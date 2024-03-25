Baked Feta Recipe (So Easy!) - Wholesome Yum (2024)

Free: Healthy 5-Ingredient Meals Ebook Get It Now

Baked feta with tomatoes is an unexpectedly healthy appetizer that pairs creamy cheese with juicy cherry tomatoes to create a soft, savory spread. The concept was made popular by Tiktokers, and it sounded so good I decided to create my own take on it! This baked feta recipe tastes similar to the sauce in baked feta pasta, along with other veggies and classic seasonings you can find in other Mediterranean dishes (like Greek salad)… and it’s done in just half an hour.

Why You'll Love This Baked Feta Recipe

Tender Mediterranean veggies

Common, simple ingredients

Less than 10 minute prep

Naturally gluten-free and low in carbohydrates

Delicious flavors of Greece in every bite!

Ingredients & Substitutions

This section explains how to choose the best ingredients for baked feta recipe, what each one does in the recipe, and substitution options. For measurements, see the recipe card below.

Feta Cheese – You will need an 8 ounce block of feta cheese for this recipe. Crumbled feta can work but won’t have the same elegant presentation.

– You will need an 8 ounce block of feta cheese for this recipe. Crumbled feta can work but won’t have the same elegant presentation. Cherry Tomatoes –These make the most delicious juices out of the oven for dipping, but you can also use grape tomatoes. Sun-dried tomatoes would be another great substitute if you’re not a fan of fresh ones.

–These make the most delicious juices out of the oven for dipping, but you can also use grape tomatoes. would be another great substitute if you’re not a fan of fresh ones. Bell Peppers – I used a red and yellow ones, sliced into thick strips. You can use any color you prefer.

– I used a red and yellow ones, sliced into thick strips. You can use any color you prefer. Kalamata Olives – I used pitted kalamata olives, but you can use regular black olives as well.

– I used pitted kalamata olives, but you can use regular black olives as well. Olive Oil – Technically any oil would work, but I highly recommend extra virgin olive oil for best flavor.

– Technically any oil would work, but I highly recommend extra virgin olive oil for best flavor. Garlic – Use fresh peeled and crushed garlic for the best flavors. I don’t recommend minced garlic here, because it’s more likely to burn.

– Use fresh peeled and crushed garlic for the best flavors. I don’t recommend minced garlic here, because it’s more likely to burn. Seasoning – Season the dish with chopped fresh basil leaves, dried oregano, sea salt and black pepper. You could use other fresh herbs such as fresh thyme in place of the basil, or use Italian seasoning instead of oregano.

VARIATION: Add a spicy kick. If you want a little heat, sprinkle red pepper flakes in with the other seasonings.

How To Make Baked Feta

This section shows how to make the best baked feta with tomatoes, with step-by-step photos and details about the technique, to help you visualize it. For full instructions, including amounts and temperatures, see the recipe card below.

Season the vegetables. Place tomatoes, bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper in a9×13 baking dish. Toss vegetables to coat in oil and spices. Add the feta. Make a space in the middle and place the block of feta cheese in the center. Bake. Cook feta with vegetables in a preheated oven until softened. Brown. Increase heat and continue cooking until the Greek feta is lightly browned on top. Garnish with more basil if desired.

Storage Instructions

Store: Transfer baked feta with tomatoes and olives to an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Transfer baked feta with tomatoes and olives to an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Meal prep: You can chop the vegetables ahead of time and store separately in the fridge until ready to assemble.

You can chop the vegetables ahead of time and store separately in the fridge until ready to assemble. Reheat: Warm up leftovers in a baking dish at 350 degrees F in the oven, for about 10 minutes or until hot.

Warm up leftovers in a baking dish at 350 degrees F in the oven, for about 10 minutes or until hot. Freeze: Avoid freezing baked feta cheese recipes, since the flavor and texture of the cheese will change.

What To Serve With Baked Feta

This dish is flavorful and aromatic. Use it as an appetizer, or add more flavor to other meals!

Bread & Chips – Sliced baguettes or pita chips would be classic options for serving this recipe, or try lighter options like cloud bread or zucchini chips .

– Sliced baguettes or pita chips would be classic options for serving this recipe, or try lighter options like or . Leafy Greens – Make it into a salad! A bed of leafy greens such as kale, arugula, or spinach creates a nice light contrast to the mild creaminess of the cheese.

– Make it into a salad! A bed of leafy greens such as kale, arugula, or spinach creates a nice light contrast to the mild creaminess of the cheese. Cooked Grains & Noodles – Try this feta on top of cooked grains like quinoa (or my Mediterranean quinoa salad ), orzo, rice (or cauliflower rice ), and pasta (or zucchini noodles !). Top with a squeeze of lemon juice for bright flavor.

– Try this feta on top of cooked grains like quinoa (or my Mediterranean ), orzo, rice (or ), and pasta (or !). Top with a squeeze of lemon juice for bright flavor. Mediterranean Mains – Baked feta with cherry tomatoes goes well alongside main courses like Greek stuffed tomatoes , shrimp saganaki , or juicy baked lamb chops for a complete meal.

– Baked feta with cherry tomatoes goes well alongside main courses like Greek , , or juicy for a complete meal. Soup – This app pairs well with the comforting warmth of sausage kale soup or enjoy it with a rich tomato soup .

– This app pairs well with the comforting warmth of or enjoy it with a rich . Garnishes – This dish doesn’t require adding anything, but if you like, you can garnish with fresh basil leaves on top, or even a drizzle of balsamic glaze .

– This dish doesn’t require adding anything, but if you like, you can garnish with fresh basil leaves on top, or even a drizzle of . Brunch – When you’re in the mood for a bit of breakfast and a bit of lunch, serve this appetizer before a main course of shakshuka .

More Creamy Appetizer Recipes

Cheese can transform into so many incredible dips! Try these flavorful ideas next.

Baking Dish– A 9×13 baking dish like this one gives plenty of room for the veggies and the feta cheese.

