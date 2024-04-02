South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (2024)

Africa, African Food, Recipes
Jump to recipe

South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (2)

A virtual visit to South Africa calls for more South African snacks. Because we can’t possibly head on safari or visit all out favourite haunts without bringing our tastebuds along for the ride. And with a 2pm AEST start for today’s sofa safari, coinciding with afternoon tea, we thought it was time to whip up a big batch of Hertzoggies, the kids’ new favourite sweet treat.

These old-school tartlets date back to the 1920’s when supporters of the then South African Prime Minister and Boer War General J. B. M. Hertzog, better known as Barry to his mates, invented the Hertzoggie cookie (Hertzogkoekie in Afrikaans), which is actually more of a tartlet, but that’s just semantics.

We had our first taste of South African Hertzoggies completely by accident in a café near the colourful Bo Kaap district in Cape Town, where we were picking up a few treats for a road trip and spotted the inviting delights. On first bite, the regret that we didn’t buy more was real.

South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (3)

With their fluffy pastry bases, pop of apricot jam and the chewy crunch of coconutty meringue, the Hertzoggies recipe to follow is as much about texture as taste.

Usually devoured with a cup of tea or served up as a dessert during Eid in the Cape-Malay community, Hertzoggie cookies are still popular across South Africa today. Because they’re freaking amazing.

Want to try them? Here’s our South African Hertzoggies recipe! Easy to make. Even easier to eat!

South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (4)

May 15, 2020

byAleney de Winter

CuisineSouth African

CategoryAfricaAfrican FoodRecipes

South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (5)

Ingredients

  • *For the pastry:*
  • 2 cups of self-raising flour
  • 1 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 150gm castor sugar
  • A pinch of salt
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • ½ cup of cubed butter
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon cold water
  • *For the filling:*
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 1 cup of castor sugar
  • ½ tsp of vanilla essence
  • 2 cups of desiccated coconut
  • ½ cup apricot jam

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 180 °C.
  2. Grease a mini muffin baking tray.
  3. Sift the flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt into a large mixing bowl
  4. Add the castor sugar and cubed butter, massaging the butter in to the flour mix until it forms fine crumbs.
  5. Add eggs and mix, adding a touch of water if needed, to bring the dough together.
  6. Knead the dough on a clean floured surface until smooth, then roll in a ball and cover in a bowl to rest for about 20 minutes.
  7. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites to soft peak stage, then incorporating the vanilla essence and sugar in stages until it reaches glossy firm peaks.
  8. Carefully fold in the coconut and set aside.
  9. Press pastry mix directly into each of the muffin trays so that each tray is filled with a 5mm thick base
  10. Add two teaspoons of jam onto the pastry, then top each with the meringue mixture.
  11. Pop the tarts into the oven and bake for 25 minutes until the tops are crisp and golden.
  12. Allow to cool slightly, then carefully lift them out the tray and onto a cooling rack.

©2024 copyright www.boyeatsworld.com.au

https://boyeatsworld.com.au/south-african-hertzoggies-recipe/

South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (6)

South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (7) An award-winning travel writer and photographer, Aleney de Winter was fresh from school when she first set off to explore the far reaches of Australia with a two-man tent and a beaten-up Kingswood for company. Three decades, and two kids later, and she's still on the go, with her itchy-footed offspring in tow.
| 24 Comments

24 Comments on South African Hertzoggies recipe

  1. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (8)

    Beatriz

    April 6, 2021 at 3:39 am (3 years ago)

    Hello!
    I would like to know how many hertzhoggies this recipe yields.
    Thank you!
    Keep up the good work 🙂

    Reply

  2. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (10)

    Carol

    July 6, 2021 at 3:54 pm (3 years ago)

    So yummy. I love this recipe.

    Reply

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (11)

      Aleney de Winter

      July 6, 2021 at 9:12 pm (3 years ago)

      Thanks. It’s one of our faves

      Reply

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (12)

      Charmaine

      March 19, 2022 at 7:33 am (2 years ago)

      Is 150gm sugar in the dough recipe correct? That is almost a cup of sugar to 2 cups of flour, it seems too much or is it right? I want to try this recipe but am too afraid that it will ve overly sweet. I looked at other similar recipes and most have 1 pound of flour to 25ml sugar?

      Reply

      • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (13)

        Aleney de Winter

        March 19, 2022 at 10:57 am (2 years ago)

        Yes, it is correct. They are sweet (but delicious).

  3. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (14)

    MacKenzie

    August 2, 2021 at 4:52 am (3 years ago)

    Very tasty! I’ve been venturing through different cultures and loved making this recipe! I also made a raspberry compote that I filled a couple with, but the apricot and coconut combination are really good.

    Reply

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (15)

      Aleney de Winter

      August 2, 2021 at 8:55 am (3 years ago)

      THey’re delish, right. We’ve tried with raspberry as well but the coconut/apricot combo is a winner.

      Reply

  4. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (16)

    Sue-Ann Zerf

    August 27, 2021 at 6:15 pm (3 years ago)

    Hi there… Can I make the dough in advance?

    Reply

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (17)

      Aleney de Winter

      September 6, 2021 at 2:25 pm (2 years ago)

      I suspect it would be ok, but I’ve always made mine on the day so not sure how it would go, sorry?

      Reply

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (18)

      Mariana

      November 28, 2021 at 1:20 am (2 years ago)

      My kids love it with caramel too. I just use storebought Caramel Treat in SA.

      Reply

      • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (19)

        Aleney de Winter

        March 19, 2022 at 10:57 am (2 years ago)

        YUm. I might try that.

      • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (21)

        Aleney de Winter

        December 29, 2021 at 2:35 pm (2 years ago)

        Great idea

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (22)

      Cornél Botha

      January 3, 2022 at 3:17 am (2 years ago)

      Hi Sue-Ann, my grandmother always used to make the dough and let it overnight in the fridge. Nothing will happen to it. That was with the recipe she used, but I think it could be a standard recipe. I grew up with these, and am only going to try baking them myself for the first time at the age of 36. So ashamed 😉

      Reply

      • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (23)

        Aleney de Winter

        March 19, 2022 at 10:58 am (2 years ago)

        Thanks for letting us know.

  5. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (24)

    MJ

    July 28, 2022 at 11:20 pm (2 years ago)

    Wonderful recipe! Thank you! I am baking this for my daughters wedding and am wondering how to store it as I will have to bake two days ahead of the day?

    Reply

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (25)

      Aleney de Winter

      July 31, 2022 at 11:17 am (2 years ago)

      I think they will be OK if stored in airtight containers. Ours never last that long because the kids eat them all

      Reply

  6. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (26)

    Ronnie Hewitt

    October 24, 2022 at 7:27 pm (1 year ago)

    Please advise why a pinch of nhutmeg into pastry – just wondering. Also could I use the shallower patty pans for these delicious mini tarts. thank you for your response.

    Reply

    • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (27)

      Aleney de Winter

      October 24, 2022 at 8:10 pm (1 year ago)

      I pop it in purely for the flavour. You could definitely use a shallower base, though a deeper one offers more space for jam. You may need to adjust the timing a little so they don’t overcoook.

      Reply

      • South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (28)

        Charles Truter

        December 18, 2023 at 6:51 am (3 months ago)

        Die wonders van nutmeg!
        Verhit melk tot louwarm en gooi ‘n knippie nutmeg in as jy nie aan die slaap kan raak nie.
        Voeg nutmeg by jou witsous vir kool, blomkool of broccoli- yum!
        Voeg ‘n knippie nutmeg by jou melktert vulsel!

  7. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (29)

    Rina

    November 13, 2022 at 10:46 pm (1 year ago)

    Old traditional family favourite! I got 24 out of my dough mixture my family agreed on the sweetness so because they rather sweet it lasts longer

    Reply

  8. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (30)

    Charles Truter

    December 18, 2023 at 6:47 am (3 months ago)

    The wonders of nutmeg!
    Heat up some milk to lukewarm and add a pinch of nutmeg if you can not fall asleep.
    Add nutmeg to you “witsous” for cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli – yum!
    Add a pinch of nutmeg to your milktart filling!

    Reply

  9. South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (31)

    Sophia May

    February 28, 2024 at 9:46 pm (6 days ago)

    So happy I found the recipe on this platform yesterday.
    I grew up with traditional Hertzoggies in Woodstock CT South Africa.
    Today I am baking for a Birthday Party and this recipe is amongst my baking order.
    My first time to try it and very impressed with my work

    I bake to supplement my small pension income.
    Thank You for sharing

    Reply

South African Hertzoggies recipe
