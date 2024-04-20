Creamy Parsnip Puree Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (2024)

Parsnip Puree is a creamy, sweet, and nutty side dish that goes well with everything! Similar to mashed potatoes, but with an extra flavor kick that makes these mashed parsnips a more sophisticated choice.

Not sure yet about parsnip puree? It’s ok! Parsnips aren’t a typical dinnertime side, they’re usually seen more often on restaurant menus. In this case, the chefs really know what they’re doing! Parsnip puree is like the creamiest mashed potatoes you’ve ever had, but with way more flavor from these exceptional root veggies.

What are Parsnips?

A parsnip looks a lot like a carrot, but it’s white or cream-colored. Parsnips are a root vegetable, like carrots, but are more closely related to parsley. You can eat parsnips raw, but their flavor really shines when they are cooked by either roasting, or like in this recipe, boiling and mashing or blending them.

The flavor of parsnips is very distinct, and hard to compare to any other vegetable. Parsnips are slightly sweet and nutty, with a very, very mild spiciness that makes them feel warm and perfect for fall and winter eating.

Why you’ll love this recipe:

New and Exciting Side Dish. Is your family getting bored of potatoes? Bring on the pureed parsnips! Great Flavor. We’re mashing the parsnips with garlic, black pepper, and salt to get the best flavor. Butter and cream help in the flavor department too, while also making this parsnip mash super creamy and rich.

Key Ingredients

Parsnips: Pick up a pound of parsnips from your grocery store or your local farmers market if it’s fall or winter. Peel and chop them into 1 inch pieces.

Similarly to mashed potatoes, parsnips are pureed with these creamy add-ins to make them extra good. Let your cream and milk come to room temperature so that the parsnips don’t get cold while you mash them. Garlic: Fresh garlic adds just the right amount of warm, garlicky flavor.

How to Make Parsnip Puree

Boil Parsnips: To a saucepan or a large pot, add chopped parsnips, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Add ½ teaspoon of salt to the water and cook for 10 – 15 minutes, or until the parsnips are fork-tender.

Blend: Drain and carefully transfer the cooked parsnips to a blender jug or a food processor. Add the milk, cream, unsalted butter, garlic, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth. Add a bit of water if needed to thin out the consistency.Taste the puree, and season with salt and pepper if needed.

Recipe Tips

Roast the Garlic: Fresh garlic is great in parsnip puree, and roasted garlic is even better. Take the time to roast your garlic cloves while the parsnips are boiling.

Use a good blender: This method works best with a high speed, high powered blender, like a Vitamix. You can use a regular blender, but you won’t get quite the same creamy result.

What to Serve with Parsnip Puree

Parsnip puree goes really well with all sorts of roasted meat dishes, and is particularly delicious with beef. Try it with Pot Roast, Steaks, or these amazing Instant Pot Short Ribs.

Use parsnip puree in place of mashed potatoes in any meal that calls for them. Roast Turkey and even Meatloaf are made tastier with a side of mashed parsnips.

FAQs

Are pureed parsnips healthy? Yes and no. While parsnips are a vegetable, they are very similar to both potatoes and carrots in that they are starchy, high in carbohydrates and higher in calories than some other vegetables. This recipe also contains a good amount of dairy and butter, so it's not exactly a diet food. Pureed parsnips are completely delicious though, and should be enjoyed in moderation! How do I roast garlic? If you want to use roasted garlic in your parsnip puree, do this:

Cut the top off of a whole head of garlic and drizzle it with about a tablespoon of olive oil. Wrap it tightly with foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake at 400°F for 30-50 minutes or until it’s soft and golden brown.

Use two cloves in the parsnips, and save the rest for enjoying with fresh bread or adding to other recipes later. How to choose parsnips? Look for parsnips that are firm and without blemishes, similar to how you would pick out fresh carrots. Smaller parsnips will be more tender and flavorful, so if you have an option, choose those.

Enjoy pureed parsnips with your dinner recipes! It’s such a delicious side dish, you’ll wonder why you’ve not been eating it all along.