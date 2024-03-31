50+ of the Best Vegan Dinner Recipes | Ambitious Kitchen (2024)

I love taking traditionally meat-heavy dishes and putting a vegan twist on them with different proteins, spices and flavors. In this round up, you’ll find over 50 of the best vegan dinner recipes to put on your menu ASAP! These delicious, healthy vegan recipes pack plenty of fiber and protein, so I guarantee you won’t be missing the meat. Plus, most of them are drizzled or tossed in some amazing vegan sauces — you might just want to dip your whole life in them. SO GOOD.

These vegan dinner ideas cover pretty much anything you could ever want in a satisfying meal. I divided them into the following:

Vegan pasta recipes

Meat-free comfort foods (vegan takes on traditional, meat-heavy dishes!)

Cozy soups

Hearty stews, chilis & curries

Flavorful vegan burgers

Vegan rice dishes

Vegan sandwiches, salads & wraps

Pick a few new vegan favorites to put on your Meatless Monday menu this week! If you make any of these vegan dinners be sure to head to the recipe to leave a comment and a rating so I know how you liked it. Enjoy, xo!

Vegan Noodles & Pasta Recipes

Noodles are naturally a good source of protein and fiber (especially whole wheat ones!) but feel free to use gluten free noodles if you’d like, too. Each of these vegan pasta recipes has a flavorful sauce and a boost of veggies, too!

Easy Vegan Mac and Cheese

Kickin’ Vegan Taco Pasta with Sweet Corn

Crispy Broccoli Sweet and Spicy Sesame Tahini Noodles

Vegan Pasta Primavera with Creamy Garlic Cashew Sauce

Creamy Chipotle Sweet Potato Penne Pasta

Creamy Roasted Butternut Squash Pasta with Peas

Vegan Butternut Squash Lasagna with Garlic Tahini Tofu Cream

Meat-Free Comfort Foods

Your favorite comfort foods like meatloaf, sloppy joes, enchiladas, and even pot pie just got a vegan makeover! These recipes are packing plant-based protein from tofu, beans and other legumes.

Vegan Egg Roll in a Bowl

Mom’s Ultimate Vegetarian Lentil Loaf

The Most Delicious Meatless Black Bean Loaf with Creamy Avocado Verde Sauce

Vegan Butternut Squash Black Bean Enchiladas with Jalapeño Cashew Crema

Vegan Turmeric Pineapple Tofu Kabobs

Vegetarian Slow Cooker Lentil Sloppy Joes over Spaghetti Squash

Healthy Sesame-Orange Ginger Chickpea Stir-Fry

Cozy Soups

Warm, nourishing soups that are guaranteed to fill you up even without any meat. Enjoy as-is or with your favorite plant-based sides!

Vegan Curried Pumpkin Lentil Soup

The Best Minestrone Soup

Easy Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup (using canned tomatoes)

Healing Curry Butternut Squash Lentil Soup (with a slow cooker option!)

Sweet Potato Zoodle Bowls with Golden Turmeric Coconut Milk Sauce

Slow Cooker Taco Lentil Soup

Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

Hearty Stews, Chilis & Curries

Is there anything better than a warm bowl of chili, curry, or a hearty stew? These recipes are SO nourishing and filled with vegetables and cozy flavors. Plus, you’ll find vegan protein sources like chickpeas. lentils and tofu.

Healing Lemongrass Chickpea Thai Green Curry with Toasted Coconut Brown Rice

Actually, the Best Vegetarian Chili Ever

Creamy Vegan Corn Chowder

Vegan Slow Cooker Tofu Tikka Masala

Coconut Curried Sweet Potato and Lentil Stew

Nourishing Yellow Chickpea Pumpkin Curry with Coconut Brown Rice

Thai Peanut Coconut Cauliflower Chickpea Curry

Vegetarian Tofu Cashew Coconut Curry

Vegan Curried Sweet Potato Corn Chowder

Flavorful Vegan Burgers, Wraps & Sandwiches

Curb those burger and sandwich cravings with your new fav vegan versions! Traditional veggie burgers just got a delicious makeover with wonderful spices and sauces, and you’ll come back to these easy wraps and sandwiches again and again.

Vegan Sweet Potato Burgers

Vegan Curry Chickpea Salad Collard Wraps

Ultimate Vegan Black Bean Burgers with Creamy Tahini Garlic Sauce

Smashed Chickpea Avocado Salad Sandwich with Cranberries + Lemon

Vegetarian Calabacitas Quesadillas

Vegan Pecan Apple Chickpea Salad Wraps

Vegan Rice Dishes

Gotta love an everything-in-a-bowl meal, especially when it’s packed with amazing flavors. Many of these vegan dishes are inspired by my Puerto Rican mama, and they’re all some of my favs to meal prep.

Mom’s Authentic Puerto Rican Rice and Beans

Vegan Mango Black Bean Green Rice Burrito Bowls

One Pot Vegan Coconut Curried Brown Rice with Tofu

Mama’s Chickpeas in Sofrito with Arroz con Gandules

Vegan Macadamia Coconut Tofu Bowls

Arroz con Gandules (rice with pigeon peas)

Vegan Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl with Orange Sesame Almond Butter Dressing

Protein-Packed Vegan Salads

No boring salads here! These beautiful plant-based salads are truly a full meal with lots of hearty vegetables and protein. You’ll want to use the variety of dairy free dressings on EVERYTHING.

Curry Roasted Cauliflower Sweet Potato Salad

Spicy Cashew Thai Chickpea Broccoli Salad

Vibrant Curry Cashew Chickpea Quinoa Salad

Famous Crunchy Cashew Thai Quinoa Salad

Vegan Curried Broccoli Chickpea Salad

Fiesta Mango Black Bean Quinoa Salad

One Pot Moroccan Chickpea Quinoa Salad

Cashew Crunch Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad

Winter Roasted Butternut Squash Black Lentil Salad with Grapes + Arugula

Chopped Thai Chickpea Salad with Curry Peanut Dressing

