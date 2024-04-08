18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (2024)

1. A spicy meatball-and-gnocchi soup that's hearty and comforting and packs a punch with red pepper flakes and cayenne!

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (1)

Will Cook For Smiles

A tomato-based spicy soup with cheese on top? Yes, please. For extra heat, add more cayenne/red pepper flakes till you cry.

Get the full recipe from Will Cook for Smiles.

2. A veg xacuti dish for anyone who adores spicy, coconut-based curries (me). You can follow this recipe as is or add in veggies of your choice!

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (2)

Veg Recipes of India

You'll be eating up to seven chiles in this dish, plus added heat from tons of fresh ginger and garlic 🤤.

Get the full recipe from Veg Recipes of India.

3. A Nashville-style hot chicken recipe that is truly everything fried chicken should be: You've got your vinegar, a little bit of brown sugar, buttermilk, paprika, and 6 tablespoons of cayenne pepper 👀.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (3)

Bon Appétit

If you've never tried Nashville-style hot chicken before, believe me, now is the time. I made this recipe with 8 tablespoons of cayenne and lived to tell the tale — it was delish!

Get the full recipe from Bon Appétit.

4. A sriracha-grilled tofu recipe out to prove that tofu can be spicy enough to make you weep. This flavorful marinade boasts a 3/4 cup of sriracha 🔥 — that's a serious amount of spice.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (4)

Bon Appétit

Get the full recipe from Bon Appétit.

6. A crispy, vegan kung pao cauliflower dinner for anyone who loves their veggies but needs them spicy!

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (6)

Vegan Richa

I would eat the heck out of this.

Get the full recipe from Vegan Richa.

7. A drool-worthy jalapeño popper grilled cheese so you can keep your mouth and your eyes watering through dinner.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (7)

Smells Like Home

Get the full recipe from Smells Like Home.

8. And a spicy melting-potato recipe to serve with that grilled cheese for an extra-delish meal 😊.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (8)

Spicy Southern Kitchen

Get the full recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen.

9. A hearty five-alarm chili recipe you'll want to make all the time — if you can stand the heat from five different sources: jalapeños, chipotle in adobo, chili powder, cayenne, and ancho peppers.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (9)

Spicy Southern Kitchen

Get the full recipe from Spicy Southern Kitchen.

10. A spicy, slow-cooked barbecue rib recipe you can whip up when you're in need of a spicy din that basically cooks itself!

Tasty

Get the full recipe from BuzzFeed's Tasty.

11. A South Indian chili chicken dish you and the whole family won't be able to get enough of. The soy sauce marinade makes the chicken super tender and juicy, and your taste buds will get bursts of hot green chiles as you chow down!

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (11)

Kitchn

Get the full recipe from Kitchn.

12. A spicy potato-stuffed bell pepper dinner that I would honestly gobble up right now! This dish is vegan and a real crowd-pleaser.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (12)

Cook With Manali

Get the full recipe from Cook With Manali.

13. A spicy chicken-and-spinach enchilada dish you'll find so scrumptious, it just might become a weeknight dinner staple in your home.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (13)

Bev Cooks

Get the full recipe from Bev Cooks.

14. A jalapeño-lime deviled egg recipe I absolutely need to try, as does anyone with a passion for spice and deviled eggs!

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (14)

The Kitchen Is My Playground

IDK about you, but I love deviled eggs so much that I have eaten deviled eggs and only deviled eggs for dinner many times and will continue to do so!

Get the full recipe from the Kitchen Is My Playground.

15. A slow-cooker chicken wings recipe so you can enjoy tender, spicy wings the easy way.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (15)

40 Aprons

My mouth is watering just thinking about these 🤤.

Get the full recipe from 40 Aprons.

16. And a spicy cranberry chicken wing for anyone who loves a good, spicy wing but wants to try something other than a Buffalo sauce!

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (16)

The Bewitchin' Kitchen

Get the full recipe from the Bewitchin' Kitchen.

17. An easy Szechuan beef dish filled with peppercorns and Szechuan chile peppers that'll be ready to eat in just 20 minutes.

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (17)

A Spicy Perspective

Get the full recipe from A Spicy Perspective.

18. And a one-pot creamy Cajun chicken recipe that's creamy, smoky, and of course spicy — aka everything a memorable dinner should be!

18 Dinner Recipes People Who Love Spicy Food Will Probably Sweat Over (18)

Budget Bytes

Get the full recipe from Budget Bytes.

Live footage of me taste-testing the hot peppers I'm about to cook dinner with:

