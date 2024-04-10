Easy Mexican Sour Cream Dip Recipe (Mexican Crema) (2024)

This crowd-pleasingMexican Sour Cream Dip Recipe, also known as Crema Mexicana, is perfectfor last-minute guests. We already know that almost everybody is in love with dipping and nachos. They are the perfect appetizers, as they are easy to eat and simply delicious. So, as long as you are equipped with dozen of paper towels, you can easily spare 5 minutes to prepare this licking-finger good recipe. This is an easy recipe that you will surely love. With its ingredients available in your kitchen, making it will be much easier. Make sure to have a delicious dip on the table as you enjoy your chips. I assure you, it’s the perfect dip for chips! Try it out!

You only need sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese, and a few spices. Moreover, if you don’t have at your disposal these exact ingredients, you can easily change them with similar ones. Try to remember that even if you don’t exactly respect the recipe, as long as your purpose is to serve delicious dip, you’re covered. However, if you intend to get a traditional Mexican sour cream dip, follow this recipe closely. But, no matter which outcome you’re here for, you’ll be ready for dipping in five minutes! Enjoy!

Everybody Just Loves the Sour Cream Dip

Do you need a quick appetizer that will be a crowd favorite? This is one of my best recipes for a last-minute appetizer, and it’s good for just about any occasion. Just set the table using a lot of paper towels, bring the tortilla chips (lime baked!), and everything’s ready!

I first made this sour cream dip on Christmas Eve when I needed something to take to a party. However, I was too frazzled to cook anything complicated. So, this recipe took shape, and now I use it for any special occasion. It’s funny how it quickly disappears at the party and how everybody compliments it! They just can’t believe how easy it is actually to make.

Moreover, I usually have all the ingredients to whip up a bowl of this dip at any given time. This was great for any situation with unexpected guests or kids saying, “Mom! I’m hungry!” (One of my kids says that approximately every 15 minutes).

You might also have all the ingredients for an easy Mexican dip in your kitchen right now. All you need is sour cream, salsa, a few spice cabinet staples, and shredded Mexican cheese.After checking that out, we are ready to prepare the dip.

Ingredients Needed for Crema Mexicana

Despite just requiring five ordinary ingredients that you probably already have in your cupboard, this Mexican crema dip recipe is incredibly tasty. What you’ll need is as follows:

Sour cream: This dip’s base provides richness and a tasty flavor. You can replace all or some of the sour cream with Greek yogurt, but the dip will get hotter.

Parsley: It can improve the taste of tomato sauces, stews, and soups. Additionally, it is frequently used with other herbs in dishes with an Italian influence. Additionally, fresh parsley is fantastic in homemade marinades, salad dressings, and seafood dishes.

Dried dill: Fresh and aromatic, it smells like parsley, cannabis, & fennel. Compared to fresh dill, its anise taste is less overt. You can flavor salad dressings, egg dishes, and all types of fowl with dried dill. Garlic powder is a spice that is made from dehydrated garlic and is added to food to enhance flavor. So, garlic is dried and dehydrated to make garlic powder, which is used in industrial equipment or home appliances, depending on the volume of production. Garlic powder is a common component of the spice mix.

Onion powder: The most popular seasoning ingredient is ground onion. It is commonly used as seasoned salt and spice mixes.

Red Salsa: It is a kind of hot red sauce used in Mexican cooking. Red tomatoes, onion, garlic, chili, salt, and pepper are mashed together to taste

Shredded Mexican cheese: For this recipe, freshly grated cheese was utilized. Preservatives and anti-caking chemicals are often used to coat the bags of pre-shredded cheese at the supermarket.

Sour Cream Dip Recipe

This dip takes 2 minutes to stir together, which is perfect for last-minute guests! Total Time: 2 minutes

Yield: 6 1 x Ingredients UnitsScale 16 ounces sour cream reduced fat is fine

sour cream reduced fat is fine 1 teaspoon dried dill

dried dill 2 teasponns dried parsley

teasponns dried parsley 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

onion powder 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

kosher salt 1/2 cup red salsa I like Herdez brand

red salsa I like Herdez brand 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese

shredded Mexican cheese tortilla chips for dipping Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Stir everything together except the chips. Dip the chips into this tasty concoction and enjoy! Notes You can substitute 1/2 packet of Ranch seasoning mix for the seasonings if you prefer, but this method is cheaper and skips the preservatives! Author: Andi

Prep Time: 2

Category: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Preparing the Sour Cream Dip for Chips

All set? Great! Now just stir everything together, and serve it up with any kind of chip you’d like. This goes perfectly with potato or cornchips. Also, you can even dip fresh veggies in it if you are into that sort of thing. However, I prefer to consider potatoes and corn as my vegetables when I’m dipping. Plus, salsa has tomatoes, right?

Give this easy dip a try; I think it will become a fast favorite at your house.

Health Benefits of this Sour Cream Dip Recipe

It improves bone and teeth protection. This dairy product, which is high in calcium and phosphorus, supports healthy bones and teeth.

It helps in preventing a lack of vitamin B12. Sour cream’s high vitamin B12 content is one of its most significant health advantages.

It Can Keep Your Eyes Healthy.

How to Use Leftover Sour Cream Dip?

Sour cream is added to meals as a condiment or is blended with other ingredients to make a dipping sauce. They use it in baking to assist enhance moisture levels over and above using milk or use it in soups and sauces to help thicken and make them creamy.

A Healthy Dip for Your Vegetable Platter – Make a fast dip with your leftover sour cream and a pouch of ranch or French onion dressing, and enjoy it with vegetables or chips. If you want to avoid using store-bought dressing mixes, make your own.

In a Soup – Sour cream is a wonderful garnish for creamy vegetable soups and also lessens the chili’s spice.

As a Sandwich Spread – Instead of mayo, use sour cream on sandwiches, especially in rich meats like roast beef or pulled pork which enhances its tangy flavor.

In Your Scrambled Eggs – A teaspoon of sour cream can enhance the richness and quality of eggs, whether it is for breakfast or dinner. While the eggs are frying, pour them in, or add a spoonful of cream just before serving the eggs.

Serving Suggestions

This dip is perfect with literally everything. Here are some serving suggestions.

Tortilla chips

Fritos

Crackers

Pita chips

Raw veggies (carrot sticks, celery, or cucumber slices)

Crusty bread or serve it in bread bowls.

Scoop or Wrap in a sandwich!

How to Store Mexican Sour Cream?

Put the sour cream dip into a durable, clean, moisture-resistant plastic storage container or a bag. For Expansion, leave a 1-inch space at the top of the container or bag

Cover the container with a tight-fitting cover. Before securing the closure, press down on the plastic freezer bag to expel all of the air.

Make a label with the dip’s expiration date on it and affix it to the container or bag.

You can keep the sour cream dip at 0 degrees Fahrenheit for up to two months. Before serving, defrost the cream in the fridge and whisk to get back its creamy consistency.

Sour Cream Dip Recipe Notes

Refrigerate the excess sour cream sauce in an airtight container. It will keep good for 2 or 3 days, approximately. The fresh dip tastes better the day after you make it. All the flavors really get a chance to meld and marry together.

Nutritional Information

Per serving

Calories 302 kcal Carbohydrates 8 g Protein 12 g Fat 25 g Saturated Fat 14 g Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Iron 1mg Sodium 708 mg Potassium 186 mg Fiber 1g Sugar 4 g Vitamin A 1248IU cholesterol 76 mg Calcium 373 mg

Happy Dipping!

Finally, tell us what you think about this Mexican sour cream dip recipe. I already know how easy to make it can be for almost everybody, as I first recommended it to some friends. So, share your opinion on taste and flavors. What will you change about it, and how will you adapt it, in the future, for your family? Also, share your experience with it. How did your children react to it? Is it too spicy for your friends? Tell us everything in the comments section and ask your further question in the same place.

I’ll make sure to read all of your comments and respond to them as quickly as possible. Now, enough with the chitchat and happy dipping, you all!

