South African Hertzoggies recipe - boyeatsworld (2024)

Jump to recipe

A virtual visit to South Africa calls for more South African snacks. Because we can’t possibly head on safari or visit all out favourite haunts without bringing our tastebuds along for the ride. And with a 2pm AEST start for today’s sofa safari, coinciding with afternoon tea, we thought it was time to whip up a big batch of Hertzoggies, the kids’ new favourite sweet treat.

These old-school tartlets date back to the 1920’s when supporters of the then South African Prime Minister and Boer War General J. B. M. Hertzog, better known as Barry to his mates, invented the Hertzoggie cookie (Hertzogkoekie in Afrikaans), which is actually more of a tartlet, but that’s just semantics.

We had our first taste of South African Hertzoggies completely by accident in a café near the colourful Bo Kaap district in Cape Town, where we were picking up a few treats for a road trip and spotted the inviting delights. On first bite, the regret that we didn’t buy more was real.

With their fluffy pastry bases, pop of apricot jam and the chewy crunch of coconutty meringue, the Hertzoggies recipe to follow is as much about texture as taste.

Usually devoured with a cup of tea or served up as a dessert during Eid in the Cape-Malay community, Hertzoggie cookies are still popular across South Africa today. Because they’re freaking amazing.

Want to try them? Here’s our South African Hertzoggies recipe! Easy to make. Even easier to eat!

May 15, 2020 byAleney de Winter CuisineSouth African CategoryAfricaAfrican FoodRecipes Ingredients *For the pastry:*

2 cups of self-raising flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

150gm castor sugar

A pinch of salt

pinch of nutmeg

½ cup of cubed butter

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon cold water

*For the filling:*

3 large egg whites

1 cup of castor sugar

½ tsp of vanilla essence

2 cups of desiccated coconut

½ cup apricot jam Instructions Preheat oven to 180 °C. Grease a mini muffin baking tray. Sift the flour, baking powder, nutmeg and salt into a large mixing bowl Add the castor sugar and cubed butter, massaging the butter in to the flour mix until it forms fine crumbs. Add eggs and mix, adding a touch of water if needed, to bring the dough together. Knead the dough on a clean floured surface until smooth, then roll in a ball and cover in a bowl to rest for about 20 minutes. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites to soft peak stage, then incorporating the vanilla essence and sugar in stages until it reaches glossy firm peaks. Carefully fold in the coconut and set aside. Press pastry mix directly into each of the muffin trays so that each tray is filled with a 5mm thick base Add two teaspoons of jam onto the pastry, then top each with the meringue mixture. Pop the tarts into the oven and bake for 25 minutes until the tops are crisp and golden. Allow to cool slightly, then carefully lift them out the tray and onto a cooling rack. ©2024 copyright www.boyeatsworld.com.au https://boyeatsworld.com.au/south-african-hertzoggies-recipe/

An award-winning travel writer and photographer, Aleney de Winter was fresh from school when she first set off to explore the far reaches of Australia with a two-man tent and a beaten-up Kingswood for company. Three decades, and two kids later, and she's still on the go, with her itchy-footed offspring in tow. An award-winning travel writer and photographer, Aleney de Winter was fresh from school when she first set off to explore the far reaches of Australia with a two-man tent and a beaten-up Kingswood for company. Three decades, and two kids later, and she's still on the go, with her itchy-footed offspring in tow.

May 15, 2020 | 24 Comments