfect for the day, and they are healthier with date caramel and a light cocoa maple drizzle. SF, GF with glutenfree pancake mix.
I have my whole grain fluffy pancake mix recipe on thisCinnamon roll Pancakespost. SF, GF option
Orange Yogurt Pancakes. with Gluten-free Multigrain Pancake Mix recipe.GF SF
Make someCinnamon Rolls with maple coffee icing!Tried and tested by many. Kid approved! SF
Make Baked French Toasts.
Crusted with Coconut… SF
Stove Top French Toasts
Molten LavaSF
Spelt Blueberry Muffins.SF
Banana Quinoa Oatmeal Raisin Muffin tops.SF
Cinnamony Almond Butter Snicker Doodles. SF, Gf option
Savory Options:
Spinach Quinoa Chickpea Omelette.GF SF. pictured below.
or theseChilla – Chickpea flour Veggie OmelettesGF SF
Or these fatmini-Omelettes filled with grated Cauliflower and cheese.GF SF
Lentil Mung Bean Omelettes stuffed with Creole Veggies and havarti cream.GF SF
Smoky Tofu Asparagus Scramble. GF
Another Asparagus recipe I really want to make this weekend is this Wasabi Roasted Asparagus by Susan.
Soy-free Frittata with Almond FetaGF. No Tofu in this awesome Frittata
Chickpea White Bean Broccolini Frittata. GF SF
Desserts to Impress..
Dark Chocolate Silk Pie with Almond chocolate crust. GF Soy-free.
Chocolate Chip Pudding Pie with chocolate ganache and Almond Date Crust. GF SF
Mango Strawberry/Beet Pies. GF SF
ClassicCrème brûlée.GF
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Date Caramel, Brownie Bars. SF , GF option
Lemon Vanilla Pound Cakes. SF
Make these Almond joys and shape into eggs.GF SF
Or shape these Sugar cookies with a egg cockie cutter. GF SF
PrettyStrawberry Cheesecake Tarts!GF
For Festive Main Dishes, check out this mega round up –> Thanksgiving list.
There are tons more options, browse through the recipe index or use the Categories tab!
Make a pretty Curried Butternut Squash soup. GF SF , or other Soupsand Salads.
And Chickpea stuffed peppers with smoky tomato sauce.GF SF . below
Or Stuff Portabella Mushrooms with herbed Chickpeas. GF SF
Make these Eggy Hummus, Cucumber, Mint Appetizer bites.SF GF
and this fantastic Jalapeno Popper Dip ready for some carrot munching. SF GF option.
To end this post, this beautiful video of little Chicks learning to fly for the first time.
Sums up the egg industry.
Comments
Debora Aldo
That vid really got me. So much abuse in the animal for food industry. I do not eat eggs but I did post it on my fb page too.
Reply
Robin @ Happily Home, After
what a wonderful post chocked full of yummies and great ideas. I’m so bored by what we’ve been eating and these recipes make me excited about the idea of shaking the cobwebs of my apron and getting back in the kitchen!!! Question, if you know the answer I’d most appreciate it … almond milk, once opened, how long does it remain “good” in the fridge? I’ve only purchased a few paper containers of it and have very limited experience / no knowledge. I use unsweetened almond milk. Can’t find anything on the container to help me. I was surprised to find fine print on my coconut milk to use within 4 days of opening, so now I’m cautious about using my open container.
Reply
Carie
Most containers say to use almond milk 7-10 days after opening. It lasts a bit longer than that, though. If it goes bad, you should be able to tell – it may be thick, gooey, or have a bad odor.
Reply
Richa
Thanks Carie.
Robin, yes the cartons on most brands say 7-10 days. I stretch mine to about 2 weeks easily .
Reply
Caitlin
i know i always say this, but if there was one person i’d love to move in with and eat their food everyday, it would absolutely be you. you are a powerhouse!
Reply
Richa
you are welcome anytime caitlin! 🙂 start with a short visit one of these days:)
Reply
