Buttery Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam Crostini with Brie : Appetizer Recipe (2024)

Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam Crostini with Brie are delicious hand-held appetizers sure to be popular at any holiday gathering. The appetizer recipe which features rich buttery homemade tomato onion jam is also meatless, adding to it's wide appeal among guests.

This is a sponsored conversation written by me on behalf of Finlandia™. The opinions and text are all mine.

In addition to being a great party appetizer, savory Caramelized Onion-Tomato Crostini with Brie are a good choice for movie night or even as a brunch item. If the jam is prepared ahead of time, the assembly and baking of the crostini is a quick process. The crostini toasts could even be baked earlier and topped, making them ready to pop right in the oven.

Caramelized Onion Tomato Jam: making

This caramelized onion-tomato jam is easy to make, it just takeskeeping a few things in mind. Plenty of patience, plenty of onions and good butter.

Full Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam recipe below.

It takes a good while to reduce the onions to a jammy caramelized onion consistency. The volume of the onions will also reduce a lot. Good butter like imported Finlandia premium butter, not only keeps the onions nicely caramelizing, but adds great flavor too.

Beyond the onions and butter, this savory jam also includes chopped sun dried tomatoes, fresh thyme, and a little sea salt. These are added once the buttered onions soften and start to gain translucency.

I add more butter at this point as well. It and the onion juices will soften and plump the sun dried tomatoes.

It will take the better part of an hour to develop the onions and sun dried tomatoes into a rich soft buttery sun dried tomato jam. It is well worth the wait, though.

Tip: The Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam can be made several days ahead and stored in the refrigerator until you are ready to use it. Just take it out about a half hour before spreading on the crostini toasts.

Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam Crostini with Brie: making

Now for the speedier part of making these appetizers, making the crostini toasts, topping, and baking.

Full directions below.

½ inch slices of French baguette are generously buttered on both sides. The slices are then baked until the bottoms are toasted to a light golden brown. They are then flipped and each is topped with a smear of Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam and a slice of brie. They are then baked until the brie is melted and toast edges are crisp.



These crostiniare easy to serve, meatless, and still taste great once they've cooled to room temperature.

Caramelized Onion-Tomato Jam Crostini with Brie : Appetizer Recipe
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: French
Author: Robin Gagnon
Ingredients
1 French baguette

2-3 tbs Finlandia salted butter melted

8 oz brie Tomato Onion Jam 4 tbs Finlandia salted butter 3 at start, then one added later

3 large sweet onions

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

4 oz sundried tomatoes vacuum packed, not oil packed Instructions Preparing the Jam: Peel and slice the onions, then place them in a skillet with 3 tbs of Finlandia salted butter over medium heat. Stir frequently.

While onions are cooking, chop the sun dried tomatoes into small pieces.

Once the onions are softened and becoming translucent add the salt, thyme, sundried tomatoes and another tablespoon of butter.

Continue to cook until the onions are browned and sticky. Frequent stirring is a must (especially to avoid burning the tomatoes). The burner may need to be turned down slightly to a low-medium setting. This can take from 40 minutes up to an hour. Preparing the Crostini Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the baguette into ½ inch thick slices. Lay them out on a large baking sheet (or sheets).

Generously baste each side of the bread slices with the melted butter. Then bake until the bottom of each is a light golden brown. Remove baking sheet to counter.

Flip each crostini toast over, then spread a little of the onion tomato jam on each and top with a slice of brie.

Return the crostini to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted and edges of bread are crisp and lightly browned.

Plate and serve.