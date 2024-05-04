3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (2024)

Lou Lou Girls > Uncategorized > 3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (1)

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe

3-minute coconut mounds fudge! It’s dangerously easy to make…your tastebuds will thank you, but your hips will not!

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (2)

I’ve been wanting to share this recipe since Christmas time! My friend brought me the most delicious and easy-to-make fudge as a gift, and when she gave me the recipe, I couldn’t believe how easy it was to make!

That got my wheels turning, and I thought like I always do, I could totally mix this up and make a ton of different fudges with the same 3-minute method! So, needless to say, we had a lot of fudge in our house, and I gained a few pounds over Christmas.

Of course, we had to try it a few times to make sure we got it right, and each recipe was just a little better than the last, but all were too delicious to give away!

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (3)

Fudge is probably one of my most favorite treats ever. I love it more than I love cookies!

And with this easy 3-minute coconut mounds fudge recipe, it’s easier than ever to enjoy it on a Sunday night with the family, even if I don’t plan ahead.

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (4)

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge

2017-03-06 10:33:53

Write a review

Print

Prep Time

3 min

Cook Time

3 min

Ingredients

  1. 3 cups white chocolate chips
  2. 1/2 cup virgin coconut oil
  3. 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  4. 1 tsp coconut flavoring
  5. 1 cup shredded coconut
  6. 1 cup dark chocolate
  7. 1 tsp butter

Instructions

  1. Line an 8" x 8" baking dish with foil and spray with cooking spray.
  2. Combine white chocolate chips, coconut oil and sweetened condensed milk in a microwave safe bowl.
  3. Microwave in 1 minute intervals until chips are melted, stirring every minute.
  4. Fold in coconut shreds and coconut flavoring.
  5. Pour into baking dish. Spread until smooth.
  6. Melt dark chocolate chips and butter in a microwave safe bowl until melted. Stirring frequently.
  7. Spread dark chocolate on top of the coconut mixture.
  8. Pop the fudge in the fridge for an hour, or until it sets up.
  9. Cut into 1" squares and try not to eat them all in one afternoon!

By Jessica Ulrich

Adapted from 3 Ingredient 3 minute Microwave fudge.

Lou Lou Girls https://www.loulougirls.com/

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (5)

  1. Nice! Coconuts AND fudge, wow, there’s your million dollar idea right there 🙂

    Reply

  2. Is this good to freeze

    Reply

    1. yes

      Reply

  3. Jessica, I have made 6 batches of this for gifts. But first I had to correct the mistakes in the recipe. Never use butter in the chocolate chips to melt for the top layer – it makes the chocolate seize up and become impossible to spread. Instead I substituted one Tablespoon of Coconut Oil (or Crisco works, too) , and it worked the way it should.

    Reply

  4. Was your coconut oil in liquid or solid form when measured?

    Reply

    1. oil

      Reply

      1. Is this 1/2 c of melted coconut oil? -or 1/2 c solid?

        Reply

  5. My coconut oil separated from the site chocolate in the microwave. It got weird. Hoping it still turns out. I blended it with a hand blender to try to get it to bind.

    Reply

  6. Does the recipe call for sweetened or unsweetened shredded coconut?

    Reply

    1. sweetened

      Reply

  7. Will this work as well if done on a stove? I don’t own a microwave but LOVE coconut and dark chocolate!

    Reply

    1. it should

      Reply

    2. You will need to melt your white chocolate, and separately, the dark chocolate in a double boiler. If you don’t have one you can use a metal bowl that will sit over your 4 quart pan. Add water to the bottom pan, be sure the water does not touch your metal bowl. I’ve made the fudge using a “home made” double boiler like I described. It was before we had white chocolate and I knew nothing about sweetened condensed milk. And the recipe I used was wonderful. It really tasted like a Mounds Bar.

      Reply

  8. I’m thinking you could also make coconut balls and dip them in the chocolate. Yum! More chocolate per bite!

    Reply

    1. Great idea! I’ve done that. They look real fancy when gifted in a nice box.

      Reply

  9. I am new to fudge making basically, so I tried this fudge and the coconut needs to be fully firm before you add the chocolate coating on the top. I did not know that.

    Reply

    1. thanks for pointing that out!

      Reply

  10. Have you tried using almond bark instead of the white chocolate? I’m going to try it!

    Reply

    1. let me know how it turns out!

      Reply

  11. I’m sure if you want almond joy fudge, just press a whole almond in a grid pattern into the coconut before adding the chocolate. Then cut the fudge around the almonds. What do you think?

    Reply

    1. sounds perfect!

      Reply

  12. Hey, just found this recipe and saved it before I even read it! I think I have more fudge pins than any other. I haven’t made this yet but soon, however I have made similar recipes. SO, now is the perfect time to shape this fudge into Easter eggs and then dip in the the chocolate. They are fabulous! I use a combination of Hershey’s chocolate, the chocolate bark and coconut oil. Just watch it close and stir often. If it seizes just use the coconut oil to bring it out of it. It won’t be as dark but great for those of us who like milk chocolate better. All is good!

    Reply

    1. thanks for that!

      Reply

  13. What can I use instead of coconut oil? Butter or Driscoll ?

    Reply

    1. yes

      Reply

  14. This was delicious! I made two batches and the first batch I felt it was too oily, so the second batch I halved the amount of coconut oil. I did not have coconut flavoring, but the unrefined coconut oil gave plenty of coconut flavor. I used unsweetened coconut and it was still delicious. I also used oil in place of butter to melt the chocolate.

    Reply

    1. thanks for sharing!

      Reply

  15. I made this today. 5 stars! I made the white chocolate chip/coconut as written – it’s amazing.

    I did both the white chocolate/coconut filling and the chocolate topping using a double boiler. I had simi-sweet chocolate chips and they were so old, I added 2 extra teaspoons of butter. It still didn’t melt well so I added a little milk and it helped. I added a pinch of salt and a 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla to the chocolate.

    Thank you for posting!

    Reply

    1. I’m so glad! Thanks for sharing your experience!

      Reply

  16. I want to love this but I must be doing something wrong. I have tried it twice. It keeps turning into an oily gloppy mess. It just won’t come together. Tried less oil. Tried different white chocolate. Tried mixing with hand mixer. I end up pouring about a cup of oil down the drain and likely much of the coconut flavor. What am I doing wrong?!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (2024)

FAQs

How to melt chocolate with coconut oil? ›

Adding a tablespoon of coconut oil or vegetable oil while microwaving helps the chocolate melt more smoothly and makes it the perfect consistency for dipping! The caveat here is that once cool, the chocolate won't set up quite as hard as it did to begin with due to the added fat content.

View More
How long does it take for fudge to set up? ›

After the chocolate has mostly melted, stir in the vanilla extract. Continue to stir until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth and shiny. Pour into a prepared 8 x 8 inch pan. Let the fudge set at room temperature (covered) for at least four hours.

Get More Info Here
What happens when you add coconut oil to melted chocolate? ›

Coconut oil is the secret to achieving a super-shiny chocolate coating. It brings a little extra luster to melted chocolate, which, on its own, can become matte when dry. Not only does coconut oil make your chocolate coating shine, but it also helps the chocolate harden.

Discover More Details
What happens if you put too much coconut oil in chocolate? ›

You'll want to add in only a small amount of the oil at a time — too much could create an unpleasant texture in the chocolate. Stir in a spoonful of coconut oil until it's blended with the chocolate, adding more as needed. The oil will help thin out the chocolate and make it easier to mix and pour.

View Details
What is the secret to good fudge? ›

Tips for Making Fudge
  • Monitor the Temperature with a Candy Thermometer. If you end up with soft fudge that turns into a puddle in your hands or hard fudge that is a bit reminiscent of a crunchy candy, improper temperature is likely to blame. ...
  • Avoid Stirring Once the Mixture Comes to a Simmer. ...
  • Beat Thoroughly.
Mar 8, 2023

Discover More Details
Is evaporated milk or condensed milk better for fudge? ›

Use Evaporated Milk- Make sure to use evaporated milk and not sweetened condensed milk. If you accidentally use sweetened condensed milk your fudge will be incredibly over the top sweet. Cut up the Butter– Before adding the butter in make sure to cut it into smaller pieces for faster melting.

Learn More
What keeps fudge from getting hard? ›

Too Soft or Too Hard Fudge

The amount of time you cook fudge directly affects its firmness. Too little time and the water won't evaporate, causing the fudge to be soft. Conversely, cook it too long and fudge won't contain enough water, making it hard with a dry, crumbly texture.

Keep Reading
Can I use coconut oil to thin out melted chocolate? ›

Thinning Chocolate

Use an unflavored oil so you don't alter the taste of your dessert. Coconut and canola oils work nicely for this, and coconut oil in particular has a pleasing texture on the palate. This will work best if you add the oil to the chocolate before you heat it.

Learn More Now
Does coconut oil help chocolate not melt? ›

The next time you accidentally burn your chocolate while melting it down, just grab a little bit of coconut oil to mix in. While the oil could slightly limit what you use the chocolate for, it will salvage your sweet treats and prevent you from having to start the melting process all over again.

Show Me More
Can I use coconut oil instead of cocoa butter to make chocolate? ›

Coconut oil can be used as a substitute for cocoa butter in vegan or dairy-free recipes. Coconut oil has a lower melting point than cocoa butter, so chocolates made with coconut oil may be softer at room temperature. However, if you like the flavor of coconut, you might like the taste it adds to your chocolate.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
30 Best Beyond Meat Recipes
Healthy Recipe: Immune Boosting Gummies To Fight Cold & Flu Season
How to Watch 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Online: Stream the Film for Free on HBO Max
Godzilla vs. Kong | Full Movie | Movies Anywhere
Latest Posts
Easy Gluten Free Gnocchi Recipe
DIY Body Butter Recipe {That Is Not Greasy and Absorbs Fast}
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5616

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.