29 Brunch Recipes for Pulling Off the Homemade Brunch of Your Dreams (2024)

Whether your go-to order is a simple omelet or a stack of pancakes, it's easy to create a restaurant-worthy brunch spread at home. We've gathered some of our favorite recipes here, from sweet, flaky pain au chocolat to eggs benny toast, a spin on the classic eggs Benedict. With 29 to choose from, you'll have plenty to fill your menu.

01of 29 Pecan-Plantain Sticky Buns Pastry chef Paola Velez created these pecan-covered treats as a tribute to her Dominican mom's love of both plantains and sticky buns. The soft, ripe plantain gets cooked down to a smooth filling with a touch of brown sugar and a slew of spices, including not only cinnamon and vanilla but also black pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and ginger for added depth. Get the Recipe

02of 29 Tater Tot Waffles with Smoked Salmon and Caviar Here, Jen Pelka tops tater tot waffles with caviar and smoked salmon, creating a delicious and decadent dish that's ideal with Champagne. Get the Recipe

03of 29 Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg "I love a good frisée salad," says Suzanne Goin. "And of course I love toasted, buttery bread, with big slabs of melted cheese and prosciutto and an egg on top." Her sumptuous open-face sandwich, a staple at her A.O.C. wine bar since the place opened in Los Angeles in 2003, combines all her favorite things. Get the Recipe

04of 29 Arugula-Endive Salad with Honeyed Pine Nuts This salad reinvents the classic combination of blue cheese and honey with crumbled Maytag blue and a crunchy, brittle-like garnish made from honey and pine nuts. Pine nuts have a subtle flavor that goes especially well with milder honeys, but other nuts, like pecans and walnuts, work nicely here, too. Get the Recipe

05of 29 Glazed Lemon-Ginger Scones Aimee Olexy's lemony, cream-based scones are light, moist and laced with pieces of chewy candied ginger. Get the Recipe

06of 29 Glazed Cinnamon Rolls with Pecan Swirls Baking these cinnamon rolls in big batches makes the effort worth it—they take time but are so satisfying. Get the Recipe

08of 29 Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches F&W's Justin Chapple poaches a dozen eggs at once in a muffin pan in the oven, making his cute and tasty breakfast sliders extraordinarily easy to prepare for entertaining. Get the Recipe

09of 29 Asparagus-and-Zucchini Frittata Chef Chris Behr's versatile frittata with crisp spring vegetables can be eaten warm or at room temperature. Serve for brunch with an accompanying platter of crusty bread, fresh fruit, cheese and salumi, or for lunch with a green salad. Get the Recipe

10of 29 Quinoa Egg Bowl with Pecorino Cookbook author Melissa Clark takes inspiration from Caesar salad in this quinoa bowl, which includes a soft runny egg and a lemony, cheese-spiked dressing. It's one of the best grain bowls we've ever had. Get the Recipe

11of 29 Maple-Bacon Popovers "Preheat the pan in the oven—that step is key to the popover's dramatic rise," Gail Simmons writes. Get the Recipe

12of 29 Boursin Omelet This beautifully basic omelet is the sleeper hit of chef Michael Tusk's French-inflected bar à vin menu at Verjus in San Francisco. An homage to his love of dairy, spreadable garlic-herb cheese melts richly into the creamy center of the tender eggs. While it makes for a delicious and satisfying breakfast, this omelet is best with some crusty baguette, a crisp salad, and a glass of Chardonnay. Get the Recipe

13of 29 Pain au Chocolat Pain au chocolat, sometimes referred to as a chocolate croissant, means chocolate bread—and this recipe ensures that there's chocolate in every bite. Get the Recipe

14of 29 Potatoes Benedict with Make-Ahead Poached Eggs "In this take on eggs Benedict, crispy potato rounds are a fun, gluten-free substitute for the everyday English muffins," Justin Chapple writes. "A combination of extra-virgin olive oil and butter gives the potatoes incredible flavor and a golden, crunchy crust that provides the best-ever canvass for poached eggs. My favorite accompaniment is a hollandaise that's laced with assertive horseradish." Get the Recipe

16of 29 Brown-Butter Banana Bread Brown butter adds a deep, caramel-like note of nutty richness to this decadent make-ahead banana bread. To hit the proper note, 2020 F&W Best New Chef Lena Sareini insists on waiting until your bananas are extremely ripe—very speckled and mushy. "Be patient," she says. "That's the only way the banana flavor is going to show through." For an easy next-level topping, make this Banana-Caramel Sauce. Get the Recipe

17of 29 Carrot Cake Marmalade with Yogurt and Fresh Fruit At Molly's Rise and Shine in New Orleans, diners rave about the yogurt bowl topped with sunny roasted carrot marmalade. This take on chef Mason Hereford's marmalade gets big flavor from stewing carrots and apple with cinnamon, cardamom, and star anise for a warmly spiced result. Get the Recipe

18of 29 Escarole Shakshuka Eggs poached in a savory sauce are livened up with the addition of silky, sweet escarole and tangy feta. A deliciously bright addition to your breakfast or brunch spread, serve with crusty bread or toast for sopping. Get the Recipe

19of 29 Crispy Skillet Latke with Kale For Ashkenazi Jews (those hailing from Central and Eastern Europe), latkes are the heart and soul of Hanukkah. Instead of frying batches of traditional pancakes, here the whole lot of shredded potato batter is pressed into a sizzling frying pan and finished in the oven. The oversized pancake emerges golden with a tender center and crackly shoestring curls around the perimeter. To amp this dish up for brunch, serve it topped with lox. Get the Recipe

20of 29 Oaxacan Coffee With a float of whipped cream and just enough sweetness to temper the bitter coffee and herbal notes in the mezcal, this spiked coffee co*cktail is well-balanced and fortifying. Get the Recipe

21of 29 Polenta Dutch Baby with Ham and Swiss A large-format pancake with a light, airy interior and rich, savory toppings, this Dutch baby is perfect for brunch. Add the toppings around the edges, leaving the center clear to allow it to rise properly. Preheating the pan is also crucial to a beautiful rise; the batter should begin to puff immediately after you pour it into the pan. Get the Recipe

22of 29 Egg in a Bagel Hole Adding water to the skillet helps cook the eggs evenly without burning the bagel halves, resulting in a lightly toasted bagel wrapped around a perfectly runny yolk. Savory smoked salmon and creamy avocado complete this classic breakfast. Get the Recipe

23of 29 Crispy Cheese Burritos with Chorizo and Eggs When Richard Chang was chef and owner of Tacos La Tehuanita truck in Los Angeles, he wowed crowds with his burnt-cheese-roll taco, made by griddling cheese until crisp and rolling it up around various fillings. This version pairs chorizo-studded black beans and eggs with creamy avocado for richness. Get the Recipe

24of 29 Earl Grey Tea Bread "Tea loaves have roots that branch out across Britain and Ireland, from Irish barmbrack to Welsh bara brith and Yorkshire tea bread," Ruby Tandoh writes. "There are purists in all corners and plenty of debate about which version is best, but the basic premise remains the same wherever you go: strong tea is used to make a silky, only lightly sweet cake batter, often with spices, which is then baked into a hearty loaf with dried fruit. In this version, Earl Grey tea, along with the addition of a little orange zest, brings a welcome aromatic edge, which I'm especially fond of at this grey time of year." Get the Recipe

25of 29 Japanese Soufflé Pancakes The secret to high-rise soufflé pancakes is all about speed and temperature: Cold egg whites whip more slowly than room temperature ones, but they form stronger, more uniform bubbles, and whipping them on medium speed incorporates more air. Finally, piping the batter in one swift pass allows you to create more height from the beginning without overcooking each pancake. Get the Recipe

26of 29 Eggs Benny Toast The secret to this super-simple eggs Benedict? Cornstarch. It stabilizes the emulsion in the hollandaise, helping to prevent the sauce from breaking while it cooks over direct heat. Easier than poaching, gently steaming eggs results in delicately tender whites and smooth, creamy yolks. Get the Recipe

27of 29 Make-It-Your-Own (MIYO) Tofu Scramble "Nutritional yeast adds a rich and nutty "cheesy" flavor, while the layering of herbs, spices, and add-ins really brings the scramble to life!" Haile Thomas writes. Get the Recipe

28of 29 Sourdough Pancakes with Maple-Molasses Strawberries At Little Goat Diner in Chicago, 2011 F&W Best New Chef Stephanie Izard makes fluffy pancakes using sourdough starter and tops them with oat streusel and fruit. Here, we use molasses-steeped strawberries, making a breakfast that's balanced with sour, sweet, and bitter flavors. Get the Recipe