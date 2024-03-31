Ina Garten's Lemon Bars - Something Swanky Dessert Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Ina Garten’s Lemon Bars are so good! Imagine a buttery, delicious crust underneath a creamy lemon filling and a crispy sugary top.

If you are looking for a delicious and easy dessert to impress your guests, look no further than Ina Garten’s lemon bars. These tangy and sweet treats are made with a buttery shortbread crust and a creamy lemon filling that will make your mouth water.

But first, let’s answer a question — in case you don’t watch the Food Network.

Who is Ina Garten?

Ina Garten is an American author and host of the Food Network show Barefoot Contessa, where she shares her simple and elegant recipes with her fans.

She started her culinary career by buying a small specialty food store in the Hamptons, which she ran for 18 years before selling it and writing her first cookbook. Since then, she has published 12 best-selling cookbooks and won three Emmy awards for her show. She is known for her dishes such as Perfect Roast Chicken, Mac and Cheese, Lemon Bars, and Beef Bourguignon.

Ina is a self-taught cook who learned from reading Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking and traveling to France with her husband Jeffrey. She is not only a successful cook and author, but also a former staff member of the White House Office of Management and Budget, where she worked on nuclear energy policy. She is a role model for many aspiring cooks and home entertainers who admire her passion, creativity, and warmth. 🍽️ Check out Ina Garten’s Cookbooks.

About Those Lemon Bars

As I mentioned above, one of Ina Garten’s most popular desserts is these lemon bar, and for a good reason. These bars are perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a picnic, a potluck, or a tea party.

These amazing lemon bars need only some basic ingredients, such as flour, sugar, butter, eggs, lemons, and powdered sugar. You will also need a 9 by 13 inch baking pan, a food processor, a whisk, and a sieve. Let’s get started!

Lemon Bar Ingredients

All you need for Ina’s Lemon Bars are some basic ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry, such as butter, sugar, flour (check out our favorite sifters), eggs, and lemons. That’s right, no fancy or expensive ingredients required. Just simple, fresh, and delicious.

The recipe has two parts: the crust and the filling. The crust is a buttery shortbread that melts in your mouth. The filling is a creamy lemon custard that is tangy and sweet. The contrast between the two textures and flavors is amazing.

Trust me, once you try these easy-peasy lemon bars, you will be hooked. They are the best lemon bars ever. You can find the full recipe and instructions below. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do. Happy baking!

FAQ: Lemon Bars

Can you overcook lemon bars? The filling should jiggle, like firm Jell-O. If it’s looser than that, you’ll likely end up with runny lemon bars. If they don’t jiggle at all, you’ve overcooked them and they may taste grainy. Do lemon bars have to be refrigerated? Well, if you’re planning to serve the bars within 24 hours of baking them, they are fine to be left at room temperature. Any longer than that, I would suggest refrigerating them. Can I freeze lemon bars? Yep! You can thaw them overnight in the refrigerator when you’re ready to eat them. Have a look at our detailed answer to Can You Freeze Lemon Bars. How many lemons make a cup of juice? So, about six lemons should do the trick, depending on the size of your lemons.

Ina Garten's Lemon Bars Yield: 20 bars Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Ina Garten's Lemon Bars are so good! Imagine a buttery, delicious crust underneath a creamy lemon filling and a crispy sugary top. Ingredients For the crust: 2 sticks butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon salt For the filling: 6 extra-large eggs

3 cups granulated sugar

2 tablespoons grated lemon zest

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup flour

Powdered Sugar, for dusting Instructions Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a 9x13 pan with foil or parchment, and lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray. Cream together the butter and sugar. Mix in the flour and salt until dough forms. Press the dough into the pan, building up 1/2 inch crust on all sides. Bake the crust for 15-20 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Chill. Whisk together all of the remaining ingredients (except the powdered sugar), and pour into the cooled crust. Bake for 30-35 minutes until filling is set. Let cool to room temperature or chill overnight. Dust with powdered sugar before cutting and serving. See Also Easy Millionaire Shortbread Recipe | Kitchen MasonSugar Cookie Christmas Fudge Recipe - Only 5 Ingredients!The BEST Pavlova Recipe (Step by step recipe and video)70 Christmas Cookie Recipes to Bring a Taste of Joy to Your Holiday Season Nutrition Information: Yield: 20Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 337Total Fat: 11gSaturated Fat: 6gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 95mgSodium: 116mgCarbohydrates: 56gFiber: 1gSugar: 41gProtein: 4g

