50+ of the Best Vegan Dinner Recipes | Ambitious Kitchen (2024)

I love taking traditionally meat-heavy dishes and putting a vegan twist on them with different proteins, spices and flavors. In this round up, you’ll find over 50 of the best vegan dinner recipes to put on your menu ASAP! These delicious, healthy vegan recipes pack plenty of fiber and protein, so I guarantee you won’t be missing the meat. Plus, most of them are drizzled or tossed in some amazing vegan sauces — you might just want to dip your whole life in them. SO GOOD.
These vegan dinner ideas cover pretty much anything you could ever want in a satisfying meal. I divided them into the following:
- Vegan pasta recipes
- Meat-free comfort foods (vegan takes on traditional, meat-heavy dishes!)
- Cozy soups
- Hearty stews, chilis & curries
- Flavorful vegan burgers
- Vegan rice dishes
- Vegan sandwiches, salads & wraps
Pick a few new vegan favorites to put on your Meatless Monday menu this week! If you make any of these vegan dinners be sure to head to the recipe to leave a comment and a rating so I know how you liked it. Enjoy, xo!
Vegan Noodles & Pasta Recipes
Noodles are naturally a good source of protein and fiber (especially whole wheat ones!) but feel free to use gluten free noodles if you’d like, too. Each of these vegan pasta recipes has a flavorful sauce and a boost of veggies, too!
Easy Vegan Mac and Cheese
Kickin’ Vegan Taco Pasta with Sweet Corn
Crispy Broccoli Sweet and Spicy Sesame Tahini Noodles
Vegan Pasta Primavera with Creamy Garlic Cashew Sauce
Creamy Chipotle Sweet Potato Penne Pasta
Creamy Roasted Butternut Squash Pasta with Peas
Vegan Butternut Squash Lasagna with Garlic Tahini Tofu Cream
Meat-Free Comfort Foods
Your favorite comfort foods like meatloaf, sloppy joes, enchiladas, and even pot pie just got a vegan makeover! These recipes are packing plant-based protein from tofu, beans and other legumes.
Vegan Egg Roll in a Bowl
Mom’s Ultimate Vegetarian Lentil Loaf
The Most Delicious Meatless Black Bean Loaf with Creamy Avocado Verde Sauce
Vegan Butternut Squash Black Bean Enchiladas with Jalapeño Cashew Crema
Vegan Turmeric Pineapple Tofu Kabobs
Vegetarian Slow Cooker Lentil Sloppy Joes over Spaghetti Squash
Healthy Sesame-Orange Ginger Chickpea Stir-Fry
Cozy Soups
Warm, nourishing soups that are guaranteed to fill you up even without any meat. Enjoy as-is or with your favorite plant-based sides!
Vegan Curried Pumpkin Lentil Soup
The Best Minestrone Soup
Easy Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup (using canned tomatoes)
Healing Curry Butternut Squash Lentil Soup (with a slow cooker option!)
Sweet Potato Zoodle Bowls with Golden Turmeric Coconut Milk Sauce
Slow Cooker Taco Lentil Soup
Homemade Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
Hearty Stews, Chilis & Curries
Is there anything better than a warm bowl of chili, curry, or a hearty stew? These recipes are SO nourishing and filled with vegetables and cozy flavors. Plus, you’ll find vegan protein sources like chickpeas. lentils and tofu.
Healing Lemongrass Chickpea Thai Green Curry with Toasted Coconut Brown Rice
Actually, the Best Vegetarian Chili Ever
Creamy Vegan Corn Chowder
Vegan Slow Cooker Tofu Tikka Masala
Coconut Curried Sweet Potato and Lentil Stew
Nourishing Yellow Chickpea Pumpkin Curry with Coconut Brown Rice
Thai Peanut Coconut Cauliflower Chickpea Curry
Vegetarian Tofu Cashew Coconut Curry
Vegan Curried Sweet Potato Corn Chowder
Flavorful Vegan Burgers, Wraps & Sandwiches
Curb those burger and sandwich cravings with your new fav vegan versions! Traditional veggie burgers just got a delicious makeover with wonderful spices and sauces, and you’ll come back to these easy wraps and sandwiches again and again.
Vegan Sweet Potato Burgers
Vegan Curry Chickpea Salad Collard Wraps
Ultimate Vegan Black Bean Burgers with Creamy Tahini Garlic Sauce
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Salad Sandwich with Cranberries + Lemon
Vegetarian Calabacitas Quesadillas
Vegan Pecan Apple Chickpea Salad Wraps
Vegan Rice Dishes
Gotta love an everything-in-a-bowl meal, especially when it’s packed with amazing flavors. Many of these vegan dishes are inspired by my Puerto Rican mama, and they’re all some of my favs to meal prep.
Mom’s Authentic Puerto Rican Rice and Beans
Vegan Mango Black Bean Green Rice Burrito Bowls
One Pot Vegan Coconut Curried Brown Rice with Tofu
Mama’s Chickpeas in Sofrito with Arroz con Gandules
Vegan Macadamia Coconut Tofu Bowls
Arroz con Gandules (rice with pigeon peas)
Vegan Sweet Potato Buddha Bowl with Orange Sesame Almond Butter Dressing
Protein-Packed Vegan Salads
No boring salads here! These beautiful plant-based salads are truly a full meal with lots of hearty vegetables and protein. You’ll want to use the variety of dairy free dressings on EVERYTHING.
Curry Roasted Cauliflower Sweet Potato Salad
Spicy Cashew Thai Chickpea Broccoli Salad
Vibrant Curry Cashew Chickpea Quinoa Salad
Famous Crunchy Cashew Thai Quinoa Salad
Vegan Curried Broccoli Chickpea Salad
Fiesta Mango Black Bean Quinoa Salad
One Pot Moroccan Chickpea Quinoa Salad
Cashew Crunch Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad
Winter Roasted Butternut Squash Black Lentil Salad with Grapes + Arugula
Chopped Thai Chickpea Salad with Curry Peanut Dressing
If you make any of these vegan dinner recipes, be sure to leave a comment below and let me know how you liked it! You can also tag #ambitiouskitchen on Instagramso that I can see your creations. Thank you, xo!
This post was originally published on January 16th, 2021, and republished on January 22nd, 2022.