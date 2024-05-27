3 Ingredient Homemade Mango Ice Cream Recipe – Easy! (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

homemade mango ice cream: this 3 ingredient mango ice cream recipe is super easy! 5 mins of prep for the best mango ice cream: rich & creamy with big mango flavor! vegan, dairy-free, healthy.

How was your weekend? Did you do anything mischievous, out of character or just plain ‘ol fun? If you did, you must tell me all about it! I not only live vicariously through you, but I also like to look for a bit of inspo when letting loose during my summer adventures.

It’s just… sometimes I feel like we’re so focused all year-long. Focused on work. Focused on finances. Focused on family. Focused on all the responsibility and etc. But what about the super important and completely necessary, but oft-ignored time to just chill? To just relax, unwind and let the breeze run through your hair?

That’s what today’s super easy homemade mango ice cream recipe is all about: letting yourself unwind, relax and just let that tropical summer breeze run through your hair. Or at least taste like it. In your mouth, not your hair. Oh, you know what I mean.

A long time ago, I started associating mangoes with the tropics and the tropics with relaxation, sunshine, and happiness. So you will join me in making, then scooping up two big scoops of this homemade mango ice cream, then enjoying the tropical flavors and just… relaxing? 🙂

Super Easy Homemade Mango Ice Cream Recipe

Just as I wish for you to have a moment to yourself that’s as easy and gentle as a warm summer’s breeze, did I design this recipe to be as easy to make. As the warm summer’s breeze. Oh, you get it.

I originally shared this healthy mango ice cream recipe back in June 2017, and ever since, it’s been one of your go-to Beaming Baker ice cream recipes. Along with… my Coconut Chocolate Chip Vegan Ice Cream,4 Ingredient Banana Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream and 2 Ingredient Pineapple Coconut Sorbet. Today, we’re gonna whip up a batch of freshly made, homemade mango ice cream and just chill.

3 Ingredients for this Healthy Mango Ice Cream Recipe

All you need are 3 simple, whole ingredients to make this healthy mango ice cream recipe:

Ingredient #1: Mangoes

Ingredient #2: Full-fat Coconut Milk

Ingredient #3: Pure Maple Syrup

You can even skip the pure maple syrup if you’re using extra ripe and sweet mangoes. Just know that either way, this homemade mango ice cream is still vegan, paleo, healthy and dairy-free.

How to Make Mango Ice Cream

Learn how to make fresh mango ice cream with me in just 3 easy steps.

Add mangoes to a food processor and blend until crumbly. Add coconut milk and maple syrup, then blend until smooth and creamy. Pour mixture into a freezer-friendly container and chill until firm and scoopable. Enjoy!

Recommended Tools for the Best Mango Ice Cream Recipe

My Favorite Food Processor

Ice Cream Scooper

Freezer Door Ice Cream Container

Full Fat Coconut Milk

How’d you enjoy learning how to make mango ice cream at home with me? It was so incredibly easy and chill, right? Let me know what you think in the comments below! I love hearing from you. I’m so grateful that you’re here, sharing in these tasty kitchen moments with me and your loved ones. ‘Til the next kitchen adventure…

Sending you all my love and maybe even a dove, xo Demeter ❤️

