30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (2024)

Pregame Thanksgiving with these recipes.

Jesse SzewczykPublished on November 01, 2018
Hannah Wong/BuzzFeed

Hannah Wong/BuzzFeed

1. Roasted Pork Loin With Apples

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (4)

thekitchn.com

This one-pan pork roast is somehow super easy to make, yet incredibly impressive. Perfect for a fancy dinner party or a regular old Tuesday. Get the recipe.

2. Pumpkin Bread Ring With Maple Cream Cheese Filling

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (5)

Merle O'Neal/BuzzFeed

This maple pumpkin bread is the ultimate fall dessert. It's loaded with pumpkin, maple syrup, and all kinds of warm spices. And the best part? It's totally vegan! Get the recipe.

3. Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (6)

food52.com

Serve these simple chicken thighs with veggies, rice, or just about anything else you have stocked in your kitchen for the perfect impromptu dinner. Get the recipe.

4. Roasted Winter Squash Soup With Apple

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (7)

feedtheswimmers.com

The perfect sweet and savory soup to serve with crusty bread or a nice grilled cheese. Get the recipe.

eatingbirdfood.com

Just throw everything into your slow cooker before you go to sleep and wake up to a festive oatmeal in the morning. Get the recipe.

6. Roasted Vegetables With Crunchy Seeded Sprinkle

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (8)

food52.com

This colorful veggie salad is topped with crunchy quinoa and dressed in a bright lemon dressing. Feel free to use just about any root vegetable you want in this, and definitely don't skimp on the quinoa. Get the recipe.

7. Shaved Carrots and Date Salad

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (9)

Michael Graydon + Nikole Herriott / Via bonappetit.com

This simple side dish only takes seven ingredients to make and goes well with just about anything, from roasted pork to seared salmon. Get the recipe.

blissfulbasil.com

Move over potato chips, because this popcorn cauliflower will be your new favorite snack. Get the recipe.

ambitiouskitchen.com

Sweet potatoes for breakfast might sound weird, but with the addition of banana, almond butter, and chia seeds it makes the perfect morning treat. Get the recipe.

southernfatty.com

The trick to getting the perfect brittle? A pinch of baking soda to help keep it light and airy. Get the recipe.

pinchofyum.com

This lower-carb version of rice is the perfect savory side dish to serve with your favorite veggies and protein, or eaten all by itself. Who's judging? Get the recipe.

cookingforkeeps.com

The best part about this savory butternut squash soup? It's topped with tiny grilled cheese croutons that are crazy delicious. Get the recipe.

ambitiouskitchen.com

This comforting enchilada skillet is loaded with butternut squash, black beans, and jalapeños to give it a ton of flavor without any meat. Get the recipe.

theendlessmeal.com

Pasta tossed in a creamy pumpkin sauce and topped with buttered pecans? Sign. Me. Up. Get the recipe.

dinneratthezoo.com

This simple custard pie is made with just eight ingredients and entirely in a blender — the perfect weeknight treat! Get the recipe.

halfbakedharvest.com

The best part about this kale salad loaded with all kinds of fall goodies? The flavorful cider vinaigrette sweetened with fig preserves. Get the recipe.

18. Pumpkin Scones

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (10)

sallysbakingaddiction.com

These tender pumpkin scones are topped with a sweet maple glaze that takes them from good, to really good. Get the recipe.

themediterraneandish.com

Feel free to play around with the stuffing in this recipe. Don't like chickpeas? Leave 'em out and add whatever you have hanging out in your pantry. The recipe is super flexible. Get the recipe.

20. Yellow Chickpea Pumpkin Curry

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (11)

ambitiouskitchen.com

This comforting pumpkin curry is the perfect thing to eat on a chilly fall night — and it just happens to be vegan. Get the recipe.

chelseasmessyapron.com

Pumpkin + oatmeal + chocolate chips = the ultimate cookie combination you never knew you needed. Get the recipe.

cafedelites.com

Classic spinach artichoke dip transforms boring chicken breasts into a quick and easy weeknight dinner that'll please just about anyone. Get the recipe.

sallysbakingaddiction.com

These adorable thumbprint cookies are filled with a homemade salted caramel, but you could totally use store-bought to save yourself some time. Get the recipe.

cottercrunch.com

Cranberries get the savory treatment in this easy to make balsamic roasted chicken with all kinds of flavorful herbs. Get the recipe.

howsweeteats.com

How do you make caramelized leek soup even better? Top it with maple glazed bacon. Get the recipe.

26. Cheesy Garlic Brussels Sprout Bake

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (12)

apple-of-my-eye.com

Don't think you like Brussels sprouts? Then you've clearly never had them roasted and covered in cheese. Get the recipe.

wellplated.com

All of fall's greatest veggies thrown onto one sheet tray and baked until browned and tender. What's not to love? Get the recipe.

chelseasmessyapron.com

Throw everything into a slow cooker, let it cook for a few hours, and dinner is done. Get the recipe.

29. Maple Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (13)

saltandlavender.com

Coating the salmon with maple syrup before baking it helps it brown nicely and develop a golden crust. Get the recipe.

30. Slow Cooker Vegan Butternut Squash Mac

30 Delicious Recipes To Make In November (That Aren't Turkey) (14)

Merle O'Neal/Jacqueline Tris/BuzzFeed

Mac 'n' cheese without any cream or dairy and cooked in a slow cooker? Yep, it's not only possible, but also delicious. Get the recipe.

