28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (2024)

We've all been there: we can't decide between the cake and the cookies and instead pile 'em all on because they all look so good! Well, resist no longer. These 28 genius mashups are super fun desserts to make, and they'll take care of every single craving you have in just one bite.

Patriotic Pavlova Recipe

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (1)

This delicious meringue and berry combo is going to be the star of the show at all your summer cookouts. Toss the berries in a little bit of lemon juice and sugar for good measure. (via Brit + Co)

Key Lime Pie Bars

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (2)

Not only is this dessert a mix between dessert bars and Key Lime Pie but it also features a brown sugar crust, key lime pie filling, and a vanilla whipped cream. Yummm. (via Brit + Co)

Lemon Lavender Champagne Cake

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (3)

This cake has so many tasty things in one delicious package that we can't say no. (via Brit + Co)

DIYHalloween Dessert Shots

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (4)

Despite the fact that these dessert shots have "Halloween" in the name, it doesn't have to be October for you to enjoy these. They're a mix of vegan pudding and tons of candy, aka kids of all ages will love them! (via Brit + Co)

Vanilla Tiramisu Cake

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (5)

Tiramisu is traditionally a dessert that features coffee-soaked lady fingers, and this cake recipe adds the coffee flavor by soaking chocolate chunks in sweet coffee syrup and topping with coffee-soaked vanilla cake crumbs. Yes, please. (via Brit + Co)

Peeps S'mores

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (6)

We love s'mores and we love Peeps. Say no more. Dip your graham crackers in melted chocolate for an extra sweet addition to the usual recipe. (via Brit + Co)

Conversation Heart Sugar Cookie Bars Recipe

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (7)

These sugar cookie bars are topped with a full, sweet (with just the right amount of salted butter) icing. And you can't forget the conversation hearts. So...will u b mine? (via Brit + Co)

Caramel Kisses Brownies

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (8)

Tell your loved ones you really love them with this Hershey’s Caramel Kiss hybrid. Add some sea salt flakes on top for a whole new layer of flavor. (via Roxana’s Home Baking)

Snickers Ice Cream Brownie Bites

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (9)

One bite of this delicious dessert satisfies not one, but THREE cravings at once. We didn't know one dessert could be this amazing but we are never going back to regular Snickers. (via Brit + Co)

Chocolate Caramel Apples

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (10)

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. And if you end up counting this gooey, chocolatey caramel dessert as your “apple a day,” we promise we won’t tell. (via She Wears Many Hats)

Homemade Fudge Recipe Made With Twix Bars

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (11)

Twix candy may be a childhood favorite, but that doesn’t mean it can’t make its way into your favorite adult desserts, like this tasty homemade fudge. Whether you want to use the Left Twix or the Right Twix is totally up to you. (via Cleverly Simple)

Crazy Caramel Apple Pie Bombs

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (12)

If an apple pie and a cinnamon roll had a baby, this would be it. Bonus points if you top with caramelized pecans. (via Parade)

Peanut Butter Snickers Cheesecake Brownies

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (13)

Not for the faint of heart (literally), this treat combines possibly every classic dessert out there. And then tops it with candy :) (via Tidy Mom)

Gooey Marshmallow Funfetti Cookies

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (14)

These thick, cake-like cookies taste like birthday fun with a side of glamping. This is a great alternative to birthday cake for any gal who would rather eat cookies. (via Chelsea’s Messy Apron)

Twix Cheesecake Bars

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (15)

Take cheesecake and candy on the go with these bars. Compared to how complicated they look, they're actually a quick fix, and a great option for anyone who doesn't have a ton of time to whip up dessert. (via Domestic Superhero)

Cinnamon Roll Meltaways

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (16)

These simple meltaways take breakfast pastries to a whole new (nighttime) level with a marshmallow glaze. We'll be snacking on these all summer long! (via Oh Bite It!)

S’more Krispy Treats

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (17)

Chocolate and Golden Graham cereal merge together for a simple snack that tastes like an after-hours dessert. (via Chef in Training)

Oreo and Peanut Butter Brownie Cakes

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (18)

This treat is perfect for those who prefer their Oreo and peanut butter desserts encrusted in a chocolate brownie. (via Picky Palate)

Cake Batter Ice Cream Cupcakes

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (19)

This dessert recipe is everything we love about birthdays — ice cream, yellow cake, cake batter and whipped cream — all rolled into one little cupcake. (via Bubbly Nature Creations)

Oreo Chip Cookies

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (20)

Two of our fave cookies just became one. Don’t forget a tall glass of milk to go with these savory goodies! (via Brit + Co)

A Piñata Cake

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (21)

Forgo the cardboard donkey and baseball bat in favor of this sweet surprise. (via A Subtle Revelry)

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (22)

Ice cream sandwiches + cool whip + caramel + mini peanut butter cups = summer decadence in a dish. Say hello to your new go-to picnic dessert. (via Thy Hand Hath Provided)

Strawberry Shortcake Donuts

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (23)

A DIY fruity fresh take on the gourmet donut trend. These are a great choice for dessert and breakfast alike. (via A Beautiful Mess)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (24)

Even though you always promised Mom you wouldn’t eat cookie dough from the bowl, you're totally allowed to break that promise with these ice cream sandwiches. But Mom can rest easy because this cookie dough is eggless. (via Mel’s Kitchen Cafe)

Cookie Dough Bark

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (25)

Of course, if you’re a total cookie dough freak, these little bark pieces might be the perfect bite-sized solution to your craving. They're great as a post-dinner treat and a movie night snack. (via Wine and Glue)

Monster Cookie Bars

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (26)

Peanut butter bars and cookies joined forces to bring you this colorful, chocolatey piece of heaven. Make it now, thank us later. (via Oh Sweet Basil)

Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Bars

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (27)

If you’re craving a slightly over-the-top peanut butter and cheesecake combo, look no further than these cheesecake bars. Our mouths are watering. (via Bakerella)

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings (28)

It's impossible to disappoint with this ice cream cake made from layers of ice cream bars, sandwiched between whipped cream and topped with fudge drizzle. (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)

This article has been updated from a previous post.

Nicole Jahns

Nicole is a writer, artist and major dog enthusiast eating her way through Chicago, IL. When she’s not getting her “om” on, she’s sharing recipes and DIYs on her blog, Midwest Love Fest.

