Easy Mexican Sour Cream Dip Recipe (Mexican Crema) (2024)

Easy Mexican Sour Cream Dip Recipe (Mexican Crema)
71 Comments
8 minutes
July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023
Andi Gleeson
Appetizers and Snacks
This crowd-pleasingMexican Sour Cream Dip Recipe, also known as Crema Mexicana, is perfectfor last-minute guests. We already know that almost everybody is in love with dipping and nachos. They are the perfect appetizers, as they are easy to eat and simply delicious. So, as long as you are equipped with dozen of paper towels, you can easily spare 5 minutes to prepare this licking-finger good recipe. This is an easy recipe that you will surely love. With its ingredients available in your kitchen, making it will be much easier. Make sure to have a delicious dip on the table as you enjoy your chips. I assure you, it’s the perfect dip for chips! Try it out!
You only need sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese, and a few spices. Moreover, if you don’t have at your disposal these exact ingredients, you can easily change them with similar ones. Try to remember that even if you don’t exactly respect the recipe, as long as your purpose is to serve delicious dip, you’re covered. However, if you intend to get a traditional Mexican sour cream dip, follow this recipe closely. But, no matter which outcome you’re here for, you’ll be ready for dipping in five minutes! Enjoy!
Everybody Just Loves the Sour Cream Dip
Do you need a quick appetizer that will be a crowd favorite? This is one of my best recipes for a last-minute appetizer, and it’s good for just about any occasion. Just set the table using a lot of paper towels, bring the tortilla chips (lime baked!), and everything’s ready!
I first made this sour cream dip on Christmas Eve when I needed something to take to a party. However, I was too frazzled to cook anything complicated. So, this recipe took shape, and now I use it for any special occasion. It’s funny how it quickly disappears at the party and how everybody compliments it! They just can’t believe how easy it is actually to make.
Moreover, I usually have all the ingredients to whip up a bowl of this dip at any given time. This was great for any situation with unexpected guests or kids saying, “Mom! I’m hungry!” (One of my kids says that approximately every 15 minutes).
You might also have all the ingredients for an easy Mexican dip in your kitchen right now. All you need is sour cream, salsa, a few spice cabinet staples, and shredded Mexican cheese.After checking that out, we are ready to prepare the dip.
Ingredients Needed for Crema Mexicana
Despite just requiring five ordinary ingredients that you probably already have in your cupboard, this Mexican crema dip recipe is incredibly tasty. What you’ll need is as follows:
Sour cream: This dip’s base provides richness and a tasty flavor. You can replace all or some of the sour cream with Greek yogurt, but the dip will get hotter.
Parsley: It can improve the taste of tomato sauces, stews, and soups. Additionally, it is frequently used with other herbs in dishes with an Italian influence. Additionally, fresh parsley is fantastic in homemade marinades, salad dressings, and seafood dishes.
Dried dill: Fresh and aromatic, it smells like parsley, cannabis, & fennel. Compared to fresh dill, its anise taste is less overt. You can flavor salad dressings, egg dishes, and all types of fowl with dried dill. Garlic powder is a spice that is made from dehydrated garlic and is added to food to enhance flavor. So, garlic is dried and dehydrated to make garlic powder, which is used in industrial equipment or home appliances, depending on the volume of production. Garlic powder is a common component of the spice mix.
Onion powder: The most popular seasoning ingredient is ground onion. It is commonly used as seasoned salt and spice mixes.
Red Salsa: It is a kind of hot red sauce used in Mexican cooking. Red tomatoes, onion, garlic, chili, salt, and pepper are mashed together to taste
Shredded Mexican cheese: For this recipe, freshly grated cheese was utilized. Preservatives and anti-caking chemicals are often used to coat the bags of pre-shredded cheese at the supermarket.
Sour Cream Dip Recipe
This dip takes 2 minutes to stir together, which is perfect for last-minute guests!
- Total Time: 2 minutes
- Yield: 6 1x
Ingredients
UnitsScale
- 16 ounces sour cream reduced fat is fine
- 1 teaspoon dried dill
- 2 teasponns dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup red salsa I like Herdez brand
- 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese
- tortilla chips for dipping
Instructions
- Stir everything together except the chips.
- Dip the chips into this tasty concoction and enjoy!
Notes
You can substitute 1/2 packet of Ranch seasoning mix for the seasonings if you prefer, but this method is cheaper and skips the preservatives!
- Author: Andi
- Prep Time: 2
- Category: Appetizer
- Cuisine: American
Preparing the Sour Cream Dip for Chips
All set? Great! Now just stir everything together, and serve it up with any kind of chip you’d like. This goes perfectly with potato or cornchips. Also, you can even dip fresh veggies in it if you are into that sort of thing. However, I prefer to consider potatoes and corn as my vegetables when I’m dipping. Plus, salsa has tomatoes, right?
Give this easy dip a try; I think it will become a fast favorite at your house.
Health Benefits of this Sour Cream Dip Recipe
- It improves bone and teeth protection. This dairy product, which is high in calcium and phosphorus, supports healthy bones and teeth.
- It helps in preventing a lack of vitamin B12. Sour cream’s high vitamin B12 content is one of its most significant health advantages.
- It Can Keep Your Eyes Healthy.
- Learn more about the health benefits from Dr. Segals
How to Use Leftover Sour Cream Dip?
Sour cream is added to meals as a condiment or is blended with other ingredients to make a dipping sauce. They use it in baking to assist enhance moisture levels over and above using milk or use it in soups and sauces to help thicken and make them creamy.
A Healthy Dip for Your Vegetable Platter – Make a fast dip with your leftover sour cream and a pouch of ranch or French onion dressing, and enjoy it with vegetables or chips. If you want to avoid using store-bought dressing mixes, make your own.
In a Soup – Sour cream is a wonderful garnish for creamy vegetable soups and also lessens the chili’s spice.
As a Sandwich Spread – Instead of mayo, use sour cream on sandwiches, especially in rich meats like roast beef or pulled pork which enhances its tangy flavor.
In Your Scrambled Eggs – A teaspoon of sour cream can enhance the richness and quality of eggs, whether it is for breakfast or dinner. While the eggs are frying, pour them in, or add a spoonful of cream just before serving the eggs.
Serving Suggestions
This dip is perfect with literally everything. Here are some serving suggestions.
- Tortilla chips
- Fritos
- Crackers
- Pita chips
- Raw veggies (carrot sticks, celery, or cucumber slices)
- Crusty bread or serve it in bread bowls.
- Scoop or Wrap in a sandwich!
How to Store Mexican Sour Cream?
- Put the sour cream dip into a durable, clean, moisture-resistant plastic storage container or a bag. For Expansion, leave a 1-inch space at the top of the container or bag
- Cover the container with a tight-fitting cover. Before securing the closure, press down on the plastic freezer bag to expel all of the air.
- Make a label with the dip’s expiration date on it and affix it to the container or bag.
- You can keep the sour cream dip at 0 degrees Fahrenheit for up to two months. Before serving, defrost the cream in the fridge and whisk to get back its creamy consistency.
Sour Cream Dip Recipe Notes
Refrigerate the excess sour cream sauce in an airtight container. It will keep good for 2 or 3 days, approximately. The fresh dip tastes better the day after you make it. All the flavors really get a chance to meld and marry together.
Nutritional Information
Per serving
|Calories
|302 kcal
|Carbohydrates
|8 g
|Protein
|12 g
|Fat
|25 g
|Saturated Fat
|14 g
|Polyunsaturated Fat
|1g
|Iron
|1mg
|Sodium
|708 mg
|Potassium
|186 mg
|Fiber
|1g
|Sugar
|4 g
|Vitamin A
|1248IU
|cholesterol
|76 mg
|Calcium
|373 mg
Happy Dipping!
Finally, tell us what you think about this Mexican sour cream dip recipe. I already know how easy to make it can be for almost everybody, as I first recommended it to some friends. So, share your opinion on taste and flavors. What will you change about it, and how will you adapt it, in the future, for your family? Also, share your experience with it. How did your children react to it? Is it too spicy for your friends? Tell us everything in the comments section and ask your further question in the same place.
I’ll make sure to read all of your comments and respond to them as quickly as possible. Now, enough with the chitchat and happy dipping, you all!
Do you love dips as I do? Here are more dip recipes you won’t want to miss! Bean Dip Recipe, Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Dip, & Broccoli Cheese Dip.
Andi Gleeson
K
1 year ago
This is a good base dip with ingredients I already had on hand. I l prefer more of a kick to my dip, and almost doubling the medium heat salsa I used didn’t seem to make a difference. So I added 2 heaping tsp of chipotle peppers en adobo, and that did the trick. Very tasty with a mild kick.
Rosie
1 year ago
It is always best to follow our hearts when cooking food; that is, there is nothing wrong with adding ingredients as long as they taste delicious; the dish will turn out perfectly if you allow your heart and soul to guide you. Surely your loved ones or friends will enjoy your dishes if you trust the taste of our own. Continue to cook and be inspired by your culinary abilities.
Amber
4 years ago
I used this as a layer in a Mexican layer dip (instead of salsa and sour cream). Amazing!
Isabel
4 years ago
I’ve made this 4 times already as written. Soooo delicious!! THANKS FOR SHARING!
K-Mac
6 years ago
I use this dip all the time for parties w my friends… it’s so easy and everyone loves it.
My friends hassle me all the time about the recipe but I never share it … it just warms my heart to know they love it so much. Honestly this recipe has changed my life and made me feel value as a person… thank you for sharing… like they say sharing is caring!
All my love,
K-MAC
PS- does anyone else whip this up to Gloria Estefan’s “Conga”?!?
Thanks again!
María
6 years ago
First, I live on Isla de Margarita, Venezuela, we don’t have the jarred things and mixed cheeses. You make your own or use what you have. This is the best dip I have had in a long time. Homemade salsa, had to use an edam cheese, but it is excellent. To spice it up some I used jalapeños. I also used a teaspoon of garlic and onion powder, not 1/2. Thank you!!!!
María
6 years ago
Tashaurie
6 years ago
Made the dip for my work dip day, it turned out good. I wish I had gotten a spicier salsa, I went with the original suggested one. Tastes great though. Thank you for sharing!
Easy Mexican Sour Cream Dip – Oh Great…Another Recipe Blog
6 years ago
[…] You’ll want to save this recipe from The Weary Chef! […]
Nona Y
6 years ago
This is probably one of the best dips I have ever made! One suggestion I can make is to use homemade salsa instead of the stuff in a jar. This way you make the salsa how you (and your family) prefer. Also, instead of regular mexican shredded cheese, I used nacho/taco shredded cheese. This made the dip even more fabulous! Everyone in my family loves it. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful, satisfying recipe with us! :D
J. Dez
6 years ago
I have made this twice, and it was a big hit. If I need it in the evening, I make it in the morning or the night before to give the flavors a chance to meld. Also, I do not think adding the 1/2 cup of cheese in the dip is necessary at all. After I put the dip in the serving bowl, I put a dollop of salsa in the center, and sprinkle some cheese around it for presentation. We had it last night at a party, and not a drop was left.
Amy
6 years ago
I bought everything to make this dip this weekend for a party. How early in advance can I make it? The day before by chance? It looks so good!!!
Nan
6 years ago
I think it is better to make it the night before. The flavors seem to blend better.
Patricia A Hall-Whigham
6 years ago
Making this for Christmas Eve tomorrow, sounds yummy!!!
Grammy
6 years ago
I doubled the salsa (Tostitos mild), served with Frito Lay’s Scoops. Delicious!! Gone almost instantly!!
Kathy Barlean
6 years ago
OMgoodness! This dip is so good! I just made it and am taking it to a family Christmas get together. I tasted it before I added salsa and cheese and it tastes every bit as good as store bought ranch dip. Thank you so much for sharing this! Blessings!
Billy
6 years ago
This looks so great! Definitely want to try this at home. Need to make my own sour cream dip instead of buying it from the store! I love that you added dill too. Thanks for sharing!
Mary kay
6 years ago
I made this recipie with the half ranch packet. This was excellent. I am a gastric bypass patient and I ate this no problem. So good!!
Laverne
6 years ago
Easiest salsa dip of all: 1 C salsa and 1 8oz cube cream cheese in food processor. That’s it, fast and easy, delicious!!
Karen
6 years ago
I’ve been making it that way also. So yummy
ann
6 years ago
I make mine with homemade salsa fresca (pico de gallo), full-fat Mexican crema, fresh cilantro, serranos, lime juice, some coarsely ground black pepper, green onion, garlic chives. It comes out a wee bit chunky but not too much and not watery if I make the salsa fresca ahead of time so the salt can draw water out of the vegetables. Just drain but save the liquid; it’s great in a Bloody Mary or Bloody Maria. I prefer cilantro but if I decide to use dill or basil, I make a separate batch. I live in New Mexico (we’re almost neighbors) and not everyone around here likes dill in salsa. Basil is a great addition alone or with the cilantro. Grated cheese may or may not make it in; that depends on my mood. The fresh garlic chives really work well, adding a nice garlic flavor without leaving people with garlic breath. Lol! This can be used as a baked potato topping, sandwich spread, toast topping, with eggs, fish, etc. It works well as a potato chip dip, too! Thank you for sharing this. I know you like quick and easy but I have not found any jarred salsas, not even the ones from Mexico, to my liking. There is a Latin market close to me that makes amazing fresh salsas in-house. I will get those from time to time maybe doctoring them a bit. They even have samples so you can try before you buy! They usually have at least 6-8 authentic Mexican salsas, some with habanero (my fave) and most like something you’d find South of the Border. I’m sure they have some good Latin/Mexican markets in Austin. Again thanks!!! Sorry I’m so long-winded! :D
Gina
7 years ago
Hi, do you think this can be made tonight for a party tomorrow? Or will it get too watery?
Andi Gleeson
7 years ago
I’m sorry I didn’t get to this question in time, Gina! Did you end up making it ahead? I think it would be fine!
Lynne
7 years ago
This is AMAZING. Made for potluck tonight but of course had to try it out. Hope I have ever enough left for the potluck. Lol
Tanika
7 years ago
I am making this as we speak! I can’t wait. Do you drain the salsa or do you just dump it all in? I was worried about it being too much liquid.
Thanks!
Andi Gleeson
7 years ago
Hi! So sorry I didn’t see this sooner, but I’m sure it turned out fine either way. Since it’s not that much salsa, it shouldn’t be too much liquid.
Carol
7 years ago
I love this dip! It’s big hit at our house. I use Pace Chunky Salsa, medium heat, and Kraft shredded 4 cheese Mexican. I add a little cayenne for a touch more heat.
Andi Gleeson
7 years ago
Sounds great, Carol! I’m always a fan of extra heat in my recipes :)
Rae
7 years ago
Sounds delicious! Just curious what kind of Mexican cheese do u recommend? There are many to choose from. Thanks
Andi Gleeson
7 years ago
Hi, Rae! I buy the pre-shredded cheese that is literally called “Mexican Cheese Blend” or something like that. I also sometimes get colby jack. The finely shredded cheese mixes in better than the more coarsely shredded, but either one works. Thank you!!
Jessica
7 years ago
This was delicious! We loved it! I cut the dill in half since we’re not big dill lovers. It was perfect! Thank you for sharing!
Jamie
7 years ago
Could you put this dip in a mold or would it be too loose to hold a shape? I have a fun “brain” mold for Halloween I would like to use for a dip.
Andi Gleeson
7 years ago
Hi! This dip wouldn’t work for that since it has the consistency of sour cream. Do you like cream cheese and smoked salmon? If so, I think this would do well in a mold.
Happy Halloween! :)
Jean
8 years ago
This dip and your buffalo chicken fajitas have become my new obsession!
Andi Gleeson
8 years ago
Oh, that makes me so happy to hear, Jean. Thank you!!
Sandy bucKley
8 years ago
When you say Mexican cheese are you talking about quest fresco type cheese or Monterey Jack with jalapeños? Thanks
Andi Gleeson
8 years ago
Hi, Sandy! I’m talking about shredded Mexican cheese that you find in the bags with shredded mozzarella and cheddar. It’s usually a blend of Monterey Jack, cheddar, and a couple others.
sharon
8 years ago
why is there writing all over the reciepe when I go to write it down or when I try to print it ex. the sushi sandwiches I can’t see the ingrients at all
Andi Gleeson
8 years ago
Hi, Sharon. I haven’t seen this problem before, but I would love to help you troubleshoot it. Do you know how to take a screenshot that you could email me to andi@wearychefcom.kinsta.cloud? On a Mac, you can hold down cmd-shift-3 or on Windows you can hold alt-prscrn to copy a screenshot that you can paste into an email. I’m sorry you are having trouble, but I’m sure I can get it straightened out. Thank you!
Ashley
8 years ago
Can I bake this? Chuck some extra cheese on top and throw it in the oven?
Andi Gleeson
8 years ago
Hi! I wouldn’t recommend baking it because I don’t think the sour cream would give you a good result. If you’re looking for a hot Mexican dip, I would try this instead! Thanks, Ashley :)
Shannon
9 years ago
What a great idea for a dip, nice and easy! I can’t wait to try it. I would love for you to check out my blog and offer any suggestions or comments (I have some great dip recipes!)https://shansthecollegecookbook.blogspot.com
Andi
9 years ago
Thank you so much, Shannon! You’ve got some great recipes on your blog, and I love your background and colors. My suggestions for now would be to use a recipe plugin (I used Easy Recipe, but not sure what’s available for Blogger) and to take photos in natural light whenever possible. I know how inconvenient it is to shoot in natural light if you are cooking after dark or don’t have a window available! It does make a huge difference though. I often take photos of leftovers the next day. Keep up the good work, and email me if you have more questions!
Shannon
9 years ago
Thank you so much for the awesome tips, they are really helpful!!!
Andi
9 years ago
You’re welcome! I’m happy to help you more if you’d like. Just email me with your questions!
Sharon
10 years ago
I made this but added some Tabasco for a bit more kick. Taking it to a party tonight.
Will let you know how it goes! Thanks and yes, it was super easy..
Andi
10 years ago
There is always room for Tabasco if you ask me! I love spicy food. Hope the dip was a hit at your party! Thanks, Sharon :)
Carol at Wild Goose Tea
10 years ago
I love going for dinner to friends and family who have appetizers prior to dinner. Notice that is plural. It seems I am in such a swirl to get dinner ready—plus I like to set a fancy table—that appetizers are left standing at the bus stop. I try to get one prepared, but inevitably someone (s) have a dislike or allergy or who knows what about it. Having a choice is of course the answer. But I feel righteous to have even one.
Now this is really really easy. Choices—yay!
Andi
10 years ago
Hi, Carol! This comment made me laugh so hard! I’m the same way: I love having an appetizer(s) before dinner, but if people are coming to my house, they are lucky to get a cheese plate before the main event. This dip is so easy though, there’s no excuse not to mix it up to hold off hungry people. I hope you like it if you get a chance to try it. Thanks a lot for stopping by :)
Angela @ The Southern Fried Bride
10 years ago
So pleased to connect with you and your blog through SITS! Thank you for sharing inspiration in this post.
#SITSblogging
Andi
10 years ago
Thank you for your visit, Angela! Nice to connect with you too :)
Jenny Robinson
10 years ago
Made this today for my son’s class party and wanted to tell you what a hit it was! Absolutely delicious!
Andi
10 years ago
Hi, Jenny. Thank you so much for this comment! I am really glad you guys liked the dip. I’ve had a rough week, and this really made my day. Thanks, and have a nice weekend :)
Liz
10 years ago
Easy and it sounds good. Thank you and have a Happy Monday!
victoria schwartz
10 years ago
Could I substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream? Trying to find a healthy alternative with a little protein?! Plus, I just made some yogurt and don’t have sour cream :)).
Please let me know.
Thanks!
victoria
Andi
10 years ago
Hi, Victoria. Yes, yogurt will be perfect in this recipe. I’m so impressed that you made your own! I hope you enjoy the dip, and thanks so much for your visit.
Xena
10 years ago
Hi. Can I substitute cream cheese instead of sour cream? Thanks
Andi
10 years ago
Hi, Xena. You could try cream cheese, but since it’s much thicker and richer, it would change the dip a lot. You would probably need to soften it at room temperature and maybe double the salsa to make it soft enough to dip. If you are looking for a cream cheese Mexican dip, you might like this one better.
Laverne
6 years ago
thisgalcooks@gmail.com
10 years ago
I love this, Andi! Thanks for sharing at Marvelous Mondays! Have a happy new year!
Andi
10 years ago
Thanks, Julie! It’s really simple, but sometimes those recipes are the best :)
Gloria Phillips
10 years ago
I love how easy this dip is…everything is already in the kitchen! No need to make a special trip to the store….although, my grocery store people see me every single day. (Sometimes, 3 times a day. Yes, it’s bad.) Love dip when it’s entertaining the peeps. Pinning this recipe, for sure! (Besides, it’s my fave flavor!)
Andi
10 years ago
Thanks, Gloria! I’m a regular at my grocery store too, but I try to keep it to once a day ;) Sometimes it’s so great to have a recipe with kitchen staples so you can get a snack fix with what you have on hand!
Winnie
10 years ago
It’s a wonderful dip for ay occasion!
Andi
10 years ago
Thanks, Winnie!
Liz
10 years ago
another Andi dip–yay! Like the simplicity. Speaking of, do you have a good recipe for a DIY Ranch dip/dressing? I hate buying those packets, but haven’t convinced my oldest–who loves the stuff–that my versions are better. She has given thumbs-down to every recipe I’ve tried so far. Betting if anyone can make her happy, it would be you :-D Do you have a tried-and-true? Maybe even this one without the salsa and cheese? Please advise…
Andi
10 years ago
Hi, Liz! I think the trick to replicating the Ranch packets is using powdered buttermilk. I got some just for that purpose, but I left it out of this recipe since there were enough other flavors going on. Give this version a try.
I hope you had a nice Christmas!
Jen @ Yummy Healthy Easy
10 years ago
YUM!!!! I’ll be making this for sure, Andi!! It looks so yummy and easy! Pinning!
Andi
10 years ago
Thank you, Jen! I am glad I took it to a party yesterday or I would have eaten the whole bowl myself ;) Merry Christmas, my friend!
Margaret
10 years ago
What Mexican cheese did you use? Thanks
Andi
10 years ago
Hi, Margaret. I just used pre-shredded cheese labeled as “Mexican Blend.” Hope that helps, and thanks for your question!
