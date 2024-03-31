Lemony Shrimp and Bean Stew Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Randy
@Cassie: Shrimp will turn rubbery and flavorless if cooked ahead and reheated...not good. To make ahead:Make marinade but DO NOT add the shrimp. Make the leek & bean stew. Both can be done ahead and held in the refrigerator (cooled & covered) without deteriorating.Just before serving, reheat the stew, marinate the shrimp, saute the shrimp in butter just until they turn pink and then add them to the stew. The shrimp will be tender and the stew will be perfect.
Mimi
Make a quick shrimp stock with shrimp shells to use in place of chicken stock:1TBS veg oil warmed in pan, add shells and sauté for 3 min.Add 1/4C dry white wine and 1 3/4 water to pan with celery leaves and lemon peel if you have. Simmer for 10 min.Drain through sieve into pan with leeks and beans.
Caroline
Lovely! I traded shallots for leeks and added a bag of spinach for more greens. Served with some garlic naan on the side.
andrea
Made this exactly according to the recipe and it may be the best thing I ever cooked in my life — I’m 71.
Natalie
This was really quick and delicious, but next time I would use slightly less shrimp, more beans, and more broth. I used a half of an onion instead of leeks because that is what I had on hand and it tasted great.
fill my grave with this stew
i'm going to be real, i eat this whole thing in one meal.
Michael
I wonder if adding a bit of white wine and letting it cook down before adding the broth would add a nice flavor to it ....
Shelley
This was easy to prepare as a week night meal and quite delicious. I followed the recipe as written except that I used about 5-6 cloves of garlic. My husband felt it needed more beans, so next time I make it, I will use two cans. I sautéed the shrimp in two batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. I also made some penne rigate as I thought rigatoni is too large. The rigate was the perfect size and a good addition to add some heft for those wanting a heavier meal. Definitely a keeper.
Sanjay
My wife and I loved this. Thinking of swapping in shallots for leeks next time to speed up the prep.
Jeff Mullen, Ohio
This is the rare recipe that I could smell and taste as I read it. I made it for my family tonight. They were wowed. I served it over linguine with torn, toasted French bread to sop the juice. I made one change. I wanted the lemon juice in the marinade. So I put it in with the shrimp marinade and reserved it. When the recipe calls to add the lemon juice, I added the reserve marinade. The whole recipe took about an hour, not 30 minutes. But one of the best.
Jennie VT
Oh, yum! Made this tonight in about an hour, served with crusty bread and a good pinot noir. Flavors are bold, rich and satisfying, the beans add heft and creaminess and the lemon juice adds a fine note of brightness. I increased the lemon zest to the entire lemon's worth (about a Tablespoon) because I love that flavor and decreased the salt and pepper added to the shrimp to 1/2 teaspoon each, which to my taste was plenty. This is so good, the two of us almost finished it off!
SM
Delicious and simple, only thing I would change is cooking time of shrimp to 1-2 mins, slightly undercooked. Before adding to sauce. Or even cooking shrimp separately and adding to sauce immediately after cooking for 2-3 mins.
kmm
A really good recipe! I followed the advice of another cook and added a second can of cannellini beans. I also made a quick stock with the shrimp tails, and supplemented it with a bit of veggie broth to make 2 cups instead of using chicken broth, but otherwise followed the recipe. We loved it, and it came together quickly.
Lisa
Fast, easy and tasty. A stick-to-your ribs kind of meal (as in very filling). Made for 2 with 1/2 lb. shrimp, 1 can of Great Northern Beans, and 1/2 of a large onion instead of leeks.
Jill
Excellent and easy. I used fennel instead of leeks because that’s what I had on hand and we love fennel. It worked beautifully. I’ll definitely make this again.
Christa
I added some spinach with the leaks and served over buttered noodles
Julia Johnson
It took every ounce of willpower not to eat the whole thing by myself. Did as directed, only change was more lemon juice and a good glug of dry vermouth. Absolutely delicious!
Claire
I made this for lunch with friends. Used 1 1/2 lbs. shrimp, 2 cans beans, 1 c.chardonnay + 2c. Stock, 4 leeks. I doubled the marinade ingredients. Followed Randy’s advice and cooked the stew first, then undercooked the shrimp and added them and the marinade to the stew. The toasted crusty bread is essential - the stew is delicious and calls for sloppy sopping up. This stew and a spring greens salad lightly dressed with my sister’s lemon vinaigrette dressing drew rave reviews. Thank you!
Shawn Brokemond
This was excellent! Delicious delicate flavor
MHCF
This is delicious and easy. I opted for smoked paprika, but used only 1/2 tsp and it was perfect. Also threw in a few chopped tomatoes. The lemon brightens and elevates the whole dish (and I have plenty of those right now!) Definitely a keeper.
Barbara
This is a fabulous recipe - delicious and gorgeous for a spring meal.
Marie
Don’t use canned beans! There is no comparison. Use a good quality dried bean. Soak overnight and they don’t take so long to cook.
Donna
Use 2 cans of beans, one whole lemon. Cut shrimp n half. Add shrimp mixture at the end (used cooked shrimp) with parsley and lemon juice.
LM
This was way too watery.
Barb
I prepared this dish using both the posted recipe and some of the comments and feedback as a guide. To that end, I used the zest of a whole lemon, the juice of a whole lemon, fresh spinach, and a dollop of harissa paste.The result was easily one of the most flavorful and delightful soups I've made in years.
Barb
(I forgot to note: using some of the comments, I also elected to not par-cook the shrimp ahead of time, but instead prepared the marinade, added the shrimp, and set it aside while I was cooking the beans, etc. I added the shrimp only during the last 5 minutes of cooking. This ensured that the shrimp was not overcooked or rubbery.)
YiaYia
This, made exactly as written, is a real favorite & has gone into the rotation. Recently I’ve tried a couple of variations, substituting for the shrimp in one instance with salmon chunks, & in another with boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into small stew size. Both are very good, & almost everything else about the recipe stays the same. The ingredients & proportions are the same, but I prep the chicken with the spice mix& let it set in the fridge for a couple hours before cooking. YUM!
Jordan
I will halve the broth next time, both times it was more soup than stew. I used smoked salt at the end for a little flourish. Second time I added fennel along with the leeks which was nice.
Nikita19C
Made tonight and used tempeh in place of the shrimp. Absolutely delicious!
Sara Grace
I followed the advice of the commenter who said to make the stock from your shrimp tails. Worked like a charm. I followed his recipe. Otherwise made it exactly according to the recipe. I wouldn’t have minded another cup or two of stock and more beans. Quibbles!
