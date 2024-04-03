Chocolate Coconut Milk Ice Cream (easy 5-ingredient recipe that's dairy-free and naturally sweetened) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Luxuriously sweet and creamy, it’s hard to believe this ice cream is dairy-free and naturally sweetened – and incredibly easy to make.

After years of developing mostly healthy recipes, people logically assume that I am one of those really virtuous eaters. And I truly enjoy lots of wholesome foods. Truth is though, I also have a massive sweet tooth and hardly go a day without satisfying it.

I struggle like everyone else but have managed to control my urges by, for example, counting out a respectable number of peanut M&Ms for my afternoon coffee break. When it comes to the craving that hits a couple hours after dinner, however, luxuriously creamy ice cream is the only thing I really want.

Trouble struck last year when I had to give up dairy for a while. I was having major GI troubles and my doctor had me eliminate some things to help determine the problem. While I have been able to resume eating dairy in moderation, the hiatus kicked off a love affair with coconut milk-based ice cream. My husband gasped at the price of a measly pint. It’s a specialty item after all – six-dollars-plus-changespecial. I knew I had to sustain this relationship in a cheaper way.

Extensive experimentation (not a hardship in this case!) led to the following recipe. Freshly made, it’s creamy like soft serve. Allow it to “ripen” in the freezer and it will freeze hard. Because there are no artificial stabilizers or additives, the ice cream will freeze harder than most commercial brands.

Just let it rest on the counter for a few minutes before serving until it reaches a scoop-able consistency. I decided that if I was going to the effort to develop a healthier, dairy-free version of my beloved ice cream, I should pull out all the stops and eliminate refined sweeteners. Of course, it still had to taste great. Based on the quantity that has been consumed in this house, I’m confident in saying it does. : )

When not using an ice cream maker, I have experimented with freezing the mixture undisturbed and stirring the mixture once an hour for the first three hours in the freezer. The undisturbed ice cream is set and slightly creamier after 3-4 hours. The stirred option is slightly creamier the following day after the ice cream has fully “ripened.” If eating the same day, I don’t bother stirring. I do set my kitchen timer and stir when saving the ice cream for the next day,

For a smaller yield, the recipe can easily be cut in half.