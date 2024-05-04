3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe - Lou Lou Girls (2024)











3 Minute Coconut Mounds Fudge Recipe

3-minute coconut mounds fudge! It’s dangerously easy to make…your tastebuds will thank you, but your hips will not!

I’ve been wanting to share this recipe since Christmas time! My friend brought me the most delicious and easy-to-make fudge as a gift, and when she gave me the recipe, I couldn’t believe how easy it was to make!

That got my wheels turning, and I thought like I always do, I could totally mix this up and make a ton of different fudges with the same 3-minute method! So, needless to say, we had a lot of fudge in our house, and I gained a few pounds over Christmas.

Of course, we had to try it a few times to make sure we got it right, and each recipe was just a little better than the last, but all were too delicious to give away!

Fudge is probably one of my most favorite treats ever. I love it more than I love cookies!

And with this easy 3-minute coconut mounds fudge recipe, it’s easier than ever to enjoy it on a Sunday night with the family, even if I don’t plan ahead.