15 Traditional Swedish Christmas Foods (+ Easy Recipes) (2024)

Other than Swedish meatballs and Christmas stollen, Swedish Christmas foods might not be something with which you’re all that familiar.

However, after checking out the 15 tasty recipes, you’ll want to get much more acquainted with them.

And luckily, there’s a little something for everyone on this list.

Whether you’re in the mood for Swedish-style Christmas ham, Christmas caramels, or even beetroot salad, there are plenty of options on this list.

So keep reading if you’re looking for something sweet, savory, smoky, or spicy.

You’ll find a dish to suit your tastes, and you’ll love having a Swedish-inspired holiday feast!

If you aren’t sure where to start, try your hand at the St. Lucia saffron buns. They’re simply divine!

15 Popular Swedish Christmas Dishes

I realize that the name of this recipe is quite the mouthful, so when people ask, you can just tell them you’re making “Swedish salmon casserole.”

It’s a hearty, complete meal in one dish, and it takes less than an hour to make. The ingredients are carefully chosen to maximize the salmon’s flavor.

The dill, butter, pepper, and peppercorns give it an excellent taste, and the breadcrumbs add a bit of crunchiness that really sets it off.

The thing to remember about julskinka, or Swedish-style Christmas ham, is that it isn’t something you can make the night before Christmas.

The ingredients list is simple; all you’ll need is the ham and the ingredients to make the brine and glaze.

However, the entire process for preparing and cooking the ham takes over 2 weeks!

Don’t worry, though. That’s primarily idle time. The ham needs to soak in the brine for 14 days.

The actual cooking doesn’t take nearly as long – just an hour for every pound of ham.

The glaze is flavorful and gives the ham a crisp, fragrant, golden-brown skin, but the meat inside remains tender and pink, and the whole thing tastes phenomenal.

Swedish potato sausage is succulent, wonderfully spiced (though not spicy), and filling.

You can serve it as an appetizer or as the main course.

Either way, people will be sure to come back for more, so you might want to make an extra one just in case.

If you love Ikea’s Swedish meatballs as much as I do, then this is the recipe for you.

With it, you can make the same thick, spicy meatballs with the yummy rich, creamy gravy.

Plus, you can make enough to serve five people in under an hour, and it doesn’t take much longer to double the recipe and make enough for 10 people instead.

So, if you’re looking for a tasty, filling Christmas appetizer, give these Swedish meatballs a try.

It doesn’t get much simpler than this 10-minute recipe for cured salmon gravlax.

Just be sure you don’t wait until the last minute because 10 minutes is just your hands-on time.

You’ll need to let the salmon chill in the refrigerator for several hours before it’s ready. It’s best to make it about a day and a half to 2 days ahead of time.

It has the perfect salty-but-not-too-salty, herby, and tangy flavor, and the fresh dill adds a nice kick, as well.

Serve it on crackers, toast, or rye bread with lemon wedges.

These gorgeous, golden-yellow saffron buns are one of my very favorite options on this list. They’re perfect in every way.

They’ll take some time to make, but even if they took twice as long, they’d still be worth it for their light, airy texture and sweet, buttery flavor.

Not to mention, they’re gorgeous!

These lovely cookies are a holiday staple in most Swedish households, and after just one bite, you’ll understand why.

They have a mild, sweet, and nutty flavor, and the tangy cream cheese filling and sugary jam complement them perfectly, but you can also enjoy them plain with a mug of hot chocolate.

There are plenty of other toppings you can try, too – chocolate, peanut butter, whipped cream, caramel, etc.

Your options are limited only by your imagination.

You can make these fantastic Swedish caramels with just seven ingredients: ginger, heavy cream, honey, sugar, butter, orange zest, and flaky salt.

They’ll have the same texture, consistency, and color as traditional caramels, and while there’s a ton of caramel flavor there, as well, you’ll also get notes of the orange zest and ginger.

Pro tip: If you enjoy the flavor of salted caramel, you can add some salt into the mixture as it cooks instead of just waiting to put it on top as a garnish.

This holiday favorite is a pudding, porridge, and sweet treat topping all in one. It’s creamy and features intense holiday flavors like cinnamon, cardamom, sugar, and whipped cream.

It’s thick and has a consistency that isn’t for everyone. Still, if you don’t mind the texture of cottage cheese or oatmeal, you’ll probably enjoy this, as well.

The berries and jam add a tartness to the dish’s overall flavor, but if they’re too tangy for you, you can help tone them down with chocolate, caramels, or whatever else you like.

If you aren’t a fan of beets, then this vegan Swedish beetroot salad might not be something you’ll enjoy.

If you do like them, though, then this bright pink dish will be a genuine hit that’ll brighten up your table.

It’s effortless to make, requiring only 10 minutes and fewer than 10 ingredients (three of which are salt, pepper, and a parsley garnish).

You won’t have to do any cooking, and it pairs well with Swedish meatballs (or vegan meatballs), crackers, or anything else you want to serve with it.

I realize that this is a Swedish midsummer cake, meaning it isn’t exactly in season around Christmas. However, just look at it. It’s stunning!

So, if you can find the berries in the grocery store (which you should be able to do), then why not make it as a beautiful centerpiece for your Christmas dessert table?!

I promise that no one will complain that it’s out of season, especially once they taste it.

You’ll only need seven ingredients for these simple Swedish tarts, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a massive dose of flavor.

These crunchy tarts are buttery, nutty, and 100% luxurious. In no way does their simplicity negatively impact how much you’ll love them.

If you’re looking for a dessert that’ll really wow your guests, check out this recipe for Swedish kanelbullar.

They’re sweet and flavorful cinnamon buns, but they’re the prettiest ones you’ll ever see.

They also aren’t sticky and messy like traditional American cinnamon buns.

Instead of a melted glaze on top, you’ll use an egg wash and a dusting of pearl sugar.

They take a bit of time to whip up, but everyone will love them.

If you prefer your desserts with unique, complex flavors instead of tons of sugary sweetness, then you’ll enjoy pepparkakor cookies.

They’re similar to gingersnaps, but they’re thinner, spicier, and a bit less sweet.

Still, if you enjoy crunchy cookies and the flavors of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, you’ll be hooked on these.

Another great thing about them is how easy they are to make. You can easily have two dozen of them ready to serve in less than an hour.

I’m absolutely crazy about Swedish tea rings at Christmas because they look so much like festive Christmas wreaths (not to mention how amazing they taste).

And despite their intricate design, they aren’t all that difficult to make. They’ll take a little over 3 hours, but a huge chunk of that (over 2 hours) is rising time.

And the rings are so flavorful! The sticky icing is a fast favorite for everyone, but the cherry pie filling with almonds, cinnamon, and butter is just as wonderful.

If you’re a fan of cherry cream cheese danishes, that’s kind of what this tastes like, only without the cream cheese.

