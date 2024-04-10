Seitan Gyros Recipe | How to Make Vegan Gyro “Meat” (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print 5 from 48 votes. Leave a review!

This seitan gyros recipe make the perfect vegan gyro meat alternative. It’s packed with flavor and offers a chewy, meat-like texture that isn’t dry or tough!

Seitan: The Ultimate Vegan Gyro Meat

There are plenty of ways to make a vegan gyro, but I use seitan because it’s the perfect meat alternative.

While some other ingredients make a tasty gyro wrap, nothing compares to the texture and flavor of seitan. Not to mention that seitan is one of the highest sources of vegan protein you can find!

Seitan gyros (or any seitan recipe) are a great choice if you’re serving people who enjoy a chewier, meatier texture and flavor. Learning to make seitan was one of the things that convinced my husband that vegan food is awesome and can easily replace consuming animal products.

How to Make Seitan Gyro

Seitan is simple to make, although it may seem intimidating the first time you try. With a long list of ingredients, you may wonder if you should even attempt this recipe but I assure you it’s straight forward.

With this simple seitan gyro recipe, you simply mix together the dry ingredients (gluten flour and dry herbs/ spices).

In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients. The wet ingredients won’t mix together perfectly but that’s ok.

Then, mix wet with dry. Stir until a ball of dough forms then use your hand to knead the dough together.

Shape, wrap in tin foil, then bake – it’s that simple.

How to Serve Seitan Gyro

A classic gyro is served in pita bread wrap along with tzatziki sauce, tomato, cucumber, onion and lettuce.

This is the best way to serve the recipe, in my opinion, but this seitan can easily be served in place of meat in many other dishes. It’s also tasty thinly sliced on a sandwich or Greek-inspired pizza!

If you want to skip the pita, make a gyro salad bowl with the seitan, tzatziki sauce and veggies! This is also delicious with a side of rice.

📖 Recipe

Seitan Gyros (Vegan Gyro Meat) This recipe for seitan gyros is delicious, meaty and easy to make. Enjoy a vegan gyro meat alternative with homemade tzatziki sauce! 5 from 48 votes. Leave a review! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Servings 8 Servings Calories 457 kcal Cuisine Mediterranean-inspired, Vegan Equipment Large bowl

Cutting board

Knife

Tin foil

Baking tray Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 ½ cups gluten flour (vital wheat gluten)

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon dry oregano

1 teaspoon dry thyme

1 teaspoon ground cumin seed

½ teaspoon ground dry rosemary

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon black pepper , ground Wet Ingredients ½ cup onion , finely chopped

2 cloves garlic , minced

2 tablespoons oil (I use olive oil)

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice (juice of about ½ a medium lemon)

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons soy sauce (low sodium; or tamari)

¾ cup vegetable broth To Serve 1 batch vegan tzatziki sauce

pita bread

tomato

cucumber

red onion

lettuce (or any leafy greens)

fresh dill (or parsley) Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Prepare two large pieces of tin foil.

Mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. 1 ½ cups gluten flour, 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast, 1 teaspoon dry oregano, 1 teaspoon dry thyme, 1 teaspoon ground cumin seed, ½ teaspoon ground dry rosemary, 1 ½ teaspoons salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper

Mix the wet ingredients together in a bowl. They won’t mix together completely (will be flecks of tahini and oil; that’s perfectly ok). ½ cup onion, 2 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons tahini, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 3 tablespoons tomato paste, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, ¾ cup vegetable broth

Stir the wet ingredient mix into the dry ingredient mix until a ball of dough starts to form. Then use your hands to knead the seitan dough for about a minute.

Place the seitan dough onto one sheet of tin foil (shiny side up) and form into a rectangle that is about 1-1 ½ inches (2-3 centimeters) thick.

Tightly wrap the seitan dough in tin foil. Place the open edge down onto the second sheet of tin foil and wrap tightly again.

Place the wrapped seitan onto a baking tray and bake for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Allow the seitan to rest and cool for about 10 minutes then transfer onto a cooling rack and place into the fridge so it can set.

If possible, allow the seitan to rest in the fridge for 1 hour or overnight (it can be sliced after 10 minutes of resting but is easier/ firmer when completely cooled). Slice thinly and serve in a pita bread with vegan tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and lettuce. 1 batch vegan tzatziki sauce, pita bread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, lettuce, fresh dill Notes Accuracy of nutrition information cannot be guaranteed (certain ingredients may not have all nutrients listed in the database); amounts may vary (and will vary depending on brands of ingredients used); all nutrition fact values rounded to the nearest whole number. Nutrition Serving: 1 Gyro (⅛ of recipe)Calories: 457 kcalCarbohydrates: 60 gProtein: 28 gFat: 14 gSaturated Fat: 3 gPolyunsaturated Fat: 2 gMonounsaturated Fat: 5 gSodium: 1140 mgPotassium: 361 mgFiber: 9 gSugar: 4 gVitamin A: 194 IUVitamin C: 6 mgCalcium: 103 mgIron: 5 mg

