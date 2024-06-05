30 Christmas Appetizer Recipes (2024)

These amazing Christmas appetizer recipes are sure to bring holiday cheer to your guests with favorite dishes like baked buffalo wings, bacon deviled eggs and spinach dip.

Put some merry in your Christmas with these savory hot appetizes, cool dips, crunchy snacks and more!

Christmas appetizer recipes do not have to be extravagant. They don’t need to require days to prepare or even hours if you’re short on time.In fact, some of the best Christmas appetizer recipes take little to no time at all. Quick recipes leave you with more family time for the holidays. Add a special co*cktail recipe for a memorable Christmas party!

30 Christmas Appetizer Recipes

I gathered some of the top recipes for all your holiday appetizer needs. You can easily make your grocery list from the recipes below and plan your holiday meal in advance. Classics such as pigs in a blanket are always great, but I tend to crave more variety!

These recipes contain a variety of festive flavors. There are meaty finger foods like sausage balls and steak bites. I have crowd pleasers like homemade Chex mix and candied pecans. If you want to indulge a sweet tooth, try my cherry cheesecake dip or Christmas sugar cookie dip. They are to die for. Whatever you need for your party or gathering, there is a recipe for you! Finish off your meal with a sweet treat, you can get some ideas from my lists of 20 Christmas Cupcake Recipes, 30 Christmas Cookie Recipes, 20 Christmas Candy Recipes and 20 Candy Cane Recipes. Don’t forget some holiday treats to go along with your snacks like gingerbread cookies and peppermint patties!

Hot Appetizers

Sometimes you want something a little heartier for your holiday party. I often have get togethers where I just serve appetizers and desserts! These hot Christmas appetizer recipes are bite-size snacks that are meaty, cheesy and packed with tons of savory flavors. You can even make some of them in your slow cooker!

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus This prosciutto wrapped asparagus is fresh asparagus stalks flavored with savory prosciutto, then broiled to crispy perfection. A 4 ingredient appetizer or side dish that's easy, yet elegant and always gets rave reviews. Get the Recipe

Turkey Meatballs These slow cooker turkey meatballs are Italian style and made with lean ground turkey, parmesan cheese, herbs and spices. They’re slow simmered to tender perfection in the crock pot and are perfect served over spaghetti or as a hearty appetizer. Get the Recipe

Sausage Cheese Balls These easy sausage cheese balls are the perfect party appetizer, they’re packed full of savory flavor! Get the Recipe

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers These bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers are creamy, spicy and loaded with cheese. The perfect party appetizer! Get the Recipe

Ham and Cheese Pinwheels These hot ham and cheese pinwheels are rolls loaded with plenty of meat and swiss, then topped with a butter poppy seed sauce and baked to golden brown perfection. I serve ham and cheese roll ups at every party and there are never any leftovers! Get the Recipe

Baked Buffalo Wings This recipe for baked buffalo wings is ultra crispy baked chicken wings tossed in a classic spicy sauce and served with a lightened up blue cheese dip. Snack away with less guilt! Get the Recipe

Steak Bites with Garlic Butter These seared steak bites are cubes of sirloin steak cooked to perfection in a garlic butter sauce. An easy meal or party snack that’s ready in just minutes! Get the Recipe

Fried Ravioli These fried ravioli are cheese ravioli coated in seasoned breadcrumbs, then fried to golden brown perfection. Toasted ravioli are a fun and unique appetizer that are easy to make! Get the Recipe

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts These bacon wrapped water chestnuts are crunchy marinated water chestnuts covered in bacon and a sweet and savory sauce, then baked to perfection. A quick and easy appetizer option that's always a big hit! Get the Recipe

Cold Christmas Appetizer Recipes

These cold offerings range from snack mixes to elegant mini bites and more! The great thing about cold appetizers is that they can often be prepared in advance which is great for entertaining.

Homemade Chex Mix Your search for the perfect homemade Chex mix ends here – this from scratch Chex mix is made with cereal, crackers, pretzels and nuts, and is SO much better than the recipe on the box! Get the Recipe

Mexican Shrimp Bites This recipe for Mexican shrimp bites is seared shrimp and guacamole layered onto individual potato chips. A super easy appetizer that’s perfect for entertaining! Get the Recipe

Antipasto Skewers These antipasto skewers are a variety of italian meats, cheeses, olives and vegetables threaded onto sticks. An easy yet elegant appetizer. Get the Recipe

Rainbow Veggie Pinwheels A rainbow of veggies and chicken are combined with ranch spread on a rolled tortilla to make healthy and delicious pinwheel sandwiches. Get the Recipe

Reindeer Chow No holiday party is complete without a big bowl of reindeer chow! This Christmas chex mix is loaded with chocolate flavor and is perfect for feeding a crowd. Get the Recipe

Candied Pecans This recipe for candied pecans is pecan halves coated in a sweet cinnamon sugar mixture and baked to crispy and crunchy perfection. Candied pecans are perfect for salads, snacking or package them up for a fun homemade gift idea! Get the Recipe

Charcuterie Board A complete guide on how to put together the best charcuterie board, with a selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit, veggies and other snack foods. The ultimate party appetizer that always gets rave reviews! Get the Recipe

Shrimp Ceviche This shrimp ceviche recipe is fresh shrimp marinated with cucumber, red onions, cilantro, avocado and diced jalapenos. It takes just minutes to make and is full of bold and zesty flavors. Get the Recipe

Get the Recipe

Bacon Deviled Eggs These easy bacon deviled eggs are a classic recipe dressed up with the addition of bacon bits and chives. Plus learn my tricks for the best deviled eggs ever! Get the Recipe

Christmas Dips and Spreads

Here is a selection of dips and spreads that are perfect for the holidays, with everything from homemade spinach dip to decadent sugar cookie dip! Grab a block of cream cheese and some crackers and you’ll be ready to prepare a delicious dip.

Cowboy Caviar This cowboy caviar is a colorful and hearty dip that’s loaded with beans, avocado and veggies, all tossed in a zesty homemade sauce. It’s the perfect make-ahead dish for a potluck! Get the Recipe

Christmas Cookie Dough Dip This christmas cookie dough dip has a creamy and fluffy eggless sugar cookie base swirled with holiday sprinkles for a fun and festive appetizer or dessert. Get the Recipe

Pesto Dip This pesto dip is a blend of mayonnaise, sour cream, basil pesto and seasonings that are combined to create a rich and creamy dip in just minutes. The easiest last minute appetizer option that pairs well with bread, veggies or can even be used on a sandwich or as a salad dressing. Get the Recipe

Spinach Dip This hot spinach dip is a blend of cooked spinach, three types of cheese and seasonings, all baked together to melted cheesy perfection. An easy make-ahead party snack that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser. Get the Recipe

Bacon Ranch Dip This creamy bacon ranch dip takes just 5 minutes to make and is loaded with flavor. Get the Recipe

Crab Dip Recipe This hot crab dip is a mixture of crab, cheese and spices, all baked together to form a creamy dip that’s bound to get rave reviews. A super easy make-ahead appetizer that is always a crowd pleaser! Get the Recipe

Cherry Cheesecake Dip This 4 ingredient cheesecake dip is light, fluffy and so delicious! Serve with graham crackers and cookies for a fun appetizer or dessert. Get the Recipe

Mediterranean Layered Dip This mediterranean layered dip starts with a base of whipped feta cheese and is topped with artichokes, olives, sun dried tomatoes and pine nuts. Get the Recipe

Smoked Salmon Dip This smoked salmon dip is a creamy base filled with smoked salmon and fresh herbs. This smoked salmon appetizer is the perfect 5 minute party dip! Get the Recipe

Jalapeno Popper Dip with Bacon This recipe for jalapeno popper dip is creamy, cheesy, spicy and loaded with bacon! Serve with tortilla chips for the perfect easy appetizer. Get the Recipe

Have a festive holiday with the perfect party snack or dinner appetizer. Whether you are in the mood for something hot and savory, cool and creamy or sweet and decadent, try some of the fantastic flavors in these recipes!